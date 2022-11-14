Post Politics Now Congress returns to Washington with control of the House still in limbo

Today, Congress returns to Washington for a lame-duck session while control of the House for the next two years remains unresolved. While the GOP is still favored to win a narrow House majority, counting in some key midterm races continues. House and Senate Republicans are scheduled to hold leadership elections this week amid recriminations about why a “red wave” failed to materialize. Among the issues that could be tackled in coming weeks: Ukraine aid, electoral college changes and same-sex marriage.
Elsewhere Monday, President Biden met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali. And former president Donald Trump is gearing up for a Tuesday event in Palm Beach, Fla., at which he is expected to announce a 2024 White House bid.