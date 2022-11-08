Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The 2022 election is still very much in the balance — and won’t be decided for some time. But as the votes continue to be counted, below are some early takeaways. (We’ll continue to update these as the night — and then the morning — progresses.) Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 1. The “red wave” appears to be on hold Republicans are still favorites to flip the House, and they’ve got a shot to take the Senate as well. But early signs suggest that the big red wave that some on the right had predicted — and that GOP-aligned polls were increasingly indicating — might not materialize.

While we’re still awaiting the winners in all of the biggest Senate races, Georgia, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania are tight and don’t appear to have swung for the GOP like we might expect in a wave year. (One swing state the GOP is likely to hold is in North Carolina, where as of this writing Rep. Ted Budd is on course for victory. And in Ohio, J.D. Vance appears to be in good shape for Republicans to hang onto that seat as well.)

One of the big early Senate calls of the night was actually out west, in Colorado. Despite some GOP hopes that the seat could be in play in a good year, it was called for Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) very early in a way that suggests he wasn’t seriously threatened. He currently leads by 14 points with two-thirds of the vote in.

So far, the picture is looking much like we thought it would going into election night — with tossups in the three states mentioned above and Arizona deciding control of the Senate. Republicans likely need to win two of them.

And some of the early House calls suggested we shouldn’t expect Republicans to dominate the “tossup” races like the opposition party usually does in a wave year. Democrats held on to Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s district in Virginia and Rhode Island’s 2nd district, for example. And Rep. Frank Mrvan (D-Ind.) appeared in relatively good shape in another tossup race with an early poll closing time.

In House races rated as tossup or "lean" by 538, Democrats currently lead in 17 and Republicans in 7. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 9, 2022

All three of these districts lean towards Democrats. But Spanberger’s and Mrvan’s seats, in particular, are the type that gets swept up in waves. We’ll await more data. But thus far Democrats are clearly avoiding the worst-case scenario. And if the GOP takes the Senate, it will apparently be by winning some nail-biters rather than in a rout.

Were Republicans to fail to pick up one Senate seat (the gain they need flip the Senate), it would be just the seventh time the opposition party has failed to do so in the last 100 years. And the average gain for the opposition party in House races over the past 100 years is 29 seats, which Republicans appear to be struggling to match.

2. DeSantis’s landslide — and what it portends for 2024

In elections, it’s not just about which party wins, but which specific candidates win, and — in some cases — by how much. And one of the biggest winners Tuesday night was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), because he won ... by a lot.

Let us count the ways:

He was beating Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) by nearly 20 points with 93 percent of votes counted — a larger margin than virtually any poll showed at any point in the race.

He became the first Republican to win Miami-Dade County since former governor Jeb Bush (R) 20 years ago

He won a clear majority of the Latino v0te — 57 percent — lapping his 44 percent share in 2018 and Donald Trump’s 46 percent in 2020.

Indeed, DeSantis’s massive win in what was, until relatively recently, a swing state is perhaps the biggest signal to date that he will be a force to be reckoned if he runs for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Donald Trump clearly sees the threat building, having dubbed DeSantis “DeSanctimonious” at a rally this past weekend and then, on Tuesday, apparently threatening DeSantis with opposition research.

Those aren’t the actions of a former president who is particularly confident about what lay ahead. And Tuesday reinforced why he shouldn’t be.

It’s worth noting that Florida was a sweep for Republicans in general, up and down the ballot, in a way that probably retires any illusions about it being a swing state any longer. And Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Fla.) 16-point lead is also astoundingly large. But DeSantis is the state party’s leader, and that means he gets credit for the drubbing that took place there.

And you can bet a lot of important Republicans are taking notice. What if they can get Trumpism but in much more electable packaging? That’s what DeSantis made the case for in his reelection race — in spades.

3. How abortion rights played

The good news for Democrats on Tuesday was that lots of voters — nearly 3 in 10 — said abortion rights were their most important issue, which was nearly as much as the percentage who named inflation, according to network exit polls. That abortion would rank nearly as high on the list of priorities as the most significant economic issue (and the GOP’s top issue) would seem to be a good thing for Democrats, given the economy almost always tops people’s list of concerns.

The bad news was that Democrats didn’t appear to have gained much — and virtually every other issue cut against them.

When asked which party voters trusted more on abortion rights, Democrats led by 10 points. That’s an advantage, but it’s a much smaller margin than Democrats would’ve wanted — given they’ve spent seemingly endless ad dollars pointing to Republicans’ support for banning abortion, and given 6 in 10 voters disagreed with the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. (In key Senate races, particularly in the South, like in Georgia and North Carolina, support for the Supreme Court’s decision was higher.)

If 6 in 10 voters oppose that decision, but fewer prefer the party that opposed that ruling, you didn’t glean as much voter support as you might have on that issue.

Perhaps as importantly: Voters trusted the GOP more on every other issue tested: crime, gun policy and immigration.

Judging by what we’ve seen so far, it seems abortion helped blunt what might otherwise have been a more difficult election for Democrats — even if it might not have been the game-changer that it appeared to be in every post-Roe special election.

