🚨 Breaking this morning: Facebook parent-company Meta announced mass layoffs, the latest in the industry.

How key tech races are shaking out these midterms

The so-called red wave Republicans hoped to ride into large majorities in Congress after this year’s midterm elections has yet to materialize, according to early results.

But a new tide of GOP tech critics still notched victories on Election Day, meaning more political pressure could soon come crashing ashore in Silicon Valley.

Meanwhile, several at-risk Senate Democrats considered swing votes in the debate over antitrust legislation to rein in the tech giants fought off challenges to win reelection.

Here’s a look at how the midterm’s top tech races panned out — and which are still up in the air:

Senate GOP tech antagonists gain seats

The 2022 midterm elections are set to usher into the Senate GOP a slew of Silicon Valley critics who have indicated they may back more aggressive tech regulation.

J.D. Vance, a tech investor backed by former president Donald Trump, defeated Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan to claim a Senate seat in Ohio. Vance has fashioned his tech approach similarly to Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), backing the push to “break up” the tech giants and more aggressive proposals to declare companies “public utilities.”

Vance will replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), who led the only successful effort to open tech companies to greater liability for some user content but who has largely taken a more traditional Republican stance of light-touch regulation on tech issues.

Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C.), an outspoken critic of the tech giants who has taken aim at their liability protections, won his bid to replace retiring Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.).

As a congressman, Budd sought to roll back Section 230, the provision of law that shields digital services from lawsuits for hosting and moderating user content, introducing legislation to fine companies $5,000 and strip them of those protections if they “censor” political speech.

His stance on tech issues stands in contrast to that of Burr, who as a leader on the Senate Intelligence Committee led bipartisan efforts to investigate foreign meddling online and who has warned that efforts to regulate social media may run afoul of the First Amendment.

In an expected victory, GOP Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won his Senate race. As a state enforcer, Schmitt filed a lawsuit alleging the Biden administration and social media companies “colluded” to censor speech. The suit has led to disclosure of communications between government officials and tech leaders that have sparked outrage among Republicans.

The races for other Senate GOP tech antagonists — Arizona’s Blake Masters and Nevada’s Adam Laxalt — were too close to call as of early Wednesday morning.

Senate Democratic swing votes on antitrust hang on

Several Senate Democrats considered crucial votes in the battle over tech antitrust legislation fended off challengers in highly competitive races.

In one of the most closely watched races within D.C. tech circles, incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) defeated ultraconservative challenger Don Bolduc.

Bolduc, a former Army general who has embraced baseless claims of election rigging in 2020, accused Hassan of failing to stand up to the tech giants by not embracing antitrust legislation, making him the rare candidate to make the issue a campaign talking point in 2022.

According to a Politico report, Hassan aides privately voiced concerns about taking up a potentially controversial bill ahead of the midterms to bar the tech giants from favoring their own products. Hassan’s office previously declined to say how she would vote on the bill.

Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.), another key vote in the antitrust debate whose staffers have reportedly echoed concerns about the antitrust bills, also won reelection.

Bennet has been a prominent voice in debates over telecommunications policy in Congress and played a significant role in the negotiations over the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which included a historic boost in federal funding for expanding internet access nationwide.

Other Democratic incumbents considered key swing votes on antitrust whose races remained too close to call as of early Wednesday morning include Sens. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.).

Other notable results for tech

Greg Abbott , who helped pass a Beto O’Rourke to win reelection. Republican Texas Gov., who helped pass a state law prohibiting tech companies from restricting users based on their political viewpoints, defeated a challenge by former congressmanto win reelection.

Maura Healey , who as attorney general of Massachusetts joined antitrust lawsuits against the tech giants and filed challenges against gig companies over their worker-classification policies, Democrat, who as attorney general of Massachusetts joined antitrust lawsuits against the tech giants and filed challenges against gig companies over their worker-classification policies, was elected governor of the state

Numerous state attorneys general who have spearheaded competition and consumer protection lawsuits against the tech giants won reelection, including New York’s Letitia James , a Democrat; Colorado’s Phil Weiser , a Democrat; Texas’s Ken Paxton , a Republican; and Ohio’s Dave Yost , a Republican.

Sens. Marco Rubio (Fla.), Chuck Grassley (Iowa) and Mike Lee (Utah), three top Republicans with powerful perches on key committees, won reelection.

Our top tabs

Misinformation surges during midterm elections

Long-simmering election myths coalesced into a torrent of misinformation on Election Day, with social media companies taking different approaches toward the same content, Isaac Stanley-Becker and Drew Harwell report. Some users on a pro-Trump extremist forum, TheDonald, urged armed intervention at ballot counting centers in Georgia, writing, “If it gets violent, shoot first.”

Facebook and Instagram parent Meta initially declined to take action on a misleading video from March appearing to show Texas Republicans being turned away before Meta reversed course, adding a label saying it “could mislead people” and linking to a fact check. Twitter labeled the video, saying it was “presented out of context.” But one of the posts with the claims got more than 5,000 retweets.

Twitter’s crowdsourced fact-checking project faces an uncertain future

Twitter owner Elon Musk has endorsed Birdwatch, writing on Saturday that it has “incredible potential for improving information accuracy on Twitter” and noting that it’ll soon be renamed “Community Notes.” But the real battle over the value of the tool is likely to occur in the coming hours, when the program’s volunteers sift through tweets by candidates claiming voter fraud, premature victories or make other uncertain claims, my colleagues Taylor Lorenz, Will Oremus and Jeremy B. Merrill report. Twitter laid off half of its staff last week, but it’s not clear how many were responsible for acting on questionable posts.

Still, Musk’s takeover has divided Birdwatch’s top volunteers. One user suggested inviting Musk to a private Discord server where top Birdwatch volunteers chat, but others opposed that idea. “Since [Musk] took over, we don't have a moderator anymore,” said one user, speaking on the condition of anonymity. “We're talking to a developer at Twitter who's in there. We don't feel like this is going to be around much longer.”

European Union launches investigation of Microsoft’s Activision acquisition

The European Commission said a preliminary inquiry raised concerns about the deal’s effect on video game and console competition, as well as the PC market, Mikhail Klimentov and Shannon Liao report. The commission has until late March to make its decision on the deal.

“We must ensure that opportunities remain for future and existing distributors of PC and console video games, as well as for rival suppliers of PC operating systems,” European antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager wrote. “The point is to ensure that the gaming ecosystem remains vibrant to the benefit of users in a sector that is evolving at a fast pace.”

Rant and rave

A Twitter employee announced more details on the company’s “verification” plans, including a new “official” label for some types of accounts, the Verge reported. Writer Nanjala Nyabola:

Will dissident freelance journalists in oppressive contexts get the official label or be required to pay for verification? https://t.co/DuTYnfGcgJ — Nanjala Nyabola (@Nanjala1) November 8, 2022

Electronic Frontier Foundation cybersecurity director Eva Galperin and editor Janus Rose:

double verified ! super duper verified ! i’m going insane — Janus Rose (@janusrose) November 8, 2022

Daybook

Werner Stengg , a cabinet expert for European Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager , speaks at an Atlantic Council , a cabinet expert for European Executive Vice President, speaks at an Atlantic Council event on Europe’s push for “digital sovereignty” today at 11 a.m.

Doreen Bogdan-Martin, the newly elected secretary general of the International Telecommunication Union, and National Archives and Records Administration innovation chief Pamela Wright , the newly elected secretary general of the International Telecommunication Union, and National Archives and Records Administration innovation chief speak at an American University event Friday at 8:30 a.m.

