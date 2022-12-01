Post Politics Now Biden to host Macron at White House; Obama to stump for Warnock in Ga.

Today, President Biden is hosting French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House for a visit that will include a joint news conference and the first state dinner since Biden took office. White House officials expect discussions about the war in Ukraine to be front and center during Macron’s visit.
Former president Barack Obama will be back in Georgia to campaign for Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) ahead of his Dec. 6 runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, the former football star. Obama is scheduled to appear at a rally in Atlanta on the eve of the final day of early voting in the state, with the aim of boosting Democratic turnout, particularly among Black voters.