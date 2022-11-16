Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Let’s say that the Republican Party takes control of the House and does so with a majority of 222 members. That’s a majority of nine votes (222 vs. 213 Democrats), meaning that, on any given vote, the party would not be able to lose more than four representatives to the other side.

In the week since the midterm elections, it has become clear that, if that’s the situation, there are likely to be a lot of votes on which at least four Republicans threaten to defect. And if the past two years are any guide, it’s also likely that those threats will come from the party’s right, not from its more moderate members.

It’s not new that the GOP would be at the whim of its more conservative members, certainly. For years, the House Freedom Caucus pressured party leaders from the right. That continued into the presidency of Donald Trump, though, in recent years, the pressure has come from an informal cadre of legislators closer to the party’s fringe. We’ll come back to them.

We should note that, even as the Democrats held a narrow majority in the 117th Congress that ends in January, the pressure the party faced also came from its more-moderate right. There was speculation coming into the Congress that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) would need to corral members of the more-liberal edge of her caucus to pass legislation, as she sometimes did. The bigger threats, though, came from the moderates — in part because left-right delineations are often predicated on government action. If you oppose government action, you are more ideologically to the right, so when the Democrats sought to pass legislation, it was those ideologically opposed to taking action that were more likely to dig in their heels.

In the GOP, the opposition is more energetic still — particularly from the party’s far right. Should House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) supplant Pelosi as speaker, it would likely be those members of his caucus that give him the biggest headaches.

As is often the case now. Since the beginning of the 117th Congress, there have been more than 900 recorded votes in the House. Walking through each of them, we determined how often members of the Republican caucus voted the opposite of McCarthy; that is, voted “nay” when he voted “aye” and vice versa. If we plot those results by ideology, we see that both sides of the caucus — the more moderate side at left below and the more conservative side at right — are more likely to vote in opposition to McCarthy. (The dots representing those legislators are higher relative to the baseline.) But it’s on the right that the opposition is more common.

The most moderate fifth of the caucus voted in opposition to McCarthy about 10 percent of the time. That includes Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), who, along with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), formed a two-person caucus within the party centered on holding Trump to account after the Capitol riot. The middle fifth of the caucus voted in opposition to McCarthy 8 percent of the time on average.

Then there’s the right-most fifth of members, including people like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Matthew M. Rosendale (R-Mont.). They voted in opposition to McCarthy an average of 20 percent of the time — contradicting him on 1 in 5 votes on average.

Rosendale and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) have already made their opposition to McCarthy clear moving forward. First Gaetz (who opposed McCarthy on 28 percent of the leader’s votes) announced that he wouldn’t support McCarthy’s speaker bid; on Wednesday, Rosendale joined him.

Of course, that’s just McCarthy, who approaches voting differently than his caucus overall. But the same pattern holds when considering where there are outliers to the party’s preferred positions in general. If we look only at votes in which at least three-quarters of the GOP caucus was in agreement, we see that the party’s right wing was again more likely to oppose the caucus overall. (We also again see Kinzinger standing out.)

On average, the most moderate fifth of the caucus opposed the party majority 8 percent of the time. Take Kinzinger out and that falls to 7 percent. The right-most fifth, though, voted against the party an average of 13 percent of the time. About 1 in every 8 votes, on average.

In the 117th Congress, there were 26 members of the Republican caucus who voted against McCarthy at least a fifth of the time. Fourteen voted against the party majority that frequently. Not all of them are returning for the 118th Congress, but remember: McCarthy will almost certainly not have a lot of votes to spare.

And when he’s trying to cobble together the votes he needs, there’s one portion of his caucus where it’s likely that struggle will be most common: on his right-most flank.

