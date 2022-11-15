Post Politics Now McCarthy seeks to corral votes for speaker as GOP nears House control

Today, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) faces a vote from fellow Republicans for the party’s nomination for speaker as the GOP appears to be on the cusp of winning control of the House in the next Congress. McCarthy is being challenged by Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) but is expected to survive. The real test will be in January, when McCarthy must win a majority vote of the full House, which could require offering concessions to disaffected Republicans. Control of the House has yet to be formally called, but Democratic hopes of staying in power have dwindled.