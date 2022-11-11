Kelly wins in Arizona, pushing Democrats closer to keeping Senate

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sen. Mark Kelly (D) was projected Friday to win reelection in Arizona over Republican Blake Masters, boosting Democrats’ chances to retain control of the Senate for another two years. The victory gives Democrats a 49th Senate seat, just below the 50 they need to control the chamber, where Vice President Harris is empowered to break ties. Republicans, who have also secured 49 seats, must now flip seats in both Nevada and Georgia to seize control of the chamber.

While Georgia’s race will not be settled until a December runoff, Democrats are cautiously optimistic they can clinch the majority sooner as more mail ballots are counted in Nevada’s tight contest.

Democratic control of the Senate would provide Biden with some leverage for his agenda on Capitol Hill, regardless of the outcome in the House, which also remained unsettled late Friday. Republican control of the Senate would further complicate Biden’s agenda for the next two years, positioning the GOP to potentially slow or block confirmation of Biden’s cabinet officials and judges.

Advertisement

The Arizona race was one of the most hotly contested races of the year. Kelly, a former astronaut, beat Masters, a venture capitalist, after an expensive race in which the Democrat pitched himself as a moderate who would work across the aisle. Some Republicans grew gloomy about their chances in the purple state this fall as Democrats outspent them and maintained a significant lead with independents. But polling showed the race tightening to a toss-up in the final stretch.

Arizona once appeared ripe for a GOP pickup, with especially high inflation and a backlash in the state to the Biden administration’s border policies. Masters sought to cast Kelly as a rubber stamp for Biden. But like so many other races this year, Democrats prevailed despite a daunting political environment, portraying their opponent as extreme and tapping into anger over strict new abortion bans that followed the end of Roe v. Wade.

Masters won the nomination with the endorsement of former president Donald Trump and $15 million in backing from the tech billionaire Peter Thiel, a friend and mentor. A first-time candidate, he quickly stoked some anxiety in the GOP that their candidates in critical races were underperforming.

Advertisement

The Senate Leadership Fund, a group aligned with Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R), began pulling out of the race weeks after the primary — though other GOP groups ultimately helped Masters compete on the airwaves with Kelly, one of the Senate’s best fundraisers.

Masters handed Democrats an opening during a summer debate when he mused about privatizing Social Security. Democrats also spent heavily to highlight his evolving comments on abortion, as he backed off calls for a sweeping “federal personhood law” in the general election and endorsed a proposed national ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Republicans needed to gain just one seat to seize control of the upper chamber of Congress, which is evenly divided this year. Their path to victory narrowed on election night as Democrats flipped a crucial Senate seat in Pennsylvania, with Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) beating celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, another first-time Republican candidate boosted by Trump in the primaries.

Advertisement

In Georgia, Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D) ran just slightly ahead of Republican nominee Herschel Walker, a former football player. But neither candidate met the 50 percent threshold required to avert a runoff.

In Nevada, where votes are still being counted, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) narrowly trailed GOP candidate Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general, on Friday. But Democrats see encouraging signs that ballots mailed from urban areas will catch her up.

While Republicans long expected to retake the House, a goal they have yet to clinch, they faced a more uncertain fight over the Senate. Republicans held onto competitive seats in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin in Tuesday’s elections, while Democratic incumbents prevailed in Colorado, New Hampshire and Washington state.

The GOP only needs to net five seats for a majority in the House and have expressed confidence they will prevail there. But their gains so far have fallen short of a red wave, paving the way for a narrower majority in which leadership will need more unified support from an often-fractious caucus to enact their agenda.

Advertisement

Republican Joe Lombardo was also projected to unseat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in Nevada on Friday, handing the GOP their first pickup in a governor’s race this election cycle.

In a statement released before the race was called Friday night, Sisolak said it “appears we will fall a percentage point or so short of winning” and that he believes in “our election system, in democracy and honoring the will of Nevada voters.” He noted the struggles of the past four years — including the pandemic and inflation — and said he reached out to Lombardo to wish him success.

During the campaign, Lombardo, the sheriff of Clark County — which includes Las Vegas — criticized Sisolak’s handling of crime, education and the coronavirus pandemic. He said he would be a “pro-life governor” but sought to play down the issue and said he would follow “the vote of the people,” as Sisolak accused him of changing positions out of political convenience.

Lombardo’s victory marks the GOP’s first gubernatorial pickup in a year when many Democratic incumbents defied GOP hopes of a red wave, prevailing in tight races in Wisconsin, Michigan, Kansas and Oregon, where an independent candidate split the Democratic vote.

GiftOutline Gift Article