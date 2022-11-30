Post Politics Now Democrats to elect Jeffries as leader; House seeks to avert rail strike

Today, House Democrats are expected to elect Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) as their leader for the next Congress before the full chamber turns its attention to a more immediate matter: averting a national rail strike. The House is scheduled to take up legislation that would write into a law a tentative agreement, brokered by the Biden administration, between the railroads and union leaders.
Jeffries, in line to become minority leader when Republicans take control of the House in January, would be the first Black person to serve as a congressional party leader in U.S. history. House Democrats are also expected to elect Rep. Katherine M. Clark (D-Mass.) and Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) to the No. 2 and No. 3 positions in the caucus, respectively.