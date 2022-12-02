Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, Early Birds. The U.S. soccer team doesn't play until tomorrow, but since we don't publish Saturday morning: U! S! A! Also, It's called soccer. Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us.

In today's edition … Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Mendenez wants Biden to take a harder line supporting Chinese protesters … Hutchinson moves closer to 2024 campaign … Scenes from the state dinner … but first …

The campaign

Biden proposes tectonic change to party’s presidential nominating calendar

🚨: President Biden has proposed shaking up which states play the lead role in choosing the Democratic presidential nominee, delighting the states that would win more prominent roles in the process and angering those that would lose clout.

Biden is pushing the Democratic National Committee to make South Carolina the first-in-the-nation primary state in 2024, replacing the Iowa caucuses and upending decades of tradition, our colleagues Michael Scherer and Tyler Pager scooped. Primaries in New Hampshire and Nevada would occur a week later, followed by primaries in Georgia and Michigan.

The Rules and Bylaws Committee will meet today and Saturday to discuss the matter. If they decide to ratify Biden’s nominating plan, it’ll be up to the DNC to approve it in February.

The decision to remake the nominating calendar has drawn fire from Democrats in the two states that traditionally led the lineup, who argue that the fight to be first isn’t over, and another that lobbied to be first:

Iowa

“This is merely a recommendation,” Scott Brennan, Iowa’s representative on the Rules and Bylaws Committee, said. “We’re going to stand up for Iowa’s place in the process.”

New Hampshire

“The DNC did not give New Hampshire the first-in-the-nation primary and it is not theirs to take away,” New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley said in a statement. “This news is obviously disappointing, but we will be holding our primary first. We have survived past attempts over the decades and we will survive this.”

Nevada

“We strongly believe the first presidential nominating contest should be held in a competitive, pro-labor state that supports voting access and reflects all of America’s diversity — in other words, a state that actually aligns with the DNC’s own priorities for

updating the calendar,” Nevada Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen said. “This proposed new order for the early states disregards the broad coalition of national organizations and leaders calling for Nevada to go first, and instead elevates a state that doesn’t meet the criteria to start off this process.”

Inside Biden’s decision: “By breaking with decades of tradition, Biden’s move is meant to signal his party’s commitment to elevating more variety — demographic, geographic and economic — in the early nominating process,” Michael and Tyler write. “Iowa, a largely White state that historically held the nation’s first Democratic caucus and experienced embarrassing problems tabulating results in 2020, would have no early role in the Biden plan.”

“We must ensure that voters of color have a voice in choosing our nominee much earlier in the process and throughout the entire early window,” Biden Rules and Bylaws Committee delivered Thursday evening. “As I said in February 2020, you cannot be the Democratic nominee and win a general election unless you have overwhelming support from voters of color — and that includes Black, Brown and Asian American & Pacific Islander voters.” Biden wrote in a letter to members of thedelivered Thursday evening. “As I said in February 2020, you cannot be the Democratic nominee and win a general election unless you have overwhelming support from voters of color — and that includes Black, Brown and Asian American & Pacific Islander voters.”

“For decades, Black voters in particular have been the backbone of the Democratic Party but have been pushed to the back of the early primary process,” he continued. “It is time to stop taking these voters for granted, and time to give them a louder and earlier voice in the process.”

On the Hill

Menendez wants Biden to take a harder line supporting Chinese protesters

Six questions for … Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.): We spoke with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s chairman about why he’d like to see President Biden speak out more forcefully in defense of Chinese protesters — and why he thinks Republican criticisms of Biden’s approach to China are “pure political hogwash.” This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Early: It’s been nearly a week since large-scale protests erupted in China in response to the government’s covid policies. What do you make of the situation there right now?

Menendez: [It’s] the result of an intergenerational sense of frustration over China’s Orwellian system of mass surveillance, of authoritarian censorship, of brutal punishment of dissent and a total disregard for human rights and civil society. So I view this beyond the question of [Chinese President] Xi [Jinping]’s covid policy — I think they’re questioning the legitimacy of his leadership. And I think their bravery in a place like the [People’s Republic of China] is extraordinary.

The Early: The White House has taken a relatively restrained line on the protests. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has said President Biden supports the right to protest peacefully but has refrained from China’s leadership. Do you think that's the right approach?

Menendez: Well, there’s always the calibration between [speaking out in a way that risks the United States] being seen as the instigator of these protests and the desire to align ourselves with citizens who have the right to peaceful protest, no matter where they live. My concern is that in the process of trying to determine the calibration — I get the concern that we are too reticent.

Why is peaceful protest in China any different than peaceful protest in Tunisia or peaceful protest in some other part of the world? We often rise up and speak forcefully about the rights of those who are protesting and call upon their governments not to brutally attack the protesters. I just don't think that the China issue is one that should be treated differently.

The Early: Do you think the administration is being too reticent?

Menendez: Well, look, they’ve made clear that they support the right of peaceful protest, that they don’t support the zero-covid policies of Xi Jinping. And I would expect that they're sending a very clear message to Beijing privately to urge restraint. But if we are the beacon of democracy, you can’t pick and choose — because it undermines the nature and the strength of your advocacy. I’d like to see us be a little bit more forward-leaning, both here and in Iran, for that matter.

The Early: You’ve also seen Republicans criticize Biden’s decisions not to denounce the Chinese government more forcefully. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.) called it “nothing short of cowardly.” What do you make of those criticisms?

Menendez: Comments like that are nothing but pure political hogwash. It’s easy to be reckless when you don't have the responsibility for the nation. It's much more difficult to be calibrated, and to stand up for human rights and democracy, but do it in a way that ultimately doesn't undermine the very cause of the people who are promoting it. The last thing I think that Joe Biden is about is accommodating Xi Jinping.

The Early: On the other side, Ryan Hass, who served as National Security Council director for China, Taiwan and Mongolia in the Obama administration, tweeted this week, “Loud denunciations would have made it easier for Beijing to push its preferred narrative that hostile foreign forces are fomenting unrest inside China.” Do you think there’s a risk that if the administration took a harder line it could backfire?

Menendez: This is consistently the challenge within China or anyplace else. What's the right calibration? How much do you support those who are peacefully protesting for change in their country or protesting the policies of their country? And how do you do it so that you're supporting them and not undercutting them by allowing whatever the regime — in this case, Xi Jinping — to say this is all the West and the United States?

Having said that, I do think that giving echo to the protesters is not the same as loud criticism. Using our surrogate broadcasting circumvention efforts that we are engaging in in totalitarian countries throughout the world — those things need to be used robustly. Because then it’s not the condemnation of the United States — it’s the condemnation of the Chinese people of its own regime.

The Early: What do you think the protests mean for the future of Xi’s rule only a month after he secured another term as China’s president?

Menendez: He is not omnipotent. When you affect your citizens in a way that is so pejorative, so negative and, in many cases, so violent, there will be responses to it. You're not so omnipotent that you cannot listen to the will of the people. If he's honest with himself, he's gotta look and say, “Whoa, let me recalibrate.”

The campaign

Hutchinson moves closer to 2024 campaign

Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas’s Republican governor, plans to meet with a team of advisers on Sunday evening in the governor’s mansion as he mulls whether to run for president in 2024, according to a person familiar with the matter. Those advisers include Jon Gilmore, who ran his campaigns for governor; Rob Engstrom, a former U.S. Chamber of Commerce political director; John Eddy, who runs Hutchinson’s nonprofit, American Strong and Free; J.R. Davis; Alex Benton; Tracy Eddy; and Celina Engstrom.

He’s eyeing an announcement early next year if he decides to run, according to the person familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private deliberations.

Hutchinson was term-limited and will be succeeded next month by Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders. He spoke Wednesday night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute as part of a speaker series that has drawn potential Republican presidential candidates including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, former vice president Mike Pence, Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), former secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

In his remarks, Hutchinson said Americans “rejected extreme candidates and voted for democracy” in the midterms. And he implicitly criticized former president Donald Trump’s recent dinner with the White nationalist Nick Fuentes.

“I will never understand why a leader would give credibility to such hate-filled extremists by breaking bread with them,” he said.

Chris Sununu joins Washington Post Live on Thursday, Dec. 1. (Video: The Washington Post)

Speaking of potential 2024 presidential candidates, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R) told Leigh Ann yesterday that the Republican Party is “just moving on” from former president Donald Trump.

Since the red wave did not materialize in the midterms, Sununu, who just won reelection by 15 points in New Hampshire, has been on a media tour warning against extreme candidates that can’t win general elections, saying “I don't think it's the right brand for America.” He puts Trump in that category.

“I don't think he can win in November of '24. He didn't win in 2020,” Sununu said. “Why would we think he can win again?”

Is Sununu thinking about a presidential run? “Not really,” he said. We’ll see.

At the White House

Scenes from a state dinner

🥂: “On Thursday night, the youngest-ever French president and the oldest-ever American president toasted each other during the White House’s first state dinner in more than three years, since before the pandemic swept away millions of lives and froze Washington’s fancy rituals,” our colleagues Dan Zak, Roxanne Roberts, Jada Yuan and Jura Koncius write. It was “the fizzy climax of this week’s state visit, during which [Biden, 80, and Emmanuel Macron, three weeks from turning 45,] grasped for new ways to describe their mutual affection and vilify their common foe, Russian President Vladimir Putin.”

About last night: “The dinner was a nostalgic mingling of boldfaced names from politics, business, Hollywood and fashion,” our colleagues write. “Singer John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were seated with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) hugged Vogue editor Anna Wintour.”

“Guests were ferried by heated tour-bus trolley from the White House to the pavilion, where 33 rectangular dining tables were dappled with the nations’ shared colors: blue delphiniums, white irises and American Beauty roses. The gold-thatched plateware was rented (can’t risk the good china with a tipsy Cabinet). The tablecloths were navy. The chandeliers above, flickering with artificial candles, were medieval in their circularity. The visual vibe was ‘Beauty and the Beast’ meets ‘Game of Thrones.’”

“The calotte of beef was served with shallot marmalade. The butter potatoes were triple-cooked. There was ravioli with squash from the White House garden and caviar from white California sturgeon. Dessert was orange chiffon cake with tangerine mousse, roasted pears and creme fraiche ice cream. The wines and cheeses were American: cheddar from Sheboygan, Wis., and chardonnay and cabernet from the valleys of Napa and Knights … The Maine lobsters were flown in, alive and scuttling, Tuesday morning. They were poached in butter, and controversy.”

More state dinner reads:

Viral

Will someone please leak the seating chart?

I asked ⁦@GOPLeader, who is attending the state dinner at the White House, what it would be like to be dining at an event with Hunter Biden, given his caucus’s desire to investigate ⁦@POTUS⁩’s son. McCarthy replied: I’m here with my mother. pic.twitter.com/K2y0rFu6PW — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) December 1, 2022

