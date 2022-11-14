Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On the Hill

Republican leaders try to weather the storm

The House and the Senate are back in Washington for the first time in six weeks, with the Republican Party in tumult and Democrats in ecstasy over the results of the midterm elections.

Republicans in both chambers are scheduled to elect their leaders for the next Congress this week (the House on Tuesday, the Senate on Wednesday) in what promises to be a tense few days as rank-and-file members ask what went wrong, who’s to blame and what’s going to be done about it.

The midterm elections didn’t go how most expected. Democrats maintained control of the Senate, and control of the House is still unknown, which means what will happen during the lame-duck session is TBD — and the agenda for the next Congress is completely up in the air.

The House could have the slimmest majority since the 72nd Congress in 1931, when 218 Republicans, 216 Democrats and one Farmer-Labor Party representative made up the chamber.

Let’s break it down

Every competitive House Republican leadership race has been thrown for a loop.

The conference will gather today to hear from the candidates in what is expected to be a lively and interesting closed-door conversation.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is desperate to be speaker, is feeling the most heat.

If Republicans do take the House, it will be by the narrowest of margins, empowering members of both the far-right and moderate wings to seek concessions from leaders.

To secure support for his potential speakership, McCarthy is talking to many members, including the chair of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), according to two Republican aides who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. Perry and members of the Freedom Caucus want more representation on committees and changes to the rules that empower rank-and-file members. McCarthy needs their votes.

The race to be Republican whip has also been thrown for a loop. Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), who ran the House Republicans’ campaign arm, is struggling to maintain his support after the midterms, especially since he told The Early on Friday that Republicans “should be extremely happy” that they won the House majority (which, let us repeat, hasn’t been called yet).

Meanwhile, critics are highlighting that Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) failed to endorse former president Donald Trump’s still-unannounced 2024 presidential run when Banks appeared on Fox News on Sunday. But Banks is planning to endorse Trump after his expected announcement Tuesday night, a person familiar with Banks’s intentions said.

Trump has become a litmus test (again), but in perhaps a different way than before. He is weakened after many blame him for the GOP’s bad midterms outcome, but he also remains the de facto leader of the party — for now. Whether to pledge allegiance to him has become more complicated for ambitious Republicans.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) — who is running for reelection as conference chair, which would make her the No. 4 Republican in the House if the GOP is in the majority — last week endorsed Trump for president, but some members are frustrated she did so before he announced and while the fallout from the midterms remains murky.

Senate Republicans

Several GOP senators are calling for a postponement of GOP leadership elections. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who ran the National Republican Senatorial Committee this cycle, said on Fox on Sunday that “there’s no plan” and leaders want to “rush through an election because they don’t want to do any assessment of what we’ve done wrong.”

But Scott was charged with retaking the majority as NRSC chair — so it’s unclear who he wants answers from. It’s a bit like the chef asking who cooked such a terrible meal.

Several senators who have backed postponing leadership elections, including Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah), have long had grudges with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and have sidled up to Trump and the Trump wing of the party. But Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), a sort of weather vane for which way the political winds are blowing and a loyalist to the former president, called for a delay as well Sunday night.

Senate leadership aides said there is no intention to postpone the election and that no one has stepped up to challenge McConnell, but when Senators meet on Tuesday at their weekly lunch, they, too, are expected to have a tense discussion.

Even if he is elected leader again, McConnell will face questions about how much influence he’ll have. Trump attacks him regularly, many candidates trashed him on the trail and some of his old allies have retired. He may get the title, but what he can do with it remains an open question.

The old party is dead. Time to bury it. Build something new — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 13, 2022

House Democrats

House Democrats are in limbo, waiting to see if they defy the odds and maintain control of the House. There will be no movement on leadership elections before the majority is called.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who was expected to step down after this term, declined to say Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” whether she’s going to leave leadership.

“My decision will then be rooted in what — the wishes of my family and the wishes of my caucus,” she said. Pelosi said she would announce her decision ahead of the House Democrats’ leadership elections on Nov. 30.

Senate Democrats

It’s possible that every Democratic senator up for reelection will return to Washington next year — depending on whether Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) prevails in a runoff election next month — and the conference is thrilled with the election results. The Senate Democratic caucus is the most drama-free group on the Hill right now.

Democratic senators will meet Tuesday for their regular lunch, which is likely to be a celebration, and they’ll start to plot out their lame-duck priorities through the end of the year.

They won’t hold their leadership elections until December. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) is expected to be unopposed.

The campaign

In Nevada, one more victory for the ‘Reid machine’ over ‘Team Mitch’

LAS VEGAS — After a devastating 1994 midterm election for Democrats in Nevada, Sen. Harry M. Reid called up his closest allies with one message: Figure out how to win in the conservative state, Leigh Ann and Paul Kane report.

“I remember very well that meeting,” said D. Taylor, who worked with the Culinary Workers Union for 25 years in Las Vegas. “It was about what we had to do to change the political equation in Nevada.”

Nearly three decades later, facing its toughest test yet, the “Reid machine” is holding up in the Silver State, almost a year after its namesake died following a battle with cancer.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, narrowly won reelection in a race that, once it was called Saturday, Francisco “Cisco” Aguilar, a former Reid aide, won the secretary of state race, and while Republicans won the governor’s mansion and the lieutenant governor race, the state legislature remains in Democratic control. Reid’s protege, Democratic, narrowly won reelection in a race that, once it was called Saturday, kept the Senate majority in Democratic hands . Three Democratic incumbents won closely contested House races., a former Reid aide, won the secretary of state race, and while Republicans won the governor’s mansion and the lieutenant governor race, the state legislature remains in Democratic control.

The race between Cortez Masto and Republican Adam Laxalt served as another proxy battle between the Reid machine and “Team Mitch,” as McConnell’s political operation bills itself.

McConnell allies were heavily involved in recruiting Laxalt and running his campaign.

Early last year, McConnell made Nevada the cornerstone of his bid to reclaim the majority. Win Nevada, McConnell reckoned, and he was on his way back to being majority leader. It didn’t turn out that way, even with Reid gone.

“There’s no question that every Democrat in Nevada wishes he was still here,” Rebecca Lambe, who built the machine alongside Reid, said of her former boss, adding that the organization is “firing on all cylinders.”

A bad election for secretary of state candidates who denied 2020 election results

None of the six battleground states in which Trump tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election will have their elections next year run by officials who embraced Trump’s election falsehoods.

with the latter race Amy Gardner , Reis Thebault and Robert Klemko report. “Candidates for secretary of state in Michigan, Arizona and Nevada who had echoed Trump’s false accusations lost their contests on Tuesday,with the latter race called Saturday night ,” our colleaguesand

“A fourth candidate never made it out of his May primary in Georgia

“In Pennsylvania, one of the nation’s most prominent election deniers lost his bid for governor, a job that would have given him the power to appoint the secretary of state.”

“And in Wisconsin, an election-denying contender’s loss in the governor’s race effectively blocked a move to put election administration under partisan control.” Biden carried all six states by narrow margins.

Several of these candidates were backed the America First Secretary of State Coalition, a group founded by Jim Marchant, the Republican nominee for Nevada secretary of state, who lost his race to Democrat Francisco “Cisco” Aguilar. “Every America First Secretary of State Coalition-backed candidate underperformed nearly every other statewide Republican on the ticket,” according to a report out this morning from democracyFirst PAC, which backed Aguilar and other candidates.

At the White House

Biden and Xi finally meet again against a backdrop of high tensions

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are meeting at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Our colleagues Matt Viser, Yasmeen Abutaleb and Christian Shepherd write it is “the first in-person exchange between them as their nations’ leaders and at a time of extreme tensions between the global powers.”

“The encounter is Biden’s most consequential during a week-long foreign trip, with the two countries colliding on trade, the war in Ukraine, and economic and military threats and many fearing the U.S.-China relationship could devolve into a cold war of sorts.”

Xi told reporters at the top of the meeting, which began shortly before 5 a.m. EST: “The world has come to a crossroads. Where to go from here. This is a question that is not only on our mind but also on the mind of all countries. The world expects that China and the United States will properly handle the relationship.”

Biden: “The world expects, I believe, the U.S. and China to play a key role in global challenges, from climate change to food insecurity, and for us to be able to work together. The United States stands ready to do just that.”

The campaign

Arizona precincts with voting problems were not overwhelmingly Republican

Fact check: “The voting locations that experienced problems on Election Day in Maricopa County, home to more than half of Arizona’s voters, do not skew overwhelmingly Republican,” according to an analysis by our colleagues Lenny Bronner, Isaac Stanley-Becker and Yvonne Wingett Sanchez.

“The finding undercuts claims by some Republicans — most notably Kari Lake , the GOP nominee for governor, and former president Donald Trump — that GOP areas in the county were disproportionately affected by the problems, which involved a mishap with printers. Republicans nonetheless argue that their voters were more likely to be affected, given their tendency to vote on Election Day rather than mail in their ballots.”

“The analysis found that the proportion of registered Republicans in affected precincts, about 37 percent , is virtually the same as the share of registered Republicans across the county, which stands at 35 percent .”

“In fact, there were problems at locations in precincts that skew heavily Democratic. They included two elementary schools in east Phoenix and a health center in south Phoenix — all locations where the share of Democrats outnumbers Republicans by about 40 percentage points.”

The Media

