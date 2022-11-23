Post Politics Now Key races in Alaska expected to be finalized under ranked-choice system

Today, election officials in Alaska plan to finalize tabulations under the state’s ranked-choice voting system. During a live broadcast, viewers should learn whether Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R) prevails over Republican opponent Kelly Tshibaka, who is backed by former president Donald Trump; and whether Rep. Mary Peltola (D) holds onto her seat against challengers, including former Alaska governor Sarah Palin (R). Current Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) is expected to easily win another term.
President Biden is on Nantucket island in Massachusetts, where he is spending Thanksgiving, with no public events planned. Vice President Harris is in Los Angeles with no public events planned. And Congress is out of session.