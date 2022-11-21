Post Politics Now Biden to pardon turkeys, celebrate ‘Friendsgiving’ with military in N.C.

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

President Biden boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Nov. 3. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
November 21, 2022

Today, President Biden plans to participate in the time-honored tradition of issuing a presidential pardon to turkeys at the White House ahead of Thanksgiving. Later, he and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to head to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina for what the White House is advertising as a “Friendsgiving” dinner with service members and military families. It’s possible Biden will also speak Monday about the mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs over the weekend.

Former president Donald Trump is continuing to express objections to a decision announced Friday by Attorney General Merrick Garland to name a special counsel to oversee the criminal probe of Trump’s possible mishandling of classified documents at his Florida home and key aspects of a sprawling case related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. On social media posts over the weekend, Trump alleged that the Justice Department had been “weaponized” and that the justice system is “tainted and rigged.”

Your daily dashboard

  • 11:15 a.m. Eastern: Biden participates in a turkey pardoning ceremony. Watch live here.
  • 4:20 p.m.: Eastern: Biden departs the White House en route to North Carolina. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters aboard Air Force One. Listen live here.
  • 6 p.m. Eastern: Biden participates in a dinner with troops. Watch live here.
