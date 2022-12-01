Post Politics Now Biden to host Macron at White House; Obama to stump for Warnock in Ga.

A bipartisan House select committee is set to release a first-of-its-kind documentary-style film on economic inequality in America, a modern historical record of three uniquely American stories that members hope bursts the political and partisan bubble around the issue in Washington.

The Post’s Jacqueline Alemany reports that Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in June 2021 to chair the Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth, has spearheaded a novel approach to the traditionally staid committee assignment. He has vowed to not only anchor the committee’s work outside Washington but also to create a more lasting and impactful product than yet another moldering congressional report. Per our colleague: