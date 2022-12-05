The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Warnock, Walker make final pitches in Georgia Senate runoff

Key updates
On our radar: Wedding websites are the latest gay rights battleground in Colorado
The latest: GOP lawmakers largely silent after Trump suggests ‘termination’ of Constitution
On our radar: Final push for votes in Ga. runoff tests parties’ sway in battleground
Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) delivers remarks during a Dawgs for Warnock rally at the University of Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Sunday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
clock iconUpdated just now

Today, Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican challenger Herschel Walker are making final pitches in the Georgia Senate runoff that will be decided Tuesday. Both campaigns are making stops designed to energize base voters in a race in which turnout will be key. Democrats are already set to control the Senate next year, but an additional seat would give the party more leverage in the chamber, which is now evenly divided.

As Congress returns to Washington this week, Republican lawmakers are likely to be pressed on former president Donald Trump’s suggestion this weekend that the U.S. Constitution should be terminated in response to his baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen. The response since Saturday has been largely muted.

Your daily dashboard

  • 2 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters at the White House. Watch live here.
  • 6:30 p.m. Eastern: President Biden hosts the Congressional Ball at the White House.
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

Here's what to know:

2 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters at the White House. Watch live here.
6:30 p.m. Eastern: President Biden hosts the Congressional Ball at the White House.

1/2

End of carousel
Loading...