Post Politics Now Biden to meet with royal couple during Boston swing

President Biden plans to meet with Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, during a trip to Boston on Friday that also includes a union event and a fundraiser for Senate Democrats ahead of the runoff in the Georgia Senate race on Tuesday.

William, heir to the British throne, and Catherine are wrapping up a three-day visit to the United States. It is also their first overseas trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and it comes in the wake of the latest allegations of racism in the royal household. Lady Susan Hussey, William’s godmother and a prominent lady-in-waiting to his grandmother, resigned a day after she reportedly pressed a Black British guest at Buckingham Palace about where she was “really from.”