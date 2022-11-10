Midterm elections live updates Republicans expected to narrowly take House; Senate in limbo

Control of the House and Senate remained uncertain Thursday, with counting continuing in key races. Anticipating victory in his chamber of Congress, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has started making calls asking for support in his bid to be the next speaker. As for the Senate, two critical races in Arizona and Nevada remain too close to call, and a third in Georgia is headed for a Dec. 6 runoff after neither Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D) nor Republican Herschel Walker won more than 50 percent of the vote.
At a news conference Wednesday, President Biden touted a midterm performance by Democrats that exceeded expectations and defied predictions of “a giant red wave.” He plans to appear Thursday at a political event in Washington with Vice President Harris.
- Get election results for your state or see key House and Senate races.
The 2022 Midterm Elections
The latest: Control of the House and Senate remain up for grabs as many key contests across the country remain unsettled. Follow our live coverage for the latest news and key race calls.
Election results: Get live election results for your state or see key House and Senate races. Here’s when we will know election results and why some race calls are delayed. These are our takeaways from the results that have come in so far.
What’s at stake: The midterm elections determine control of Congress: The party that has the House or Senate majority gets to organize the chamber and decide what legislation Congress considers. Thirty six governors and thousands of state legislators are also on the ballot.