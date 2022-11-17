Watch how Republican control of the House came into focus

Republicans have regained control of the U.S. House following eight days of vote counting. The determination of who would get a majority took four days longer than it took to call the presidential election in 2020.

The winners of most of these contests were projected on election night or soon after, but six remained uncalled as of Thursday morning, more than a week later. The Post relies on two organizations, the Associated Press and Edison Research, to project winners in House races. Here’s a visualization of how the AP race calls have added up as both parties raced toward the 218 seats needed for a majority.