Macron, in Washington, says Biden’s agenda could “fragment the West”

French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Wednesday that President Biden’s signature domestic policies could “fragment the West,” leveling unusually blunt criticism shortly after he touched down in Washington for the first state visit of the Biden presidency. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “There is a risk today that we must discuss among friends," Macron said in a talk at the French embassy. "The risk is that, in the face of the challenges I mentioned, the U.S. looks first to the U.S., which is normal — we do the same.”

He added, “The choices made, whose goals I share — especially the IRA or the CHIPS Act — are choices that will fragment the West because they create such differences between the U.S. and Europe."

Macron was referring to the Inflation Reduction Act, which among other things provides billions to support the U.S. clean energy industry, and a separate measure that bolsters U.S. semiconductor manufacturers.

Both are aimed in large part at countering China’s growing influence, but European leaders fear they will damage the continent’s own industries and possibly even ignite a trade war of sorts. "They create such differences between the U.S. and Europe that those who work in these industries will simply say to themselves, ‘We no longer make investments on the other side of the ocean,’” Macron said.

While Macron’s visit, which includes a lavish state dinner Thursday evening, is expected to mostly be friendly, the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act in Europe has proven to be a major point of tension. Macron’s sharp warning of a widening economic divide captured a broader sentiment in European capitals that the IRA, which includes $369 billion in aid to U.S. manufacturers, will hurt their economies.

Beyond the impact of the $700 billion health, tax and climate bill, White House officials expect discussions about Ukraine to be front and center during the French president’s visit. The leaders are also likely to delve into challenges posed by China’s ascent and conflict in the Middle East.

Macron on Wednesday also took aim at the multibillion dollar CHIPS Act, which seeks to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry and curb China’s influence. In his comments, he said the danger is that the U.S. would look to itself, “then looks at its rivalry with China--and that Europe, and therefore France, becomes a sort of adjustment variable.”

Biden and Macron have formed a close personal relationship, White House officials say, despite a significant rift in the relationship at the beginning of Biden’s presidency.

The Biden administration in September 2021 blindsided Paris by agreeing to share nuclear submarine technology with Australia, a move that cost France a lucrative contract to provide its own submarines to Canberra. Amid a diplomatic uproar, France briefly recalled its ambassador from Washington and officials in Paris publicly questioned their country’s alliance with the United States.

Despite the two leaders’ work on holding together the Western coalition on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — which White House officials said has been key to repairing the relationship — French officials warned in the lead-up to the visit that Europe may be forced to respond to the IRA with its own economic measures unless a compromise is found.

“Europe must demonstrate its ability to enter this competition,” a senior French official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive internal planning, said last week. The official cited a proposal for a “Buy European Act” to strengthen European industries, which Macron has publicly backed as an option.

But Macron said he hoped that the U.S. and Europe can still avoid “commercial hostility” over the next weeks. “We do not need that. We need a real hand-in-hand (partnership),” he said Wednesday.

The underlying tensions contrasted with the pomp and ceremony of the state visit, which will include an elaborate dinner at the White House Thursday night. The two presidents and their wives appeared cordial and warm as they greeted each other during a White House arrival ceremony Thursday morning and later waved from a White House balcony.

At the ceremony, Macron praised a U.S.-French alliance that goes back to America’s founding and two world wars. “As war returns to European soil with Russian aggression against Ukraine, and in light of the multiple crises facing our nations and societies, we need to become brothers-in-arms once more," he said.

