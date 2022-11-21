Post Politics Now Biden to pardon turkeys, celebrate ‘Friendsgiving’ with military in N.C.

A flurry of lawsuits against bans on the procedure were filed after the nation’s highest court ended the constitutional right to an abortion in June, moving the battle over access to state courthouses. In at least eight states, judges have recently blocked the bans from taking effect at least temporarily, though it will be a while before final decisions come down the pike.

The demise of Roe means courts and judges are ruling on abortion in a new legal and political environment. The tussle is just beginning, and it’s unclear how successful the new effort will be in the long run — and what legal arguments will ultimately stick.