Post Politics Now Graham scheduled to appear before Ga. grand jury probing 2020 election aftermath

Today, after a drawn-out legal fight, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) is scheduled to appear before an Atlanta-area grand jury investigating whether attempts by Donald Trump and his associates to overturn the 2020 presidential election results amounted to criminal activity. Prosecutors in Fulton County, Ga., want to hear about conversations that Graham had with Georgia officials about mail-in ballots in the weeks following the election as Trump contested his loss to Joe Biden.
In Washington, Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease expert who became the face of the coronavirus pandemic response, is scheduled to brief reporters from the White House. It is likely to be his final briefing before leaving the government at the end of the year after more than a half-century of public service.