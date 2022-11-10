Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Republicans have woken up to the reality that they are likely to barely win the House and they might not win the Senate, crushing lofty expectations that carried the GOP into Election Day.

As the party assesses why it underperformed, the finger pointing has begun. In typical Washington fashion, most of it is being done privately at the moment. But the bubbling frustration among Republicans could break into public view very soon.

So who’s getting the blame?

Donald Trump

Many Republicans are grumbling about Trump for a variety of reasons, including endorsing untested candidates not well suited for a general election. They also complained that he kept trying to make the election more about him than the party’s criticism of Democrats over inflation and crime by frequently teasing another presidential run and visiting states he lost in 2020 rather than focusing only on areas where he’s popular.

Here is a sampling of what Republicans told us:

“Absolutely, there's no question” that Trump should be blamed for Republicans’ losses in Pennsylvania and close races across the country, said one senior Republican strategist who worked on Senate races and who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to share private discussions happening within the GOP.

The strategist blamed Trump’s “shenanigans about running for president” and holding a rally in Pennsylvania, which he lost in 2020, the weekend before Election Day as a reason for Mehmet Oz’s loss to Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

Republicans lost the governor’s race, the Senate race and all the competitive House races in Pennsylvania.

One senior House Republican aide said the Trump-backed candidate Bo Hines, who lost the race for an open swing seat in North Carolina on Tuesday, “was an awful candidate who was on his third district of the cycle and finally settled on one where he did not live. We have President Trump to thank for that one as well.”

The Senate strategist also warned that Trump could cost Senate Republicans a seat in Georgia by announcing his 2024 presidential campaign before the state’s runoff election in December. “People are tired of Trump. They want something else. They are ready to change the channel. No more reruns,” they said.

“Republican chairmen across a wide spectrum of states were counting on Donald Trump to deliver victory for them last night and he didn’t, they are let down,” David Urban, a top adviser to Trump’s winning 2016 campaign in Pennsylvania and a longtime ally, told our colleagues Isaac Arnsdorf, Josh Dawsey and Isaac Stanley-Becker.

Some Republicans seemed ready to embrace Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the party’s standard-bearer after his landslide reelection victory Tuesday night. Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post and Fox News cheered on the DeSantis win Wednesday.

“Republicans saw their path forward last night in a double-digit landslide victory in the state of Florida,” the senior GOP strategist said. “By definition, Trump is a loser. Trump, loser; DeSantis, winner.”

BUT … private grumbling about Trump has become a pastime among Republicans in recent years with few willing to take him on publicly and the former president has maintained his hold on the party’s base of voters.

“Maybe the Republican Party will finally get the Trump exorcism we need,” a senior aide for a Republican senator said.

We’ll see, but skepticism is warranted.

Kevin McCarthy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) wasn’t shy about making predictions of a big night for Republicans. Now he’s facing questions about why it didn’t happen.

He’s already being pressured by the opposing ends of his conference to move the party in their direction as the cure for what led to Tuesday’s disappointing results.

“One House Republican, who won reelection Tuesday, posited that the margin of victory is a mandate for McCarthy to finally silence the election-denialism and conspiracy theories that far-right candidates and lawmakers in the House GOP conference have embraced …

‘It’s embarrassing and humiliating and says a lot about the conference,’ the lawmaker said. ‘There should have been a historic red wave and instead, it was low tide.‘”

Members of the House Freedom Caucus have other ideas. They are contemplating extracting concessions from McCarthy that would give them more procedural power in exchange for supporting him as speaker. And Trump-aligned lawmakers don’t think too much MAGA was the problem.

“We have to figure out how to come together and work this party,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said on Stephen K. Bannon’s “War Room” on Wednesday. “I’ll be pushing as hard as possible in the front on how to do that because I have a clear vision for it. But it’s going to require a lot of people doing the hard work.”

Tom Emmer

As head of the House Republican campaign arm, Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) is getting his share of the blame as well.

“Some Republican strategists who spoke The Washington Post on Wednesday were quick to throw Emmer under the bus, criticizing him for spending too much time on readying his campaign for House whip and not enough on the overall Republican election,” Marianna, Jackie and Leigh Ann report.

Others, however, noted that Emmer was a victim of his own success, having led the House Republicans to a successful 2020 midterm election despite Trump’s loss. Emmer mentioned this himself on a call with reporters, saying the House GOP had previously won “low-hanging fruit” the previous cycle.

But Emmer defended what he called a good night for Republicans.

“We won seats in two consecutive cycles. We are retaking the majority,” he said Wednesday. “No one said this was going to be easy. We were playing in Biden territory and we still succeeded in firing Nancy Pelosi for good.”

A price to pay?

It’s not clear who will pay the price for Republicans failing to retake the Senate and underperforming their own expectations in the House, but it’s likely that someone will, said one Republican lobbyist, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“Look at ’98 when we lost the midterm elections we should have won,” the lobbyist said, referring to when Republicans lost House seats in the 1998 midterms following the party’s impeachment of President Bill Clinton, even though they held the chamber. “Newt was gone by Christmas.”

The campaign

Did Democrats’ warnings about democracy work?

As the parties unpack the not-yet-complete results, one question is how much voters cared that many Republican candidates had rejected or questioned the 2020 election results despite no evidence of widespread fraud. When asked if election deniers were a factor in Democrats’ success, Emmer said it’s something he’s looking at.

“We have to wait and see,” he said.

President Biden argued voters were turned off by Republican attempts to undermine confidence in elections.

“Voters spoke clearly about their concerns, and they sent a clear and unmistakable message they want to preserve our democracy,” he said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

In what was a controversial decision among Democrats, Biden gave two major speeches in the final stretch of the campaign, both focused on threats to democracy. He stuck to the theme when he campaigned for Democratic candidates and former president Barack Obama also echoed that message on the campaign trail.

“They must have seen something on this threat to democracy, election-denial stuff,” said a senior Republican Senate aide.

Kelly Ward Burton, a former Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee executive director, said she thinks Biden’s strategy worked.

“I think he did what he does so well: He tapped into the soul of the nation to say, ‘This is not what we do, guys. What they are offering you is not who we are or how we do things,‘” she said.

Exit polls show it was a concern for voters who voted Democratic.

Nearly half of voters — 44 percent — described the future of democracy as the “single most important factor” in determining who they would vote for, according to the Associated Press’s VoteCast survey of more than 92,000 voters. (Fifty-one percent of voters said the most important factor was inflation and 24 percent said it was the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.) Of those voters, 59 percent voted for Democratic House candidates and 39 percent voted for Republicans.

The less the future of democracy issue loomed for voters, the less likely they were to vote Democratic.

Of the 41 percent of voters who described the future of democracy as an “important factor, but not the most important,” 56 percent backed Republican House candidates and 41 percent backed Democrats.

Just 6 percent of voters who said the future of democracy wasn’t a factor in how they voted and they overwhelmingly broke Republican: 86 percent voted for GOP House candidates and 11 percent voted for Democratic candidates.

On K Street

Private equity bets on Washington

Private equity is pouring more money into K Street, investing in a group of polling, public relations, lobbying and political consulting firms.

Seidler Equity Partners, a private equity firm based in California, has taken a minority stake in a conglomerate of 10 firms. They include Public Opinion Strategies, a leading Republican polling firm; GuidePost Strategies, a bipartisan lobbying firm; and Bullpen Strategy Group, a consulting firm led by the GOP operative Joe Pounder.

Seidler’s investment will allow the conglomerate — known as GP3 Partners — to buy more companies in an effort to become a bigger player in Washington, said Darrell Lauterbach, GP3’s president and chief executive. The idea is to serve clients better by offering wider array of services under one umbrella.

“We’ve got 10 firms now,” Lauterbach said in an interview on Wednesday. “We will have probably 16 in fairly short order.”

The deal is one of a series of private equity investments in Washington’s influence industry this year.

Coral Tree Partners, a Los Angeles private equity firm, took a stake in the lobbying firm Subject Matter earlier this year. And the consulting firm Hamilton Place Strategies merged with four other firms in September in a deal backed by Falfurrias Capital Partners.

In the states

Democrats flip state legislatures

A vibe shift: Democrats in a handful of state legislatures across the country bucked midterm tradition by flipping chambers, retaining majorities and blocking veto-proof supermajorities. Control of these state legislatures is important now more than ever following the fall of Roe v. Wade, which left the issue of abortion access up to individual states.

Here’s where Democrats flipped chambers:

Michigan: There is a Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. There is a Democratic trifecta in Michigan for the first time since the 1980s. In addition to flipping both the House and Senate from red to blue, voters also reelected Democratic incumbentsand

Minnesota: Republicans Gov. Tim Walz (D) and retained their majority in the House. This is their first trifecta since 2014. Republicans lost the state Senate , ceding full control of the legislature to Democrats. Democrats also reelected(D) and retained their majority in the House. This is their first trifecta since 2014.

But Democrats did more than flip chambers this election cycle:

Democrats …

Reality check: Despite a few gains here and there, Republicans still control an overwhelming majority of state legislatures across the country. At the beginning of the election cycle, RSLC president Dee Duncan said his party’s main goal was to defend its legislative majorities in 30 states. They did just that. Republicans retained control of legislatures in Texas, Ohio, Georgia, Florida, Missouri, North Dakota, Tennessee and Wyoming.

What we’re watching: Democrats may have orchestrated a stunning legislative upset in Pennsylvania — but it’s too soon to tell. “Pennsylvania Democrats believe they have taken control of the state House for the first time in more than a decade,” per the Inquirer’s Anna Orso. “Republicans on Wednesday said the declaration of victory was premature. They’re pinning their hopes on a handful of close races in the Philadelphia suburbs where the candidates are separated by hundreds — or in some cases just dozens — of votes.”

It’s also too soon to tell how both parties fared in New Hampshire, Arizona and Nevada’s legislative races.

BTW … here’s a tally of this year’s ballot measures.

What we're watching

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release data today likely showing inflation remained high in October, rising by roughly 8 percent.

Biden kicks off a week overseas, reaffirming climate and foreign policy commitments. Here’s what to expect:

Nov. 10 — 11: Biden is in Egypt for COP27 . He is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi and 2015 Paris climate accord. Biden is in Egypt for. He is expected to hold a bilateral meeting withand deliver remarks on Friday , reminding countries of their commitment to the

Nov. 11-13: Biden is in Cambodia for the U.S.-ASEAN Summit and the East Asia Summit. He will hold bilateral meetings with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen , Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Nov. 13-16: Biden is in Indonesia for the annual G-20 leaders summit. There, he is expected to hold his Chinese President Xi Jinping. Biden is in Indonesia for the annual G-20 leaders summit. There, he is expected to hold his first face-to-face meeting with

The Media

Early reeeads

Viral

Lawmakers, they’re just like us

