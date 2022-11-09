The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Midterm elections live updates Congress hangs in balance as Democrats defy expectations

Key updates
Analysis: The vaunted red wave never hit the shore in midterm elections
Democratic senators outrun Biden’s poor job ratings in key states
Senate race in Georgia too close to call Wednesday morning
CONTROL OF CONGRESS

Full election results

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman greets supporters as he declares victory early Wednesday in Pittsburgh. (Joe Lamberti for The Washington Post)
By
Updated November 9, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. EST|Published November 9, 2022 at 6:32 a.m. EST

Control of both chambers of Congress hung in the balance Wednesday morning after Democrats showed surprising strength in key battleground races on Tuesday. Too many races remained uncalled to project which party will control the House or Senate. Democrat John Fetterman is projected to win the race for Senate in Pennsylvania, defeating Republican Mehmet Oz. Other Senate races remain uncalled in: Wisconsin, between Sen. Ron Johnson (R) and Democrat Mandela Barnes; Georgia, between Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D) and Herschel Walker (R); Arizona, between Sen. Mark Kelly (D) and Republican Blake Masters; and Nevada, between Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) and Republican Adam Laxalt.

Here’s what to know

  • Republicans J.D. Vance of Ohio and Rep. Ted Budd of North Carolina were projected to win their Senate races, fending off Democratic efforts to flip those seats. Sens. Maggie Hassan (N.H.), Michael F. Bennet (Colo.) and Patty Murray (Wash.) were projected to win reelection, keeping those seats in Democratic hands.
  • In a strong night for incumbent governors, Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer (D) was projected to win a second term. Democrats Kathy Hochul of New York, Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico and Janet Mills of Maine, along with Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, were also projected to win. In Pennsylvania, Democrat Josh Shapiro was projected to win, defeating Republican Doug Mastriano.
  • Get live election results for your state or see key House and Senate races. Here’s how long counting votes may take in each state and how The Washington Post calls races.

The 2022 Midterm Elections

The latest: Polls are now closed in all states, but control of the House and Senate remain up for grabs as many key contests across the country remain unsettled. Follow our live coverage for the latest news and key race calls.

Election results: Get live election results for your state or see key House and Senate races. We won’t know all the results on election night. Here are our takeaways from the results that have come in so far.

What’s at stake: The midterm elections determine control of Congress: The party that has the House or Senate majority gets to organize the chamber and decide what legislation Congress considers. Thirty six governors and thousands of state legislators are also on the ballot.

Loading...