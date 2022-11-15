Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The thing about a fading star playing the hits to his biggest fans is that the fans love it. It doesn’t matter how many times they’ve heard it, it doesn’t even matter how good the performance is. When parrotheads hear Jimmy Buffett lean into “Margaritaville,” that’s when they start dancing. That’s why they’re there.

On Tuesday evening, that vibe — very familiar to southern Florida — permeated Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s event space in Palm Beach. The former president appeared in a ballroom at the facility to announce that he was pivoting back to seeking elected office after last seeking to claim political power by subverting the constitutional process that led to his ouster from the White House. So, for the third time, we got a speech from Donald Trump about how he should be elected president, for all of the reasons that he offered in each of the prior two campaign announcements.

In keeping with the venue, Trump served the audience a warmed-over version of the same meal he offers everyone. It was all there: America’s cities are crime infested, President Biden is a failure, MS-13, the 2020 election was suspect, all of it. There was a little bit about the midterm elections, since there’s always some snippet of current events. But that, too, was familiar, the same recitation of how he was right and they were not and how he was successful and everyone should have just listened to him all along.

Advertisement

If you didn’t watch the speech, it doesn’t matter: you’ve heard all of it before, in 2015 or 2016 or 2017 or 2018 or 2019 or 2020 or 2021 or sometime earlier this year. There was nothing about it that was new or novel in any way.

Even Trump seemed bored about it, like Jimmy Buffett just getting through the chords that stood between him and his paycheck. Trump began by reading from the teleprompter, as he often does, offering up his familiar pastiche of dishonesties, metaphors and exaggerations. There was an unmistakable accent of Stephen Miller, the right-wing former administration official who wrote many of Trump’s speeches and who emerged from backstage shortly before Trump began to speak. But the performance was lackluster. Even the asides, the unscripted riffs, seemed lackadaisical. We’ve all heard it before and Trump’s certainly said it all before.

The speech was so muddled that Trump deflated the room’s energy precisely when he came to the part to which he should have been building.

Advertisement

“That was not good what he did," Trump said at one point of Biden. “There are a lot of bad things, like going to Idaho and saying, ‘Welcome to the state of Florida. I really love it.’”

There was a smattering of chuckles. Then, half a beat later:

"In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States.”

Oh. OK then.

It was interesting to hear Trump blame the GOP for last week’s unexpectedly weak midterm performance, given that the rest of Trump’s speech relied heavily on the exact same pitch that had failed so many of those Republican candidates. The stuff about parents and schools? The bits about how crime is out of control? The mention of “gender insanity”? That was the playbook for candidates hoping to win election on Trump’s coattails, and it didn’t work. Trump tried to rationalize this by claiming that people simply hadn’t been paying attention, that “the total effect of the suffering is just starting to take hold.” By 2024, he felt confident, things will be unmistakably horrible. Just you wait.

Advertisement

Look, Donald Trump won the nomination in 2016 on the backs of his most fervent supporters, a group of voters who helped keep him floating on the surface of that year’s large pool of candidates. He won the presidency as skeptical Republicans fell in line, independents gave him a shot and die-hard Trumpers surged to the polls. In 2020, he almost got there again, losing only a big chunk of those independents. His approach in 2024 seems like more of the same: tell the crowd that loves him the things they want to hear. Keep playing those hits instead of getting into anything from that new album that no one cares about.

Over the course of the hour that Trump spoke, the crowd clapped along, laughed at the right spots, cheered the expected applause lines. These were the Trump superfans — Roger Stone, his kids, Mike Lindell, you name it — and they were there to see one more boffo performance from their guy. For them, he delivered. But how could he not have?

The question is whether those same old songs, those same tired riffs everyone has heard so often — the election was stolen, the country is collapsing — will win him any new fans. It’s hard to see how they could.

GiftOutline Gift Article