The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Midterm elections live updates Counting continues in key states, leaving control of Congress in limbo

Key updates
In Ga., both Warnock and Walker jump back into campaign mode
Analysis: Could Democrats still win the House majority?
Tina Kotek fends off two challengers in Oregon gubernatorial race
Election workers sort mail-in ballots that were dropped off at polling locations at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix. (Eric Thayer/for The Washington Post)
By
November 11, 2022 at 6:32 a.m. EST

The counting of mail-in and other ballots is continuing Friday in key states, leaving control of both the House and Senate in limbo three days after Election Day. Republicans remain confident they will narrowly win the House, but many uncalled races, particularly in Western states, are breaking in favor of Democrats, giving the party an outside shot at retaining control. In the Senate, races remain uncalled in Arizona and Nevada, while the contest in Georgia between Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker will be decided in a Dec. 6 runoff.

View live politics updates

Here’s what to know

  • Both Democrats and Republicans need to win two of three uncalled races — in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia — to take control of the Senate. Alaska remains uncalled as well, but the top two candidates there are Republicans, so the race does not affect control of the chamber.
  • Anticipating victory, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has launched a bid for speaker and announced a transition team.
  • Get election results for your state or see key House and Senate races.

The 2022 Midterm Elections

The latest: Control of Congress remains up for grabs as key House and Senate races remain unsettled. Follow our live coverage for the latest news and key race calls.

Election results: Find election results for your state or see key House and Senate races. But it may take weeks to get election results and know which party will control the Senate. Here’s where votes are still being counted.

What the results mean for 2024: A Republican Party red wave seems to be a ripple with Republicans on track to narrowly win control in the House and still at risk of falling short in the Senate. After a disappointing night, some longtime allies of former president Donald Trump are now encouraging him to delay a 2024 presidential announcement he had planned for next week .

What’s at stake: The midterm elections determine control of Congress: The party that has the House or Senate majority gets to organize the chamber and decide what legislation Congress considers.

Loading...