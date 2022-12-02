Post Politics Now Biden to meet with royal couple during Boston swing

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Noted: Asa Hutchinson moves closer to 2024 campaign
The latest: Trump expresses solidarity with Capitol rioters
On our radar: Biden pushes South Carolina as first primary state, elevates Georgia and Michigan
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at the grand staircase of the White House before a state dinner in Washington on Thursday. (Tom Brenner for The Washington Post)
Today, President Biden plans to meet with Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, during a trip to Boston that also includes a union event and a fundraiser for Senate Democrats ahead of the runoff in the Georgia Senate race on Tuesday between Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican Herschel Walker.

In Washington, the Democratic National Committee is meeting to consider a plan from Biden that would remake his party’s presidential nominating calendar for 2024, making South Carolina the nation’s first primary state. The move is meant to signal the party’s commitment to elevating more variety — demographic, geographic and economic — in the early nominating process.

  • 8:30 a.m. Eastern: The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the November jobs report.
  • 12:25 p.m. Eastern: Biden departs the White House en route to Boston. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will brief reporters on board Air Force One. Listen live here.
  • 2:50 p.m. Eastern: Biden greets the royal couple in Boston.
  • 4:10 p.m. Eastern: Biden visits the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union in Boston.
  • 5:45 p.m. Eastern: Biden participates in a Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee reception in Boston.
