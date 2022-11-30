Post Politics Now Democrats to elect Jeffries as leader; House seeks to avert rail strike

During the weekly Democratic steering meeting, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) proposed giving House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) the honorary title of “speaker emerita” when she officially steps back from leadership next term. Rep. Katherine M. Clark (D-Mass.) seconded the motion before the proposal was unanimously approved.

“Nancy D’Alesandro Pelosi is the most consequential speaker in American history, and I am humbled by the opportunity to recognize her as speaker emerita,” said Jeffries. “This honorific reflects Speaker Pelosi’s lifetime of service as a legendary legislator, notorious negotiator and a fabulous facilitator. Our caucus and our country are better off for her leadership, without question, and this title is but a small token of our gratitude.”