Once a ‘Young Gun,’ McCarthy weathered threats from right on path to speaker House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks to staff in his office before walking to Tuesday's closed-door Republican leadership meeting to a vote on top House Republican leadership positions. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kevin McCarthy’s rise to power began in the wake of President Barack Obama’s election, when he became the chief strategist among a trio of self-described Republican “Young Guns” in the House who vowed to retake Washington as “common sense conservatives.” The strategy helped Republicans pick up a stunning 63 seats in the 2010 midterms and vaulted the native of Bakersfield, Calif., into the job of majority whip.

A dozen years later, after leading a tighter-than-expected midterm push to reclaim the House, McCarthy awaits an even loftier prize: speaker of the House.

Advertisement

But this time around, after watching the two other Young Guns depart following a withering political assault from the party’s right wing, McCarthy is a survivor and victor in part because of how much he has transformed himself to appeal to the party’s most conservative elements.

McCarthy’s right-wing shift

McCarthy, 57, ended up on the path to claim the position he has long sought only after pledging fealty to former president Donald Trump and his party’s right-wing base. After winning a contentious internal party vote for speaker on Tuesday, he’ll have to work again to appease that right flank in order to win a House vote in January.

To his allies, McCarthy’s journey to potentially becoming speaker is a testament to his ability to navigate the political shoals at a time when the party has been buffeted by challenges from the right, all while keeping Trump in his corner.

“I don’t think there’s anyone who’s got that understanding and acumen like Kevin,” said former congressman Eric Cantor, a fellow Young Gun who lost a 2014 primary to a more conservative challenger. “It speaks to his ability for him to balance, to navigate all the forces that come to bear.”

Others see something less savory — a shape-shifting politician willing to quickly abandon his initial condemnation of Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021, to advance his own standing and to avoid the fate of Cantor and former speaker Paul D. Ryan, the third Young Gun, who left his job under pressure from the right.

As a result, McCarthy spent much of the past two years seeking to unify his caucus, even if that meant embracing Trump’s election falsehoods and supporting the ouster of his onetime loyal deputy, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, after she voted to impeach Trump. Cheney, in turn, has become one of McCarthy’s fiercest critics.

“At every moment since, frankly, the aftermath of the election in 2020, when Minority Leader McCarthy has had the opportunity to do the right thing or do something that serves his own political purpose, he always chooses to serve his own political purpose,” Cheney said last month on NBC’s “Meet The Press.”

McCarthy’s agenda as speaker

If McCarthy is elected speaker in January with a narrow majority in the House, he will face an even thornier task than he did holding together an increasingly fractured minority party. Those divisions are likely to only deepen after Republicans underperformed in the midterms, with many blaming Trump and his handpicked candidates. He’ll be expected to deliver while dealing with the unpredictable influence of Trump, a restless base and a more conservative caucus.

Press Enter to skip to end of carousel Understanding the speaker’s role What does the speaker of the House do? The speaker of the House is the de facto leader of the majority party in the House and one of the most the most visible spokespeople for their party’s agenda and legislative priorities. The speaker also oversees several important functions, such as managing committee assignments and structuring floor debates. They are also second in the presidential line of succession, after the vice president. How is the speaker of the House chosen? The speaker is elected by a roll call vote by the entire House of Representatives when the body convenes for the first time after an election. While it’s not a requirement that the speaker is from the majority party or has a seat in Congress, it typically works that way. How long is the term for the speaker of the House? Two years, the same as the length of the Congressional term. The role is up for reelection following a general or midterm election, unless the speaker resigns, dies, or is removed. 1 / 2 End of carousel “He may well gain the prize, as Paul D. Ryan did before him, but I’m not sure his reign will be any longer or happier,” said Geoff Kabaservice, vice president of the center-right think tank Niskanen Center. “I feel like Republicans are in a trap of their own making. And I say this as a registered Republican. They have overpromised to their voters, which has sparked a cycle of an unsustainable expectation, which leads to frustration and radicalism.” McCarthy and Ryan could not be reached for comment. McCarthy, whose reputation has long been more strategist than policy wonk, told CNN in an interview last week that his vision is to secure the border, investigate a variety of actions by the Biden administration, and propose policies to tame inflation and grow the economy. “The first thing I’ll ask the president to do is not to call half the nation idiots or say things about them because they have a difference of opinion,” McCarthy said. “I think leadership matters, and I think it probably starts with the president. And it will start with the speaker as well.”

McCarthy’s political rise

McCarthy, 57, grew up in California’s Central Valley, where his great-grandfather ran a cattle ranch. A local publication, Cal Matters, has reported that his father voted Democratic but “gravitated toward the GOP when Ronald Reagan ran for president.”

McCarthy, who has spent most of his life in politics, has written that he ran a sandwich shop after winning $5,000 in a state lottery. (The Post’s Fact Checker reported that he ran a deli counter in a yogurt shop). McCarthy has said that after the city gave a citation for the type of sign he put outside, he considered it harassment and began shaping conservative political views.

McCarthy got his start in politics serving as chairman of the California Young Republicans and serving on the staff of Rep. Bill Thomas (R-Calif.), who had a reputation as a moderate and one of the brainiest members of Congress. McCarthy was elected to the State Assembly in 2002 and, after winning an election in 2006 to the fill the seat of the retiring Thomas, quickly rose in the Republican House leadership to serve as chief deputy minority whip in just his second term.

McCarthy’s strength was in building relationships — but unlike other recent House speakers, he spent little time in substantive committee roles.

With the Young Guns, McCarthy played a key role in recruiting Republicans to run for the House. In a book co-authored by the trio, McCarthy struck a bipartisan tone, writing about how he “learned the importance of engaging and working across the aisle whenever possible while still fighting for the principles I believe in.” At the same time, the book criticized the leadership of both parties, suggesting that the trio was best suited to lead the next generation of the GOP.

As the Republicans won a House majority, John A. Boehner became speaker, Cantor served as majority leader and McCarthy as majority whip.

When Cantor lost his primary in 2014, McCarthy succeeded him — and learned a lesson from his friend’s defeat about the power of a disruptive force in politics, which led him to accept Trump’s rise more readily than some of his colleagues.

When Boehner stepped down in 2015 under pressure on the right from the House Freedom Caucus, McCarthy was in line to ascend to speaker.

But his bid imploded. One factor, by McCarthy’s account, was an interview he gave to Fox News. He bluntly told the network that a House investigation into the 2012 Benghazi attack, in which four Americans were killed, was a means of undermining Hillary Clinton, who had been secretary of state at the time and was preparing for a 2016 run for the presidency. “Her numbers are dropping,” McCarthy said, because of the Benghazi investigation.

Advertisement

McCarthy apologized for blurting out loud what some considered an obvious motive behind the investigation and dropped his bid for speaker. Trump, who was then running for the GOP presidential nomination, took credit for McCarthy’s failure, saying, “They’re giving me a lot of credit for that because you really need someone very, very tough and very smart.” Ryan instead was elected speaker but, after a rocky relationship with Trump, did not seek reelection in 2018.

Republicans lost control of the House that year, and McCarthy became minority leader, putting him in line to launch yet another comeback bid for his party and himself.

Having watched a number of his Republican colleagues succumb to opponents on the right and attacks from Trump, McCarthy veered further from his initial reputation as a relatively moderate, pragmatic Republican. He embraced not only Trump, but also Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who has expressed support for QAnon, a set of false claims that became an extremist ideology and radicalized many of its followers.

Election denial and Jan. 6

After Trump lost the 2020 election, McCarthy became the party’s most prominent election denier other than the president. “President Trump won this election, so everyone who’s listening, do not be quiet, do not be silent about this,” he said on Fox News on Nov. 5, 2020, two days after Election Day. He then tweeted the video of his interview, writing, “Republicans will not be silenced.”

As the Democratic-led House voted to impeach Trump on charges that he incited the riot, McCarthy opposed the measure but also rebuked Trump on the House floor, saying that “the president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.” McCarthy also said Biden “won the election.”

McCarthy nonetheless made amends with the former president — notwithstanding Trump’s continuing insistence he won the election. McCarthy met Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in late January 2021, helping cement his standing with the party base.

As McCarthy sought this year to regain Republican control of the House, he once again recruited GOP candidates and released a plan he called Commitment to America, which laid out broad goals such as ensuring a strong economy and securing the border.

He also said that he would back efforts to open investigations into the origin of the coronavirus pandemic, the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan, and various federal policies, all of which could result in critical stories about Biden — reviving memories of his comment about how the Benghazi investigation hurt Clinton.

McCarthy, asked in a recent CNN interview whether impeaching Biden was a possibility, did not rule it out, while promising “we won’t play politics with this.”

To his critics, McCarthy’s ascent shows his willingness to bend to the far-right wing of the party. Citing McCarthy’s opposition to cutting a “blank check” to Ukraine, Cheney cast his views as anathema to the party’s foreign policy values.

Advertisement

“The notion that now Kevin McCarthy is going to make himself the leader of the pro-Putin wing of my party is just a stunning thing,” Cheney said in her “Meet The Press” interview, referring to the GOP’s softening opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. “It’s dangerous. He knows better. But the fact that he’s willing to go down the path of suggesting that America will no longer stand for freedom I think tells you he’s willing to sacrifice everything for his own political gain.”

But others who’ve worked with McCarthy say his political skills could be an asset in navigating a divided Washington — as long as he stays in step with his caucus.

Cantor, asked whether McCarthy will be able to pass legislation that could be signed by Biden, said “it depends where the temperature of the caucus is and their willingness to work with the president on what issues.”

Former Republican speaker Newt Gingrich, who has known McCarthy for years and traveled with him during the last week on the campaign trail, said that the Californian could work with Biden just as Gingrich collaborated at times with his nemesis, President Bill Clinton.

Gingrich said he recommended that McCarthy send Biden a list of dozens of legislative proposals and ask the president to circle the ones that would gain his signature. McCarthy then will face divergent tests of leadership for which he has spent years preparing, the former speaker said.

“My advice to Kevin is to never negotiate with anybody below the president,” Gingrich said. But when it comes to trying to corral support from House Republicans, he said, McCarthy can succeed as long as he remembers that he is dealing with this “collection of very independent people, each of whom has their own ideas.”

Cate Brown and Paul Kane contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article