Midterm elections live updates Republicans expected to narrowly take House; Senate in limbo

Control of the House and Senate remained uncertain Thursday, with counting continuing in key races. Anticipating victory in his chamber of Congress, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has started making calls asking for support in his bid to be the next speaker. As for the Senate, two critical races in Arizona and Nevada remain too close to call, and a third in Georgia is headed for a Dec. 6 runoff after neither Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D) nor Republican Herschel Walker won more than 50 percent of the vote.