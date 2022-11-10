Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oregon’s largest newspaper has declared that Democrat Tina Kotek is the winner of that state’s governor’s race. And while the race hasn’t been called by others, Kotek’s victory would be significant nationally: It would assure that Democrats would actually gain ground in the 2022 governor’s races. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight And that’s hardly the only evidence of a historic Republican underperformance in the 2022 midterms.

As we’ve emphasized many times, midterms are almost always good for the party that doesn’t control the White House. But this one has clearly not been — in multiple ways.

Republicans will still likely grab a narrow majority in the House, but it now seems likely they will also fail to gain seats at every major other level. They’ll apparently lose modest ground at both the gubernatorial and state legislative levels. And while it’s still possible they’ll win the Senate by gaining the requisite one seat, their odds appear to be decreasing — and they could even wind up losing a seat there as well. (For all the latest on that, see here.)

As things stand, Democrats have lost one Senate seat, two governor’s mansions and four state legislative chambers.

Here’s how that compares historically:

The opposition party has lost Senate seats in just 6 of the 25 midterm elections held over the past century. It averages a gain of four seats. Republicans have currently lost one seat. (The GOP could ultimately gain one seat or even two if the final three races break for them in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada. But Democrats appear well-situated to make this at least an even split and keep their majority.)

The opposition party has gained an average of nearly 30 House seats over that same span — including an average of 25 seats since 1994. As things stand, Republicans have gained around a half-dozen seats, according to race calls from the Associated Press. (Pegging the precise number is difficult with incomplete results, since many congressional maps were significantly redrawn and we’re not able to directly compare districts). The opposition party has failed to gain double-digit House seats just 7 times in the past 25 midterms.

The opposition party has gained an average of 4.5 governor’s seats over the last 100 years. Republicans are currently down two, and if they have lost Oregon, their only remaining pickup would be in Nevada.

It would be the first time since 1986 — and only the second time since 1934 — that the opposition party has lost governor’s seats.

Only once in the past 100 years has the opposition party lost both Senate seats and governor’s mansions: 1934. Republicans could feasibly do that.

The opposition party has gained state legislative chambers in every midterm election held since 2002, flipping an average of more than 12 chambers. Republicans have currently lost at least three chambers — both chambers in Michigan, and the Minnesota state Senate — and appear as though they'll lose the Pennsylvania state House of Representatives as well

Those state legislative elections actually provide some of the most subtly interesting numbers, given how vast the data set is. As the National Conference of State Legislatures notes, that number of chambers the GOP lost could soon grow in Arizona and New Hampshire.

What’s more, the GOP is also likely to lose ground in terms of the raw number of state legislative seats — something that has happened only twice in the last 100 years.

Here’s how the shifts in House, Senate and governor’s seats have unfolded over the past century:

There are many caveats here. Most notable among them is that we’re dealing with incomplete results, and the 2022 numbers will continue to shift somewhat.

It’s also worth emphasizing that, regardless of the final numbers, we’re looking at an election that may leave us somewhere close to the status quo. That’s happened on several occasions: 1962, 1990, 1998 and 2002 — the last election in which the opposition party hasn’t made major gains, which was held shortly after 9/11. Perhaps the best midterm for the president’s party in the last 100 years was 1934, when Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Democrats gained major ground in the Senate but little elsewhere.

The 2022 election wasn’t that good for today’s Democrats. But it’s clearly the exception to the rule that the opposition party benefits quite a bit in the midterms the vast majority of the time. And that’s even more striking considering how many on the right assured just a few days ago that we were headed toward a “red wave.”

