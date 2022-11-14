Post Politics Now Congress returns to Washington with control of the House still in limbo

The House and the Senate are back in Washington for the first time in six weeks, with the Republican Party in tumult and Democrats in ecstasy over the results of the midterm elections.

Writing in The Early 202, The Post’s Leigh Ann Caldwell and Theodoric Meyer note that Republicans in both chambers are scheduled to elect their leaders for the next Congress in what promises to be a tense week as rank-and-file members ask what went wrong, who is to blame and what is going to be done about it. Per our colleagues: