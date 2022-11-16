Here’s which party had control of the House in recent years

2010: Republicans take House control

Republicans: 242; Democrats: 193

The Democrats held on to the House in 2008, gaining another 21 seats, and took a 57-41 advantage in the Senate. And America elected its first Black president.

But President Barack Obama took office in the midst of an enormous recession, and he quickly drew a venomous backlash from the right. The 2010 election was a story of a grass-roots movement — the tea party — which existed outside of the Republican campaign machine and was furious about the Affordable Care Act passed by the Democratic congressional majority.

The tea party rallied against government overreach, protesting Obama’s stimulus packages and health-care proposals. Tea party-affiliated outsider candidates, including Rand Paul, sprung up all over the country. High unemployment drove Obama’s approval ratings down, and in November 2010, Republicans flipped 63 House seats throughout the country.

An even bigger wave was happening farther down the ballot. Republicans dominated elections at the state level — thanks in part to a targeted strategy called Project REDMAP — taking control of legislative chambers around the country. And in most states, these legislatures would be responsible for redrawing congressional boundaries based on the 2010 Census.

Gerrymandering, the drawing of districts to favor one group’s interests, had long been employed by both parties. But the size of the 2010 wave and advancements in voter targeting gave Republicans an unprecedented opportunity to redraw the national map in their favor, and they did not pass it up.