Post Politics Now McConnell faces Senate leadership challenge; GOP on cusp of House control

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) attends a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday. (Elizabeth Frantz/For The Washington Post)
Updated November 16, 2022 at 7:37 a.m. EST|Published November 16, 2022 at 6:58 a.m. EST

Today, Senate Republicans are scheduled to convene to determine whether Senate Minority Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will continue to lead them next year. While the odds are heavily in McConnell’s favor, he is facing a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and calls to delay the vote in order to give Republicans more time to assess why they failed to pick up seats in the chamber last week.

The machinations come a day after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) survived a leadership challenge but remained well short of securing the votes he will need to be speaker next year if Republicans control the chamber. Republicans now need just one uncalled House race to break their way to cement a narrow majority.

Your daily dashboard

  • 9:30 a.m. Eastern: Senate Republicans convene for leadership elections.
  • 3:15 p.m. Eastern: A key procedural vote is set on a bill that would enshrine marriage equality into federal law. Watch live here.
