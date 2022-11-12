Aguilar defeats election denier Marchant in race to oversee Nev. voting

Democrat Cisco Aguilar is projected to win Nevada’s secretary of state race, beating a Republican nominee, Jim Marchant, who sought oversight of Nevada’s elections while baselessly denying the results from 2020.
Aguilar, who chairs the board of trustees for a school in North Las Vegas, campaigned on making voting more accessible and said he would “protect our democracy.”
Marchant was one of several election-denier candidates around the country nominated for secretary of state this year. In Michigan, GOP nominee Kristina Karamo — who promoted false claims about the 2020 election — lost by 14 points. In Arizona, Republican state lawmaker Mark Finchem — who wanted to decertify the 2020 vote and sought to ban voting machines — on Friday was projected to lose to Democrat Adrian Fontes.
Many other candidates who took up Trump’s false election claims have prevailed. A majority of GOP nominees for House, Senate and key statewide offices this year — 291 total — have denied or questioned the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, The Washington Post found. As of Friday, most of them were projected to win.
Strategists in both parties believed a good year for Republicans could lift even candidates with extreme views such as Marchant to victory. But Republican hopes of a red wave have not come to fruition as Democrats grow increasingly optimistic about the overall outcome of the midterms.