Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning from Detroit, where I’m heading back to the D.C. area today. Send news tips and good plane reads to rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Today’s edition: A rundown of the races called yesterday and what they mean. Michigan abortion rights measure could serve as a playbook for other states. But first …

Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina can continue providing abortions for women from surrounding states

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hannah Rosenfield woke up at 5 a.m. yesterday and felt a wave of relief: She would be able to continue performing abortions in her state.

The Planned Parenthood physician drove two hours to a clinic in Ann Arbor, where she practices several times a month. The staff greeted each other with hugs and tears.

“We feel like a lot of this weight is lifted,” Rosenfield said in an interview several hours after Michigan voters passed a ballot measure enshrining abortion access into the state constitution. “We can exhale.”

Advertisement

Voters turned out in Michigan and elsewhere around the country to shore up legal abortion in a handful of states. But another reality is sinking in. Providers are beginning to grapple with how to more permanently serve an influx of abortion-seeking women traveling to their state.

Nearly 3 in 10 voters said abortion was their top issue, making it the second-most important issue in the midterm elections. Abortion was particularly motivating for Democrats, helping secure the party state-level wins and propelling the passage of ballot measures even in Republican-leaning states. The losses frustrated antiabortion advocates who criticized those in the GOP who shied away from the issue.

Here’s a look at several states that will continue to serve as access points for patients traveling for an abortion:

Michigan

Abortion is already legal here, since the state’s 1931 near-total ban has been blocked by the courts. Yet, the ballot measure’s passage is aimed at preventing the prohibition and other restrictions from going into effect at a later date, a distinction clinic operators say matters.

Advertisement

“We have been an access state, but it always felt a little uncertain,” said Sarah Wallett, the chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of Michigan. Her staff will assess how the midterm elections will impact abortion rights in surrounding states and what that means for the state’s providers.

Already, they have seen a significant jump in patients traveling from out of state since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, with the number tripling some weeks. Clinics have hired more staff to meet the demands and keep wait times low. They’ve deployed patient navigators to help women with the logistics of getting an appointment in a state sometimes hundreds of miles away from where they live.

Pennsylvania

Democrats will keep the governor’s mansion after state Attorney General Josh Shapiro pitched himself as the last line of defense for abortion access in the state. Abortion is legal in Pennsylvania until 24 weeks, and afterward in cases where the mother’s life or health is at risk.

Advertisement

Melissa Reed, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone, runs eight clinics in Pennsylvania, where the number of patients coming from out of state has doubled.

After the Supreme Court ruling, Reed and her team began running through post-election scenarios. A win for Shapiro would solidify Pennsylvania’s protections on abortion in the near-term, but it would also mean the surge of patients would continue.

They considered the next steps: If Shapiro wins, “how do we continue to push care to as many people traveling here as we possibly can? Raising money to help alleviate the cost of travel, hiring more providers, expanding even more availability,” she said.

North Carolina

Republicans in the state legislature failed to win a veto-proof majority. That means Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper will continue to block restrictions on abortions passed by GOP lawmakers. Abortion is legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy in North Carolina, which has become a destination for many seeking abortions in the Southeast.

Advertisement

In getting out the vote ahead of the midterms, “we wanted people to understand what was at stake in this election,” said Tara Romano, the executive director of Pro-Choice North Carolina, an abortion rights advocacy group.

North Carolina has seen a 37 percent spike in abortions between April and August — the largest percent increase of any state, according to data from WeCount sponsored by the Society of Family Planning, which supports abortion rights. Last month, the state’s abortion providers asked a court to let more health professionals — such as physician assistants, nurse practitioners and certified nurse-midwives — prescribe medication abortion as clinics struggle to meet a rise in patients seeking services in the state.

Reproductive wars

Michigan abortion rights measure a template for 2024 strategy

Michigan’s abortion rights ballot measure may serve as a playbook for other advocates seeking to protect access to the procedure in states with restrictions.

Advertisement

“Our resounding victory now provides a model for the future of coalition-based reproductive ballot initiatives all across the country,” Nicole Wells Stallworth, the executive director for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan, said at a press conference in Detroit.

Abortion was on the ballot in five states this week, but Michigan is the only place where supporters collected signatures to put a constitutional amendment to voters. The messages used in Kentucky and Kansas to defeat antiabortion amendments could also potentially be deployed in other states.

Abortion rights advocates elsewhere are already exploring ballot measures to protect abortion rights in state constitutions in 2024. That includes Missouri and Oklahoma, which have bans on the books, Rachel Sweet, who managed the abortion rights campaigns in Kentucky and Kansas, told The Health 202.

Advertisement

Sweet encouraged any state that allows advocates to gather signatures to put abortion access directly to voters to explore doing so. “I certainly want the campaigns that we have run in Kansas and Kentucky to be available as a resource,” Sweet said in an interview, cautioning that ballot measure campaigns are massive — and costly — undertakings.

However, that strategy is limited. Only about half of states permit citizen initiatives on the ballot, and just 18 allow voters to directly amend their state constitutions through such petitions, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Protect Kentucky Access:

Kentucky- WE did it! Amendment 2 has been defeated. To everyone who knocked on a door, made a phone call, or talked to your friends and family about voting NO, this win belongs to you. When Kentuckians work together, we can accomplish anything. pic.twitter.com/KHdMrHyVYD — Protect Kentucky Access (@jointoprotectky) November 9, 2022

In other abortion news …

One day after Kentucky voters rejected an antiabortion constitutional amendment, the state’s Republican attorney general continued to press his argument that there are no protections for abortion “hidden” in the Kentucky Constitution and said that the state’s near-total ban should remain in place, our colleague Kim Bellware writes.

Advertisement

State Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a motion before the Kentucky Supreme Court yesterday, arguing that the outcome of Tuesday’s vote should have “no bearing on whether the Court should consider creating a Kentucky version of Roe v. Wade.”

On the Hill

Control of Congress still in limbo

The balance of power on Capitol Hill is still unclear.

The race to control the Senate is neck and neck. But a final result could take weeks: The closely watched Georgia race between Democratic incumbent Raphael G. Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker is headed to a Dec. 6 runoff, since neither candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote to win the contest outright. Senate races in Arizona and Nevada also remain too close to call as of 7:30 a.m.

Republicans are still projected to flip the House, but by a much smaller margin than they expected. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) was confident enough that his party would take control of the chamber to begin campaigning for the speakership yesterday, our colleague Amy Wang reports.

Advertisement

House Republicans:

In the new majority, House Republicans will create an economy that’s strong by reining in reckless government spending to drive down costs for the American people. Read more on our #CommitmentToAmerica ⬇️https://t.co/8cdkPZnEI2 — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) November 9, 2022

Midterms watch

Diving deeper on results across the country

At the governor’s mansion in Kansas

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly narrowly secured her reelection bid against the state’s three-term Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Kelly has reiterated her support for abortion rights since Kansans overwhelmingly rejected an antiabortion ballot measure earlier this year. But Kelly didn’t make the issue a centerpiece of her campaign.

In the battle for attorneys general, incumbents reigned supreme

In Georgia: Republican Attorney General Chris Carr secured a second term as the state’s top legal officer, beating back a challenge from Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan. Carr moved to enact the state’s ban on abortion after fetal cardiac activity is detected after the Supreme Court overturned Roe.

In Michigan: Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel will hold on to her seat for four more years after she defeated Republican opponent Matthew DePerno. She campaigned on supporting abortion rights.

In Wisconsin: Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul eked out a reelection victory against Republican rival Eric Toney. Kaul filed a lawsuit to overturn the state’s 1849 abortion ban.

And in state legislatures, some Democratic pick-ups

Democrats regained control of Michigan’s House and Senate for the first time in nearly four decades on Tuesday , a historic shift that paves the way for the party to make gains on its agenda in the state since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) also won her Detroit Free Press reports. , a historic shift that paves the way for the party to make gains on its agenda in the state since Gov.(D) also won her reelection bid , thereports.

In a stunning upset, Democrats of Minnesota’s state legislature for the first time since 2014 after winning back the state Senate, securing a trifecta after Gov. Tim Walz (D) Star Tribune reports. took control of Minnesota’s state legislature for the first time since 2014 after winning back the state Senate, securing a trifecta after Gov.(D) won a second term on Tuesday, thereports.

What we’re watching: Pennsylvania Democrats the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Pennsylvania Democrats are threatening the GOP’s majority in the state House, though the race hasn’t been called. Republicans appear poised to retain control of the state Senate,reports.

Bear in mind: Republicans still Texas, Georgia, Florida and Ohio, as our pals at The Early 202 point out. Republicans still control an overwhelming number of state legislatures, and they retained control in states likeand, as our pals at The Early 202 point out.

Meanwhile, down the ballot

A blow for marijuana legalization: South Dakotans voted against a measure that would have legalized recreational marijuana for adults. Just two years ago, voters in the state approved a similar initiative, but it was overturned by the state Supreme Court shortly thereafter.

Voters could sink Montana’s ‘Born alive’ ballot measure: The outcome of an initiative to require medical care be given to any infant born alive at any stage of development hasn’t yet been called. With roughly 89 percent of votes counted, the measure is failing 52.6 percent to 47.4 percent.

In other health news

New this a.m.: The Senate Finance Committee is out with its latest bipartisan mental health care discussion draft, which includes The Senate Finance Committee is out with its latest bipartisan mental health care discussion draft, which includes policies aimed at integrating behavioral health and primary care.

On tap next week: Senate Republicans will Senate Republicans will hold leadership elections on Nov. 16.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is to determine whether veterans once stationed at a now-shuttered California military base were exposed to dangerously high levels of cancer-causing toxins, the Associated Press reports. conducting a new health study to determine whether veterans once stationed at a now-shuttered California military base were exposed to dangerously high levels of cancer-causing toxins, thereports.

Health reads

Sugar rush

@MaxwellFrostFL is THE first Gen Z candidate elected to Congress 🗳

I spent #midtermelections following the final day of his historic campaign:https://t.co/waq0VfvmCq pic.twitter.com/apcKxjjmiR — carmella (@carmellaboykin) November 9, 2022

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article