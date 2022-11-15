Post Politics Now McCarthy seeks to corral votes for speaker as GOP nears House control

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) poses for photos Monday with Rep.-elect Rudy Yakym (R-Ind.) in McCarthy's office on Capitol Hill on Monday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Updated November 15, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. EST|Published November 15, 2022 at 6:57 a.m. EST

Today, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) faces a vote from fellow Republicans for the party’s nomination for speaker as the GOP appears to be on the cusp of winning control of the House in the next Congress. McCarthy is being challenged by Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) but is expected to survive. The real test will be in January, when McCarthy must win a majority vote of the full House, which could require offering concessions to disaffected Republicans. Control of the House has yet to be formally called, but Democratic hopes of staying in power have dwindled.

Later Tuesday, former president Donald Trump is expected to announce a 2024 White House bid in Palm Beach, Fla., even as many in his party blame him for a weaker-than-expected Republican showing in the midterms. President Biden remains in Indonesia for the Group of 20 summit.

  • 1 p.m. Eastern: House Republicans meet to pick leaders for the next Congress.
  • 9 p.m. Eastern: Trump makes an announcement from Palm Beach, Fla. Watch live here.
