Watch how Republican control of the House came into focus

Republicans have regained control of the U.S. House following eight days of vote counting. The determination of who would get a majority took four days longer than it took to call the presidential election in 2020.
The U.S. election system is a patchwork of state rules, and much of the delay is explained by states that build in more time to collect and tabulate votes.
Vote counting and race calling have been slower, for instance, in states that make heavy use of vote-by-mail. In California, mail ballots were accepted up to a week after Election Day as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 8. The delays are also explained by a number of races with razor-thin margins and states like Alaska and Maine that use ranked-choice voting to determine the winner in the weeks following Election Day.