Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today's edition … Michael Kranish looks at the candidates who rallied in D.C. on Jan. 6 and will now join Congress … Dan Zak writes that Ron DeSantis has reached a perilous point: Inevitability (Think Hillary Clinton, Jeb Bush, Gary Hart) … What we're watching: When the House will be called (today?) … but first …

On the Hill

Reeling Republicans brace for Trump campaign announcement

As Republicans sift through the wreckage of their midterm performance and try to chart a path forward this week, there is one thing they don't want to do: Talk about Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Too bad.

The former president is expected to announce his presidential bid tonight, once again pressuring congressional Republicans to decide whether they're with him or against him at a time when many of them would rather not make that choice.

On Monday, Republicans dodged and deflected when asked if Trump, whom many believe cost them seats, should announce so soon or if he was helpful or hurtful to the party in the midterms.

“We're a long way away” from 2024, Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) said. “I'm for a lot of different candidates. Whoever wants to run is free to run and the Republican electorate will make up its mind on who it supports.”

House Republicans are focused on their leadership elections today, even as they wait to hear whether the party has officially won the House by the slimmest of margins.

Senate Republicans will hold their leadership votes Wednesday. They’re also focused on trying salvage their disappointing record in this year’s Senate races by winning the December runoff between Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican Herschel Walker.

Advertisement

The best strategy “for anybody who wants to be a 2024 candidate is to help us right now in 2022 to finish the cycle by winning the state of Georgia,” said Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican. “We're still kind of trying to wind up the ‘22 cycle, and ‘24 is already upon us.”

“Folks who were unduly focused on the 2020 election, that's not a winning strategy with independent voters,” Thune added.

When asked if Trump jumping in the race would be good for Republicans, Rep. Patrick T. McHenry (R-N.C.), an ally of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), said he is “focused on leadership elections, focused on making the House function.”

A distraction

Some House Republicans worry that Trump’s announcement will be a distraction and won’t give the party the time to assess what happened in this month’s elections and try to fix what didn’t work.

Advertisement

“I think the reasonable thing to do is take a step back, look at what happened, and let's figure [it] out,” said Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.).

Ashley Parker, Josh Dawsey and Michael Scherer report Trump is Chris LaCivita, Trump campaign veteran Susie Wiles and former White House political director Brian Jack taking leading roles.) But Trump, who remains popular with the party’s base of voters, isn’t going to heed calls for patience or to let voters decide. He’s expected to start pressuring lawmakers to line up behind his campaign immediately. (Our colleaguesandreport Trump is already setting up his campaign operation , with longtime Republican operative, Trump campaign veteranand former White House political directortaking leading roles.)

“I think the former president would love to have it quick and decisive and over,” said David Urban, a Republican lobbyist who worked on Trump’s campaigns in Pennsylvania in 2016 and 2020, referring to the 2024 primary. “I’m not sure it’s going to go that way.”

First things first

Before Trump makes his announcement at Mar-a-Lago tonight, House Republicans will vote in a secret ballot on who should be the conference’s leaders in the next Congress — a potentially tense affair.

McCarthy and his team are signaling confidence that he’s on his way to becoming speaker. At a closed-door gathering Monday where leadership candidates made their cases, McCarthy said he told his conference: “The No. 1 message is we won.”

Advertisement

In the election today, McCarthy just needs a simple majority of the vote to be chosen as the party’s candidate for speaker. The real vote occurs when the full House votes in January, when McCarthy will need 218 votes to secure the gavel.

If McCarthy doesn’t get 218 today, it will show he is working from a position of weakness as he tries to secure more support in the coming weeks. (Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) announced Monday evening on Newsmax that he will be nominated by his colleagues to challenge McCarthy.)

Members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus are asking for concessions on conference rules and seats on key committees in exchange for their votes.

The biggest rule change far-right members want is to reinstate a rule called the motion to vacate, which allows any member, at any time, the ability to submit a motion to remove the speaker. McCarthy doesn’t want to make this concession since the rule could be held over his head by recalcitrant members whenever they don’t get their way.

The other contentious races

House Republicans will also elect the whip, the No. 3 position if they secure the majority, which has become a contentious race between Reps. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), Jim Banks (R-Ind.) and Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.). It’s possible it could go to a second ballot.

Advertisement

The other race to watch, for the No. 4 slot, is between Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and Byron Donalds (R-Fla.). Donalds, a member of the Freedom Caucus, refused to say on Fox News if he would back McCarthy as speaker, a position that has frustrated some McCarthy allies. After Monday night’s candidate forum, Donalds said McCarthy’s answers to questions were “a good start” and that McCarthy answered the questions from the conference.

Unheeded calls for delay

Several Republican senators and dozens of conservative activists have called for the House and Senate Republican leadership votes to be delayed.

They’ve been careful to emphasize that their push is not meant to be a sign of opposition to McCarthy or Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). But it’s hardly a ringing endorsement, either.

Advertisement

Republican leaders in both chambers plan to go ahead with the votes this week. Senate Republicans will hold a “family meeting” today that could be quite contentious ahead of tomorrow's leadership vote. House Republicans meet at 1 p.m. for their leadership elections.

Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union, was one of nearly 60 conservatives who called on Republican lawmakers in an open letter on Monday to delay their leadership elections until after the Georgia runoff is held on Dec. 6 and control of the House is clear.

While Schlapp doesn’t think McCarthy is in danger, he wants to ensure that House Republicans are led by someone as tough as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) if they’re stuck with a majority even smaller than the one she’s commanded for the past two years.

Advertisement

“Nancy Pelosi showed that even with a slender majority you can still be a bruiser when it comes to pushing your agenda,” he said.

Big thanks to Jacqueline Alemany and Marianna Sotomayor for their help reporting.

📣 Programming note

Join Washington Post Live today for the Global Women’s Summit. Register here to hear from guests including Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and many others. Leigh Ann will be a part of a panel with colleagues Ashley Parker and Jacqueline Alemany about the midterms and the new balance of power in Washington.

They rallied in D.C. on Jan. 6. Now they’ll join Congress.

Jan. 6 rally attendees-turned-congressmen: “As Republican Derrick Van Orden celebrated his victory with raucous supporters Tuesday night, he vowed to work with the Democrat he’d just defeated in a western Wisconsin House race, saying, ‘We have to get back to a place where we represent everyone,’” our colleague Michael Kranish writes. “That bipartisan message was all the more remarkable given the journey that Van Orden has taken to Congress.”

Advertisement

“Van Orden was at Trump’s ‘Save America’ rally on Jan. 6, 2021, and then joined the crowd that marched down the Mall toward the Capitol, saying in a television interview that ‘I went there to stand with them, to stand up for electoral integrity.’”

“Van Orden said he never entered the Capitol, which was ransacked by a pro-Trump mob that day seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election. But in two months, he will do so as one of at least two Jan. 6 rally attendees-turned-congressmen. The other, George Santos — a New York Republican who won in a district in Queens and Long Island — has described enjoying the ‘front-row spectacle’ of an ‘amazing’ Jan. 6 rally crowd on the Ellipse.”

“While the Republican Party suffered surprising losses in the midterms, including defeats of many who bought into Trump’s false election claims, the arrival of freshman lawmakers who had come to Washington as pro-Trump activists on that violent day underscores the extent to which the House Republican caucus remains a haven for election deniers.”

The campaign

Ron DeSantis has reached a perilous point: Inevitability

Not so fast: “Ronald Dion DeSantis is an Inevitable,” our colleague Dan Zak writes. “In 2018 he squeaked into the governorship of Florida by about 32,400 votes, but was reelected last week by a margin of about 1.5 million. He reddened traditional Democratic counties, drafted large shares of the youth, independent and Hispanic votes, and built on his handling (however debatable) of the covid pandemic and Hurricane Ian.”

“Over the course of this year, in some polls, DeSantis pulled ahead of Trump as Republican voters’ preferred presidential nominee for 2024; Trump in turn bestowed him with a trademark childish nickname (“Ron DeSanctimonious”), a sure sign of the governor’s rise in popularity.”

But “Jeb Bush was also an Inevitable. Hillary Clinton was an Inevitable (twice!). Neither’s inevitability yielded the presidency. That’s the tricky thing about being an Inevitable.”

“What voters will be looking for a year from now, or two years, is very unpredictable,” Alex Conant, former communications director for Marco Rubio and Tim Pawlenty’s presidential campaigns, told Dan. “So that candidate who looks perfect for the current moment might not be what they want later. Jeb and Trump are the perfect examples.”

What we're watching

Will Republicans retake the House today?

The party is four seats away from clinching control, according to The Post’s tally, after Republicans picked up two more seats on Monday evening. Rep. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.) narrowly defeated Democrat Jevin Hodge, and Republican Brandon Williams beat Francis Conole, a Democrat and former Pentagon policy adviser, in the race for an open seat in Upstate New York.

Republicans have won 214 seats to Democrats’ 205, with 16 races still uncalled.

Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’s victory over Republican Kari Lake on Monday evening in the Arizona governor’s race means that every governor’s race has been called except for Alaska’s, in which Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy is leading.

The Data

This year’s voter turnout, visualized: “A smaller share of Americans appear to have voted in these midterm elections than the last one, but in some states, voter enthusiasm exceeded the high mark set in 2018,” according to a Post analysis of Associated Press and U.S. Elections Project data.

“This election failed to bring in the record share of voters who came out in the 2018 midterms, as a blue wave washed over the suburbs in response to Trump’s first two years in office, but turnout is still on track to easily surpass other recent midterms.”

The Media

Early reeeads

From us:

From across the web:

Viral

Early™ pop culture quiz: Who sang these lyrics?

Lately, I've been dressing for revenge. https://t.co/Yg3xHpVW9s — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) November 14, 2022

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @LACaldwellDC and @theodoricmeyer.

GiftOutline Gift Article