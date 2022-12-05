Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Our publishing partnership with The Washington Post will end on Dec. 31. This is in line with The Post’s decision to focus on other areas of investment. We are grateful to The Post for giving us a tremendous platform for the past nine years. It has been a privilege to contribute independently to a media outlet of The Post’s caliber.

We are particularly grateful to Marty Baron and Emilio Garcia-Ruiz, who were directly involved in launching this partnership and, in Emilio’s case, shepherding it along the way. Most recently, we thank Cameron Barr for playing a similar role. A particular note of thanks goes to Anne Bartlett and her team, who have edited and reviewed every piece we have published.

We also thank our funders, especially the Democracy Fund, the Carnegie Corporation, the Hewlett Foundation, George Washington University, Johns Hopkins University SNF Agora Institute and Vanderbilt University for their essential support.

Advertisement

We are also grateful to the thousands of scholars who have written for us — and, we hope, will continue to write for us in the future. Their willingness to share their expertise with us and our readers has made TMC’s time at The Post a success. We will continue to selectively accept submissions until Dec. 31.

What’s next for TMC?

After a few months of sabbatical, we plan to relaunch as an independent site in spring 2023. We’re excited by the opportunities to recharge and re-envision what we do, and look forward to sharing details this spring. As always, our mission remains the same: deliver research-informed analysis of politics in the United States and around the world.

We will not be accepting submissions during our sabbatical. But we hope you will stay connected as we continue to circulate existing content, when relevant to the news, on social media and in our newsletter.

And we hope you will continue to turn to some of our past analyses, compiled in various topic guides, which are a great resource for academics, policymakers, or anyone who wants to better understand the circus of politics. Our content at The Post will live on as well.

Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the past 15 years. Stay tuned for more!

TMC Editorial Team

GiftOutline Gift Article