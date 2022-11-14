Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! We hope you had a good weekend, and welcome back to members of Congress for the not-so-lame-duck session. But first: What to watch in the COP27 draft text Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight At the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Egypt, known as COP27, delegates from nearly 200 nations are expected to unveil an agreement that sets out their core objectives for tackling the climate crisis.

An initial draft of that agreement, known as the cover text in the parlance of international climate talks, could be released as soon as Monday. Already, policymakers have clashed over whether to emphasize the need to phase out all fossil fuels, not just coal, and whether to endorse the more ambitious goal of the 2015 Paris climate accord.

Here’s what to watch in the draft text, which is subject to change over the final days of the conference:

Will countries suggest quitting oil and gas?

India is leading a push for the agreement to call for phasing down all fossil fuels, a move that would expand the focus from just coal but would probably garner pushback from oil- and gas-reliant nations, John Ainger and Akshat Rathi report for Bloomberg News.

The coal-dependent country does not want to be singled out for its reliance on the dirtiest fossil fuel, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

Of course, if the draft text includes bold language about ditching all fossil fuels, oil- and gas-rich countries could successfully lobby to weaken that language in the final agreement.

At last year’s U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, a preliminary draft of the cover text called on nations to “accelerate the phasing-out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels.”

However, the final version said countries should stop burning “unabated coal” and halt “inefficient” fossil fuel subsidies. While these changes might seem small, climate activists slammed the word “unabated” for opening the door to carbon capture technology and said the word “inefficient” could provide cover for countries that want to retain fossil fuel subsidies.

“Certainly whether it stays in the text through the end of the week is a very open question,” David Waskow, the director of the World Resources Institute’s International Climate Initiative, said of the fossil fuel phaseout language on a Friday call with reporters.

Will countries reiterate the 1.5-degree goal?

A handful of countries have resisted mentioning the more ambitious target of the Paris agreement: limiting Earth’s warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels, U.S. climate envoy John F. Kerry told reporters Saturday.

“There are very few countries, but a few, that have raised the issue of not mentioning this word or that word,” Kerry said when asked about opposition by some governments to mentioning the 1.5C target, Valerie Volcovici reports for Reuters.

“But the fact is that, in Glasgow that was adopted, the language is there. And I know ... Egypt doesn't intend to be the country that hosts a retreat from what was achieved in Glasgow,” Kerry added.

Group of 20 major economies met in Bali, Indonesia, and failed to produce a joint communique amid the disagreement. It’s unclear which countries have pushed back on the Paris-aligned language. But China reportedly objected to it in August, when officials from themajor economies met in Bali, Indonesia, and failed to produce a joint communique amid the disagreement.

President Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday at the latest G20 summit in Bali, as the world’s two biggest greenhouse gas emitters sought to ease tensions over climate change and other issues, The Washington Post’s Matt Viser, Yasmeen Abutaleb and Christian Shepherd report.

Will the draft text mention a fund for loss and damage?

Poor nations have called on wealthy countries to provide financial compensation to help them cope with “loss and damage” — the unavoidable, irreversible harms caused by climate change.

Developed countries, including the United States, have long resisted such financial commitments, fearing liability for the trillions of dollars of damage related to global warming.

“It's a well-known fact that the United States and many other countries will not establish ... some sort of legal structure that is tied to compensation or liability,” Kerry said Saturday. “That's just not happening.”

But the G77, a negotiating bloc of 134 developing countries that includes China, has urged the rich world to establish a finance facility that would become operational by 2024 or sooner.

“What Africa and vulnerable countries need is a clear outcome that includes the provision of finance through a separate facility,” Eddy Pérez, international climate diplomacy manager at Climate Action Network Canada, said in a statement. “We can’t pretend that procedural outcomes will give hope.”

On the Hill

Democrats kept control of the Senate. Here’s what it means for climate policy.

Democrats were projected to retain control of the Senate on Saturday, clinching another slim majority in a midterm year that proved contentious for several battleground races, Hannah Knowles and Liz Goodwin report for The Post.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), who campaigned on bold climate action, was projected to win Saturday against her Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt, clinching a 50th seat for Democrats in the upper chamber. Cortez Masto helped secure $4 billion in the Inflation Reduction Act to combat the unprecedented drought in the American West that has pushed water levels at Lake Mead, the nation's largest reservoir, to record lows.

On Friday, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) was projected to win his hotly contested race against Republican Blake Masters. Kelly, a former astronaut who has seen the deforestation of the Amazon rainforest from space, also fought to include the drought funding in Democrats’ landmark climate law.

If Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D) beats Republican Herschel Walker in the Georgia Senate runoff election on Dec. 6, Democrats could not only pad their majority but also avoid making concessions on ambitious climate legislation to gain the vote of Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), the elusive senator who eventually supported the Inflation Reduction Act after striking a deal with Democratic leadership to pair renewable energy projects with new oil and gas leases.

Control of the House was up in the air on Sunday evening as vote counting continued. But even if Republicans gain control of that chamber, climate advocates say, the Inflation Reduction Act will be able to withstand any assault by a weakened GOP, Marianne Lavelle reports for InsideClimate News. Meanwhile, any legislation to overhaul the nation’s permitting process would need to gain some votes from Democrats, who generally oppose weakening the National Environmental Policy Act.

Pressure points

Africa should spurn Europe’s search for gas, report says

African countries could face financial instability if they rush to build natural gas pipelines and other fossil fuel infrastructure instead of embracing renewable energy, according to a report released Monday by Carbon Tracker Initiative, an environmental group.

The report comes as European leaders, desperate for energy amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, turn to African nations with burgeoning reserves of oil and natural gas, prompting allegations of climate “colonialism” at the COP27 talks in Egypt.

The Carbon Tracker analysis predicts that Europe’s rush for gas will be short-lived because the Ukraine conflict is also accelerating the continent’s transition away from fossil fuels. As a result, African countries that build gas infrastructure could end up with expensive stranded assets in the coming years, the report says.

“If Africa decides to invest heavily in gas pipeline infrastructure or new gas routes between Africa and Europe, this is only going to be for the short term,” Kofi Mbuk, a senior analyst at Carbon Tracker and the author of the report, told The Climate 202. “Europe has very, very stringent strategies for decarbonization, and once those plans start coming online in just a few years, demand for gas from Africa is going to severely dwindle.”

As California’s wells dry up, residents rely on bottled water to survive

The severe drought parching California has left a record 1,351 wells dry in the state this year — a nearly 40 percent increase over this past year — forcing residents to compete with agriculture for the rapidly dwindling supply of groundwater, The Washington Post’s Joshua Partlow reports.

Already, entire communities are dependent on deliveries of bottled water to survive. The nonprofit group Self-Help Enterprises, which relies on state funding, said it delivers 25 gallons of water every second Thursday to families in the East Orosi community to supplement the failing wells.

“It’s a substandard living,” said Eric Zuniga, drought response program manager with the California State Water Resources Control Board. “Hauled water is buckets in a First World country. So getting them off of that is a priority.”

On the Hill this week

Congress is back for the lame-duck session, and environmental hearings abound. Here’s what we have on tap this week:

On Wednesday: The House Natural Resources Committee will hold a markup on a Republican effort, led by Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.), to probe the Biden administration’s handling of the Resolution Copper mine, a proposed underground mine that could produce up to 25 percent of domestic copper demand, but that environmentalists have opposed because of its potential to harm the landscape.

The House Foreign Affairs subcommittee on Europe, energy, the environment and cyber will hold a hearing on Russia’s global influence, including the effect of the war in Ukraine on the transition to clean energy.

On Thursday: The House Natural Resources Committee will hold a hearing on Puerto Rico’s post-disaster reconstruction and power grid after Hurricane Fiona.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee will consider several Energy Department nominees, including David Crane to be undersecretary of energy, Jeffrey Marootian to be assistant secretary for energy efficiency and renewable energy, and Gene Rodrigues to be assistant secretary for electricity delivery and energy reliability.

The Senate Environment and Public Works subcommittee on superfund, waste management and regulatory oversight will consider nominees for the Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, including Stephen A. Owens to be chair and Catherine J.K. Sandoval to be a member.

In the atmosphere

