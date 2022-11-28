Post Politics Now Lame-duck Congress returning to Washington with full agenda waiting

But Congress also needs to pass more routine legislation in coming months, which could consume enough time and energy to keep Democrats from taking up other priorities during their final months in control of the House.

Lawmakers’ most important task is to pass a spending bill — either an omnibus or a continuing resolution — to keep the government running. This would be the last such bill hashed out in part by retiring Sens. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) and Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.), both of whom are veteran appropriators.

President Biden has also asked for nearly $40 billion in aid for Ukraine and $9 billion worth of covid funding. The Ukraine aid is a priority for most lawmakers, but Republicans have been opposed to coughing up more coronavirus aid money and have blocked it for months.