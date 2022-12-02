Post Politics Now Biden to meet with royal couple during Boston swing

Today, President Biden plans to meet with Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, during a trip to Boston that also includes a union event and a fundraiser for Senate Democrats ahead of the runoff in the Georgia Senate race on Tuesday between Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican Herschel Walker.
In Washington, the Democratic National Committee is meeting to consider a plan from Biden that would remake his party’s presidential nominating calendar for 2024, making South Carolina the nation’s first primary state. The move is meant to signal the party’s commitment to elevating more variety — demographic, geographic and economic — in the early nominating process.