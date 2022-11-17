Post Politics Now Pelosi to address her ‘future plans’ as Republicans cement House majority

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) holds a weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Sept. 30. (Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post)
Updated November 17, 2022 at 7:46 a.m. EST|Published November 17, 2022 at 6:32 a.m. EST

Today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will announce her “future plans,” her spokesman said, sharing a decision that has major implications for Democrats as they prepare to operate in a House next year in which Republicans will have a narrow majority. Pelosi’s announcement about whether she will seek another term as Democratic leader will come hours after Republicans were projected to win control of the House despite a stronger-than-expected showing by Democrats in the midterm elections.

Pelosi, 82, is the party’s long-serving House leader and the first woman to hold the post. She pledged in 2018 to limit herself to four more years as her party’s leader.

  • 9 a.m. Eastern: Pelosi meets behind closed doors with fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill.
  • 10 a.m. Eastern: House session begins with a possible Pelosi announcement.
