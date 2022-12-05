Post Politics Now Warnock, Walker make final pitches in Georgia Senate runoff

Today, Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican challenger Herschel Walker are making final pitches in the Georgia Senate runoff that will be decided Tuesday. Both campaigns are making stops designed to energize base voters in a race in which turnout will be key. Democrats are already set to control the Senate next year, but an additional seat would give the party more leverage in the chamber, which is now evenly divided.
As Congress returns to Washington this week, Republican lawmakers are likely to be pressed on former president Donald Trump’s suggestion this weekend that the U.S. Constitution should be terminated in response to his baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen. The response since Saturday has been largely muted.