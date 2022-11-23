Post Politics Now Key races in Alaska expected to be finalized under ranked-choice system

“Secretary Mayorkas is proud to advance the noble mission of this Department, support its extraordinary workforce, and serve the American people,” spokeswoman Marsha Espinosa said in an email Tuesday. “Members of Congress can do better than point the finger at someone else; they should come to the table and work on solutions for our broken system and outdated laws, which have not been overhauled in over 40 years.” She spoke after McCarthy held a news conference near the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, where he threatened impeachment if Mayorkas does not step down.