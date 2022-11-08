Problems with voting machines in Arizona’s Maricopa County trigger unfounded fraud claims

On Nov. 8, Maricopa County elections officials said tabulators at about 20 percent of the 223 voting locations in the county were experiencing problems. (Video: The Washington Post)

PHOENIX — Problems with machines at some voting locations in Maricopa County, home to more than half of Arizona’s voters, became grist for prominent right-wing voices who deny the legitimacy of the 2020 election to claim without evidence that Tuesday’s vote was also fraudulent. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Tabulators at about 20 percent of the 223 voting locations in the county were experiencing problems, county officials told The Washington Post. Elections officials were fixing the problems and advised voters to either wait for tabulators to come back online, go to another voting location or to drop ballots in secure slots. Ballots dropped in the slots are counted either at the end of the day or in the coming days at the county’s tabulation center in downtown Phoenix, said Megan Gilbertson, spokesperson for the county’s election department.

County officials stressed that no one was being prevented from voting and that no one’s ballot had been mishandled. They have said for weeks that ballot counting could take as many as 12 days.

Advice for Voters: If a tabulator is not working at a site, you can still vote! You have the option to cast your ballot and place it into the secure ballot box. The poll workers on site at the voting location are best equipped to help you ensure your ballot cast. pic.twitter.com/iobrOHmy86 — Maricopa County Elections Department (@MaricopaVote) November 8, 2022

Gilbertson said technicians are still working to determine why the tabulators are not properly working.

“Right now we’re focused on making sure that voters are able to participate today and we can have further conversations tomorrow and in the future … as we look to find that root cause,” she said.

More than 103,000 people have voted at polling locations as of Tuesday afternoon with some sites experiencing lines. About 75 vote centers had less than 10 minute wait times, Gilbertson said.

Critics of Arizona’s voting systems seized on the tabulation machine problems on Twitter and conservative social media sites, offering them as examples of a need to overhaul the state’s voting systems. One post included a video of a poll worker advising voters of their options and had already been viewed more than a half-million times. It was posted by Tyler Bowyer, chief operating officer of the political arm of the pro-Trump youth group Turning Point USA. That group supports in-person voting at individual precincts on Election Day, and Bowyer has been critical of the state’s early-voting system.

“The fix is in!” wrote the Gateway Pundit, a blog that was a key spreader of false claims about the 2020 election. “Why are tax payers money being used to pay for tabulators that don’t work? Looks like it’s time to go back to what worked on Election day. Paper Ballots & Hand Counting!” wrote an account for Diamond and Silk, a comedy duo.

Those preemptively suggesting something nefarious was occurring included Blake Masters, Arizona’s Republican nominee for U.S. Senate. Masters, who is vying to unseat Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), was the most prominent candidate to amplify the suspicions, painting isolated incidents of mechanical errors as a Democratic ploy. “Hard to know if we’re seeing incompetence or something worse,” he wrote. “All we know right now is that the Democrats are hoping you will get discouraged and go home.”

Researchers tracking the spread of online misinformation said problems with voting machines were among the most common drivers of conspiracy theorizing early Tuesday, with the narrative stretching beyond Arizona and reaching Michigan and Pennsylvania as well.

If you’re at a polling place experiencing an issue with a tabulator, you have three options & your vote will be counted in each. 1) stay where you are and wait for tabulator to come online 2) drop your ballot in the secure slot (door 3) on tabulator 3) go to a nearby vote center — Bill Gates (@billgatesaz) November 8, 2022

