The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Georgia voters to decide hard-fought Senate runoff between Warnock and Walker

Key updates
On our radar: When to expect results from Georgia’s Senate runoff
Noted: Georgia’s runoff system was created to dilute Black voting power
The latest: Georgia official doubts Democratic plan for 2024 presidential primary
On Dec. 6 Georgia voters will decide who represents them in the Senate between Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican Herschel Walker. (Video: Michael Cadenhead/The Washington Post)
By
and 
 

Today, Georgia voters are headed to the polls to resolve the last outstanding Senate race in the country. Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) faces Republican Herschel Walker in a hard-fought runoff in which more than 1.8 million people have already voted early. While Democrats will control the Senate next year regardless of Tuesday’s outcome, a win by Warnock would give the party more leverage in the chamber, which has been evenly divided for the past two years.

While voting takes place in Georgia, President Biden is headed to Arizona, a state that could play a key role in the 2024 presidential election. Biden plans to tout growth in domestic manufacturing under his watch during a visit to a semiconductor plant under construction in Phoenix.

Your daily dashboard

  • 11 a.m. Eastern: Lawmakers hold a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony honoring law enforcement that protected the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Watch live here.
  • 9:25 a.m. Eastern: President Biden departs the White House en route to Arizona. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will brief reporters on Air Force One. Listen live here.
  • 4 p.m. Eastern (2 p.m. Mountain): Biden delivers remarks on manufacturing in Phoenix. Watch live here.
  • 7 p.m. Eastern: Polls close in Georgia.
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

Here's what to know:

11 a.m. Eastern: Lawmakers hold a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony honoring law enforcement that protected the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Watch live here.
9:25 a.m. Eastern: President Biden departs the White House en route to Arizona. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will brief reporters on Air Force One. Listen live here.
4 p.m. Eastern (2 p.m. Mountain): Biden delivers remarks on manufacturing in Phoenix. Watch live here.
7 p.m. Eastern: Polls close in Georgia.

1/4

End of carousel

The 2022 Midterm Elections

Georgia runoff election: A runoff between Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D) and Republican challenger Herschel Walker on Dec. 6 will cap a turbulent election year. Here’s how the runoff will work and a look at Warnock and Walker’s paths to victory.

Divided government: Republicans narrowly won back control of the House, while Democrats will keep control of the Senate, creating a split Congress.

What the results mean for 2024: A Republican Party red wave seems to be a ripple after Republicans fell short in the Senate and narrowly won control in the House. Donald Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday, experts helped us game out what would happen if he wins again.

Loading...