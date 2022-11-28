Post Politics Now Lame-duck Congress returning to Washington with full agenda waiting

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) arrive for an event on the South Lawn of the White House on Sept. 13. (Elizabeth Frantz for The Washington Post)
Updated November 28, 2022 at 7:48 a.m. EST|Published November 28, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. EST

Today, the Senate returns from Thanksgiving break, with the House to follow Tuesday, for the remainder of a lame-duck session that could be very busy. The top priority: keeping the government running beyond Dec. 16. It remains unclear whether lawmakers will pass a spending bill that funds the government for the next year or whether they will try to pass a shorter-term resolution. Other pending issues include protecting same-sex marriage and changes to the Electoral Count Act spurred by the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

President Biden is also back in Washington. On Monday, he plans to welcome 2022 Nobel Prize winners to the White House and sign a memorandum directing U.S. agencies to strengthen their response to sexual violence in conflict zones, including in Ukraine.

  • 2:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Council spokesman John Kirby brief reporters. Watch live here.
