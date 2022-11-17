Post Politics Now Pelosi to address her ‘future plans’ as Republicans cement House majority

Today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will announce her “future plans,” her spokesman said, sharing a decision that has major implications for Democrats as they prepare to operate in a House next year in which Republicans will have a narrow majority. Pelosi’s announcement about whether she will seek another term as Democratic leader will come hours after Republicans were projected to win control of the House despite a stronger-than-expected showing by Democrats in the midterm elections.
Pelosi, 82, is the party’s long-serving House leader and the first woman to hold the post. She pledged in 2018 to limit herself to four more years as her party’s leader.