Post Politics Now Georgia voters to decide hard-fought Senate runoff between Warnock and Walker

Today, Georgia voters are headed to the polls to resolve the last outstanding Senate race in the country. Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) faces Republican Herschel Walker in a hard-fought runoff in which more than 1.8 million people have already voted early. While Democrats will control the Senate next year regardless of Tuesday’s outcome, a win by Warnock would give the party more leverage in the chamber, which has been evenly divided for the past two years.
While voting takes place in Georgia, President Biden is headed to Arizona, a state that could play a key role in the 2024 presidential election. Biden plans to tout growth in domestic manufacturing under his watch during a visit to a semiconductor plant under construction in Phoenix.
