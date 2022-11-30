Post Politics Now Democrats to elect Jeffries as leader; House seeks to avert rail strike

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) walks into the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 22. (Shuran Huang/For The Washington Post)
Today, House Democrats are expected to elect Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) as their leader for the next Congress before the full chamber turns its attention to a more immediate matter: averting a national rail strike. The House is scheduled to take up legislation that would write into a law a tentative agreement, brokered by the Biden administration, between the railroads and union leaders.

Jeffries, in line to become minority leader when Republicans take control of the House in January, would be the first Black person to serve as a congressional party leader in U.S. history. House Democrats are also expected to elect Rep. Katherine M. Clark (D-Mass.) and Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) to the No. 2 and No. 3 positions in the caucus, respectively.

  • 11:30 a.m. Eastern: President Biden delivers remarks at the White House Tribal Nations Summit. Watch live here.
  • 2 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 5:30 p.m. Eastern: Biden participates in the National Christmas Tree Lighting.
Here's what to know:

