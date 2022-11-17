CONTROL OF CONGRESS

Watch how Republican control of the House came into focus

More than a week elapsed as the Associated Press projected winners based on ongoing vote counts

November 17, 2022 at 10:07 a.m. EST

Republicans have regained control of the U.S. House following eight days of vote counting. The determination of who would get a majority took four days longer than it took to call the presidential election in 2020.

The winners of most of these contests were projected on election night or soon after, but six remained uncalled as of Thursday morning, more than a week later. The Post relies on two organizations, the Associated Press and Edison Research, to project winners in House races. Here’s a visualization of how the AP race calls have added up as both parties raced toward the 218 seats needed for a majority.

The U.S. election system is a patchwork of state rules, and much of the delay is explained by states that build in more time to collect and tabulate votes.

Vote counting and race calling have been slower, for instance, in states that make heavy use of vote-by-mail. In California, mail ballots were accepted up to a week after Election Day as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 8. The delays are also explained by a number of races with razor-thin margins and states like Alaska and Maine that use ranked-choice voting to determine the winner in the weeks following Election Day.

