Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! If you’re attending the COP27 climate talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, a tipster tells us that Brazil’s pavilion has the best free coffee. ☕️ But first: The Biden administration will propose a rule requiring all major federal contractors to set climate targets Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Biden administration on Thursday will propose requiring all major federal contractors to set targets for reducing their emissions in line with the 2015 Paris climate accord, Maxine scoops this morning.

The proposed rule, which comes as leaders from nearly 200 nations converge at the United Nations climate conference in Egypt, marks a significant step toward greening the government’s sprawling operations and one that could ripple across the U.S. supply chain.

The proposal, set to be formally released Wednesday morning, would also mandate that federal contractors publicly disclose their greenhouse gas emissions and the risks they face from climate change.

The U.S. government is the world’s largest buyer of goods and services, purchasing more than $630 billion in the last fiscal year alone. President Biden has previously called for the government to become carbon-neutral by 2050, in part by creating a federal fleet of electric vehicles and buying clean electricity for federal buildings.

The administration plans to highlight the proposal when Biden attends the U.N. climate conference on Friday, as well as during a Saturday event at the summit featuring Brian Deese, the director of the National Economic Council, and Ali Zaidi, the White House national climate adviser.

“As the world’s largest purchaser of goods and services, the Federal government has a critical opportunity to leverage its spending power to help reduce climate risks and safeguard taxpayer dollars,” Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young said in a statement. “This new proposed rule is an important step forward that will help us achieve our ambitious climate goals, promote efficiency, and increase the resilience of Federal supply chains.”

The proposed rule covers roughly 85 percent of the emissions associated with the federal supply chain, which are more than twice as large as the emissions from operating the government’s 300,000 buildings and 600,000 vehicles combined, the White House said.

Once enacted, officials said, the rule would make the United States the first national government to require major suppliers to set climate goals aligned with the Paris agreement.

Scoping out risks

Under the proposal, federal contractors receiving between $7.5 million and $50 million in annual contracts would be required to publicly disclose their scope 1 and scope 2 emissions. Scope 1 covers direct emissions from sources owned or controlled by a company, such as a fleet of cars or a power plant. Scope 2 covers emissions from the generation of energy the company purchases.

Federal contractors with less than $7.5 million in annual contracts would be exempt from the rule. The largest suppliers would need to disclose certain categories of scope 3 emissions, which cover those produced by a company’s customers and suppliers, such as drivers filling their cars with gasoline.

The proposed rule reflects the Biden administration’s broader push to treat climate change as an economic risk. In March, the Securities and Exchange Commission unveiled a controversial proposal that would require all publicly traded companies to disclose their emissions and the risks they face from global warming, prompting pushback from Republicans who said the Wall Street regulator was overstepping its authority.

A senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly, said the rule would protect the federal supply chain from increasingly common disruptions tied to climate change, such as heat waves that can strain the electricity grid.

Even without the rule in place, the government has taken steps to mitigate this risk. For example, the Defense Department has installed a solar-powered microgrid at the Miramar base in San Diego, allowing the base to disconnect from California’s electricity system during the heat wave that scorched the state this summer.

“We see financial risk,” the senior administration official said, “without those kinds of investments.”

Agency alert

Exclusive: Biden administration announces first ‘America the Beautiful’ grants

The Biden administration and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) on Thursday will announce the recipients of nearly $91 million worth of grants for conservation projects under the “America the Beautiful Challenge,” according to details shared first with The Climate 202.

The 55 new grants, which were authorized by last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law, will support conservation projects across 42 states, three U.S. territories and 14 tribes, leveraging $50.7 million in matching contributions to generate a total impact of about $141.7 million.

The challenge — a partnership between NFWF and the departments of Interior, Agriculture and Defense — seeks to deliver on President Biden’s ambitious goal of protecting 30 percent of America’s lands and waters by 2030.

“Nature is essential to the health, well-being and prosperity of every family and every community in America,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement. “This work will create jobs, strengthen our economy, address equitable access to the outdoors, and help tackle the climate crisis.”

Specific details of the projects will be announced later today. Overall, the projects are expected to manage more than 130,000 acres of fire-dependent habitat; reconnect more than 1,300 miles of stream or river; and restore more than 1,900 acres of wetlands, among other things.

Pressure points

California voters reject ballot initiative to fund electric cars by taxing the rich

California voters on Tuesday rejected a ballot measure that would have taxed residents who make more than $2 million per year an additional 1.75 percent through January 2043 to help fund electric vehicles, charging stations and wildfire prevention.

The initiative, known as Proposition 30, was backed by big green groups who said it would be crucial in the state’s fight against climate change. But California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) staunchly opposed the proposal, even as he moves to ban gasoline-powered cars in the state by 2035 and approves $54 billion from the state’s budget for climate action broadly, The Climate 202 previously reported.

Newsom alleged that Lyft, which gave about $45 million to the “Yes on 30 campaign,” was seeking to use taxpayer money instead of its own to comply with a new regulation from the California Air Resources Board requiring 90 percent of ride-share vehicles to be electric by 2030.

By Wednesday afternoon, 59 percent of voters in California rejected the proposal, and 41 percent supported it. Dan Newman, a Newsom adviser to the campaign supporting the ballot initiative, told The Climate 202 that the result shows that Newsom can “do big things” on climate “without raising taxes.”

International climate

U.S. lawmakers head to COP27 as Ukraine war looms over talks

This year’s United Nations climate conference in Egypt, known as COP27, is the first since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. It comes as Moscow continues to target Ukraine’s energy grid with missiles and drones and as the world grapples with an energy crisis caused by reliance on Russian fossil fuels, The Washington Post’s Siobhán O'Grady reports.

At the summit, dozens of world leaders have devoted time in their speeches to condemn the war, linking it to climate migration, food insecurity and climate finance. António Vitorino, head of the U.N. migration agency, also warned that “if the world goes into a recession, largely linked with the war in Ukraine, that is an issue for everybody, because the resources available to deal with climate change can be squeezed.”

Meanwhile, several members of Congress are expected to arrive in Egypt later this week. Here’s what we know:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is leading a Democratic delegation that includes House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis Chair Kathy Castor (D-Fla.) and House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.).

Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.), who was expected to travel to Egypt on Thursday, will no longer attend COP27 after testing positive for covid-19. Sens. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) are still expected to attend the summit.

Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah) is leading a group of five House Republicans, (R-Utah) is leading a group of five House Republicans, The Climate 202 previously reported

COP27 reporter's notebook

Welcome back to the section of the newsletter we’re calling “COP27 reporter’s notebook.” Today we’re sharing this reflection from our colleague Sarah Kaplan, who has been covering the United Nations climate summit on the ground in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt:

So far, the most fraught topic of conversation at COP27 is not directly related to climate. Instead, tensions are rising over Egypt’s tight restrictions on protest, which is normally a key part of any United Nations climate conference.

I’ve only seen a couple of small demonstrations inside the “Blue Zone” — the official conference venue overseen by the U.N. — and absolutely nothing happening outside its walls. Civil society representatives have told me they feel surveilled and intimidated by the government. People have warned each other not to download the official COP app, which requires users to give access to their location and contacts — something security experts say could be used to track activists. There are whispers about rooms being bugged and plainclothes security officers roaming the venue.

I’ve only covered one other COP, so I don’t have a lot to compare it to, but one climate conference veteran told me the meeting in Sharm is the “most repressive … probably in the history of COP.” It seems inevitable that the repressive atmosphere will affect the negotiations, though the exact impact will be hard to quantify. Massive, raucous public demonstrations are a fixture at COP, a way for ordinary people to put pressure on negotiators even if they don’t have access to the Blue Zone.

“This year,” said American youth activist Sophia Kianni, “we just don’t have that pressure.”

In the atmosphere

Viral

Us clinging onto our sleep schedules this week:

A three-toed sloth clings to a large tree branch in Panama pic.twitter.com/pP4GI6si0r — National Geographic (@NatGeo) November 9, 2022

Thanks for reading!

