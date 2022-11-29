Post Politics Now Senate poised to pass bill protecting same-sex marriages

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) walks through a hallway after meeting with fellow senators at the Capitol on Nov. 16. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)
Updated November 29, 2022 at 7:28 a.m. EST|Published November 29, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. EST

Today, the Senate is poised to pass legislation that seeks to protect same-sex marriages in the event that the Supreme Court overturns a landmark 2015 ruling that legalized them nationwide. The push for the bill began after the court overturned Roe v. Wade, sparking fears that it could take away rights beyond abortion. Senate passage would send the bill to the House, where Democrats remain in the majority for the lame-duck session. President Biden has pledged to sign the legislation.

Biden is heading Tuesday to Bay City, Mich., to tout the growth of manufacturing jobs during his tenure. The visit to a presidential battleground state could presage what voters hear from Biden if he seeks reelection in 2024, as he has said is his intention.

  • 11:55 a.m. Eastern: Biden departs the White House en route to Michigan. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will brief reporters on Air Force One. Listen live here.
  • 3:30 p.m. Eastern: Biden speaks in Bay City, Mich. Watch live here.
  • 3:45 p.m. Eastern: Senate to consider same-same marriage legislation. Watch live here.
