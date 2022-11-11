Midterm elections live updates Counting continues in key states, leaving control of Congress in limbo

The counting of mail-in and other ballots is continuing Friday in key states, leaving control of both the House and Senate in limbo three days after Election Day. Republicans remain confident they will narrowly win the House, but many uncalled races, particularly in Western states, are breaking in favor of Democrats, giving the party an outside shot at retaining control. In the Senate, races remain uncalled in Arizona and Nevada, while the contest in Georgia between Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker will be decided in a Dec. 6 runoff.