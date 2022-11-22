Second woman renews accusation Walker pressured her to have abortion

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A second woman who accused Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker of pressuring her to have an abortion on Tuesday criticized the former football player for dismissing her claims and called for him to publicly meet with her ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff election. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The woman, identified as Jane Doe, participated in a news conference with high-profile attorney Gloria Allred, offering more details of what she says was a years-long affair with Walker that resulted in her becoming pregnant in 1993. The woman first came forward in late October after another former girlfriend of Walker’s accused him of pressuring and paying for her to have an abortion. Walker has denied allegations that he paid for abortions.

Speaking on Nov. 22, a woman identified as Jane Doe said that Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker pressured her into having an abortion. (Video: The Washington Post)

The woman said she decided to speak out again and offer more evidence of their relationship after seeing Walker dismiss her allegations and suggest he didn’t know who she could be. Her remarks come two weeks before the Georgia runoff between Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael G. Warnock.

“Herschel, I never thought you would deny knowing me or our relationship,” she said in the news conference. “Are you really willing to do anything, including lying to the voters in Georgia, to become a senator?

“Do you have the guts to meet with me in person in public?” added the woman, who was visibly emotional and crying throughout the news conference. “Look me in the eye and tell me to my face that you don’t know me — and that none of what I just said is true. I’m looking forward to your response.” The woman said she would be willing to travel to Georgia to meet with Walker.

Walker’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The abortion allegations have drawn much attention as Walker has campaigned as a staunch opponent of abortions, with no exceptions. Last month, he sought to soften his stance during a debate with Warnock, saying he agrees with Georgia’s restrictive abortion law, which allows exceptions for rape, incest and to save the life of the mother. The law, which bans abortions as early as six weeks, was overturned last week by a Fulton County Superior Court judge. The state of Georgia is appealing the ruling.

“I’m done with this foolishness. I’ve already told people this is a lie and I’m not going to entertain” it, Walker told reporters late last month of the second woman’s allegations. He added: “I also want you to know I didn’t kill JFK either.”

In Tuesday’s news conference, Allred and the woman shared audio recordings of Walker — one of an answering machine message and another of a phone call between the two. The woman read aloud a letter that she said Walker sent her parents and one she said he sent to her, saying, “I’m sorry I have put you through all this stuff.”

Allred also read aloud a signed declaration of a friend who the accuser had confided in about being impregnated by Walker.

In the declaration, the friend said the woman had initially said she had a miscarriage. But the friend had suspected it was an abortion because Walker, who was married to his first wife at the time, did not want the woman to continue with the pregnancy. The friend added that, years later, the woman shared that Walker had driven her to a clinic to obtain an abortion.

The Washington Post did not independently confirm these allegations.

The woman did not appear in person at the first news conference in Los Angeles, speaking via Zoom. Days later, she showed her face in an interview with ABC News. On Tuesday, she was present for the news conference in person but continued to go by “Jane Doe,” citing concerns for her safety.

She shared that she first decided to come forward last month after seeing Walker’s handling of the first woman’s allegations that he pressured and paid for her to have an abortion. She said: “I intended to take this to my grave,” but decided to speak up when she saw him say he had never paid for an abortion and knew he was lying.

Asked if she hopes sharing her story will impact the runoff, the woman said, “I think it’s up to the voters of Georgia to decide who they want to represent them and who to believe.”

Walker has denied paying for any abortions in the past. The Heisman Trophy winner from the University of Georgia initially denied knowing who the first woman accusing him could be. The woman, who produced a receipt from an abortion clinic and a check signed by Walker, later came out and shared that she is the mother of one of his children. The woman told The Washington Post that she had to press Walker to pay for the abortion that he wanted her to have. Since then, he has acknowledged sending her money, but says he didn’t know it was for an abortion, as she alleges.

Meanwhile, Georgia Honor, a group tied to Senate Majority PAC, which is aligned with Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), on Tuesday started airing new ads attacking Walker over his antiabortion stance and the abortion allegations. One of the ads features a clip from an interview in which the woman told ABC News she “felt threatened and I thought I had no choice.”

A new poll, commissioned by AARP and released Tuesday, showed Warnock leading Walker, 51 percent to 47 percent, within the margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.

Walker on Tuesday night was scheduled to hold a rally in Powder Springs, Ga., with Sens. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) and Ted Cruz (R-Tex.). Republicans have sought to bolster Walker’s candidacy citing the importance of flipping the seat, even though Democrats have already secured control of the Senate with 50 seats and Vice President Harris’s tiebreaking vote, when needed.

Democrats are fighting to reelect Warnock, who won the seat in a 2021 special runoff election, and expand their majority to 51. The senator, who is seeking a full, six-year term, has become increasingly vocal in taking jabs at Walker over the abortion allegations.

“He wants a nationwide ban on abortion. He says he doesn’t support reproductive choice. He said no exceptions, which is a rather curious position for him to take,” Warnock said over the weekend in a rally with students at Emory University. He paused while the crowd applauded, adding, “Yeah, that’s what I said.”

