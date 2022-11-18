Post Politics Now House Democrats await leadership announcements from ‘new generation’

Today, House Democrats are expecting formal announcements from Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), Katherine M. Clark (Mass.) and Pete Aguilar (Calif.) that they are seeking the top three leadership positions in the caucus for the next Congress, when Democrats will be in the minority. Clark was first out of the gate Friday morning, announcing that she is seeking the position of minority whip. Jeffries is expected to announce a bid for minority leader, while Aguilar will seek to be caucus chairman.