Post Politics Now House Democrats await leadership announcements from ‘new generation’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) embrace Thursday after Pelosi announced she will not seek another term as the Democratic leader. (Elizabeth Frantz for The Washington Post)
Today, House Democrats are expecting formal announcements from Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), Katherine M. Clark (Mass.) and Pete Aguilar (Calif.) that they are seeking the top three leadership positions in the caucus for the next Congress, when Democrats will be in the minority. Clark was first out of the gate Friday morning, announcing that she is seeking the position of minority whip. Jeffries is expected to announce a bid for minority leader, while Aguilar will seek to be caucus chairman.

On Thursday, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced she would not seek a leadership position, she said it was time “for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect.” Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) and Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) are also stepping aside so others can take the No. 2 and No. 3 posts. Clyburn is expected to remain part of leadership in a lesser capacity.

