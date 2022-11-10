Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Cybersecurity 202! I think I do all right fashion-wise, but my sock game is invisible. I’m scared of anything that’s not black, white or brown. How do I match this stuff with shoes and suits and pants and such? Help! Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Below: President Biden suggests that U.S. authorities should look into Elon Musk’s foreign ties, and Cyprus lawmakers open an inquiry over spyware. First:

Election Day brought a bad showing for election-denying secretary of state candidates

Most of the most prominent election-denying secretary of state candidates either suffered a rebuke by voters or appeared headed toward one if the current vote tally trends hold.

In Michigan, Minnesota and New Mexico, Democrats prevailed over Republicans who said Donald Trump’s bid for president was stolen from him in 2020, despite no evidence of widespread problems. And in Pennsylvania, where the governor selects the secretary of state, Democrat Josh Shapiro overcame election-denying Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.

Advertisement

And so far, there have been no widespread intimidation efforts outside election offices, calls for extra audits or refusals by candidates to accept election results, as happened after the 2020 election. Election Day “largely went smoothly, with what experts described as normal hiccups but no systemic problems, violence or chaos caused by partisan poll watchers,” our colleagues report.

Yet election security advocates and observers are nervously watching two more races that are too close to call. In Arizona, Democrat Adrian Fontes is leading Mark Finchem, while in Nevada, Republican Jim Marchant is ahead of Democrat Cisco Aguilar. In Indiana, Republican election-denier Diego Morales defeated Destiny Wells. If Finchem or Marchant end up winning, they’d hold power over future races despite their refusal to accept legitimate election results. Experts also fear victories by election-deniers could leave the door open for future candidates for secretary of state to run on a platform of challenging election results.

Secretaries of state matter

Secretary of state authorities vary widely from state-to-state. In a state like Georgia, the secretary of state selects voting machine vendors. In other states, they might only certify voting machines that local officials select.

Advertisement

For instance, Nevada’s Marchant has advocated for an all-paper ballot system, saying that voting machines are easily hackable — an idea central to some of the conspiracies about Trump’s loss. But it’s something that most election security experts say is a bad idea.

“It’s like, ‘Okay, let’s spend months counting ballots in one contest badly, instead of having machines help and getting results expeditiously,’” Mark Lindeman, policy and strategy director at Verified Voting, told me. “That is, in a way, a choice of voting system. … It’s sort of anti-cyber, but it’s absolutely cyber done poorly.”

The primary way a rogue secretary of state could cause trouble is by refusing to sign off on election outcomes they don’t like. They could also throw a wrench in elections by making it harder to vote, sowing distrust of results or allowing endless audits and recounts, as my colleague Amber Phillips wrote.

Advertisement

There are some checks and balances that can mitigate the harm secretaries of state can do if they refuse to certify legitimate election results, though, like other government officials or the courts, Amber wrote.

Sometimes a secretary of state can cause problems not only by what they do, but by what they don’t do, as Lindeman pointed out. They could do the opposite of what happened in Colorado, where Secretary of State Jena Griswold intervened to remove Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. A judge found that Peters was “untruthful” about bringing a non-county employee in to copy hard drives of voting machines, which can cause a bevy of cybersecurity issues. Peters ran for secretary of state this year but lost her primary election by around 88,000 votes.

Looking down and ahead

Of course, we’ve seen more than just one election denier prove problematic at the local level. We’ve seen counties refuse to certify election results. And we’ve seen more local officials than Peters who have allegedly granted outsiders access to voting machines.

Advertisement

“The whole problem,” University of Michigan computer science professor J. Alex Halderman told the New Yorker’s Sue Halpern, “is that we have an election system that just fundamentally assumes that our voting machines are not going to have vulnerabilities that anyone will be able to discover and exploit, because anyone who is a gatekeeper to those machines will always be trustworthy, and will never let anyone who might have sinister motives near them.”

The defeats of some election deniers — and their mixed responses — doesn’t have election experts feeling entirely optimistic.

“Just like yesterday I wasn’t prepared to say that democracy was dead, I’m not prepared to say this morning that the threat from election denialism is completely vanquished,” Edward B. Foley, a law professor at Ohio State University who studies U.S. elections, told our colleagues Emma Brown, Amy Gardner and Rosalind S. Helderman. “I don’t think we are ‘out of the woods’ yet by any means.”

Advertisement

“It’s dangerous to have people that don’t fundamentally believe in democracy in charge of democracy when they’ve already demonstrated they have an intent to pull it down,” Susan Greenhalgh, senior election security adviser of the nonprofit group Free Speech For People, told me.

“It’s a cold comfort to know that the secretaries of state can step in and enforce the laws and regulations to ensure that votes are counted and outcomes are certified in those places, if you have people lower down the rungs who might try to throw sand in the gears.”

The keys

Biden says U.S. authorities should investigate Musk’s foreign ties

President Biden on Nov. 9 said that Elon Musk’s joint acquisition of Twitter was “worth being looked at” due to the involvement of foreign governments. (Video: The Washington Post)

In a post-midterms news conference, President Biden said Twitter owner Elon Musk’s business dealings should be scrutinized in response to a question about the involvement of foreign governments in Musk’s Twitter acquisition, my colleagues Gerrit De Vynck, Jacob Bogage and Faiz Siddiqui report.

Advertisement

“I think that Elon Musk’s cooperation and or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at," Biden said. "Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate, I am not suggesting that, I am suggesting that it’s worth being looked at. And that’s all I’ll say.”

Biden’s comments came after The Post reported last week that Musk had struck agreements with investors entitling them to confidential information rights if they poured at least $250 million into the bid. “That threshold would appear to qualify investors including a Saudi Prince’s holding company, a subsidiary of Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, and crypto exchange Binance — which was founded in China — for information rights in the company,” my colleagues write. “Biden’s comments came as U.S. officials were weighing their authority to review the deal, including the potential jurisdiction of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. Biden did not name any entities specifically but said there were several avenues through which the deal could be examined.”

Also on Wednesday, accounts began appearing with new blue check marks, which Twitter is charging users $8 for. Some appeared to impersonate athletes, media personalities and other people.

Cyprus lawmakers open spyware inquiry

The parliamentary inquiry comes days after Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said Cyprus’s involvement in surveillance in other countries is “imaginary,” Reuters’s Michele Kambas reports. But it also comes as pressure increases on European countries reportedly involved in the spyware industry.

Advertisement

This week, Sophie in ‘t Veld, a member of the European Parliament, said in a draft report that Cyprus is key for cybersurveillance. “Cyprus is an important European export hub for the surveillance industry,” In ‘t Veld wrote in the report. “On paper, there is a robust legal framework, including EU rules, but in practice, Cyprus is an attractive place for companies selling surveillance technologies.”

NSO Group said last year that its technology is "closely regulated by export control authorities” in Israel, Bulgaria and Cyprus, where the company exports its products.

But Cyprus’s Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry said in response to Reuters’s questions last year that there was “no information on issuing any export licences for NSO products to date.”

U.S. government sanctions online fentanyl suppliers

Two of the sanctioned Dutch nationals sold fentanyl analogs and synthetic opioids to people in the United States on the dark web before using a website that allowed people to buy drugs with cryptocurrency or bank transfers, the Treasury Department said. A U.K. man who was also sanctioned is the owner of an online marketplace “known to have sold Schedule I controlled substances to U.S. customers and received payments through virtual currency,” Treasury said.

Advertisement

It’s the first time that the Treasury Department has used sanctions under a 2021 executive order authorizing sanctions of people involved in the illegal global drug trade “to target those involved in the sale of illicit drugs purchased online and via darknet marketplaces,” Treasury said in a statement.

Securing the ballot

Cyber insecurity

Daybook

Doreen Bogdan-Martin, the newly elected secretary general of the International Telecommunication Union, and National Archives and Records Administration innovation chief Pamela Wright , the newly elected secretary general of the International Telecommunication Union, and National Archives and Records Administration innovation chief speak at an American University event Friday at 8:30 a.m.

Secure log off

Dog.exe has encountered an error... pic.twitter.com/WB25sERd6I — Jake Williams (@MalwareJake) September 17, 2022

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article