Jan. 6 committee will make criminal referrals to DOJ

Chairman Bennie Thompson said no decision has been made on who could face a referral

December 6, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. EST
Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

The House Select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, though no decision has been made on the target of a referral or what allegations of crimes the potential referrals would cover.

“There’s general agreement we will do some referrals,” the committee chairman, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), told reporters Tuesday, adding that there’s been no formal vote among committee members, nor have they voted on whom they will refer.

The committee will meet Tuesday evening when members are expected to discuss next steps.

After several high-profile public hearings over the summer, the committee is finalizing its work. Asked about the status of a final report, Thompson said that the committee is “going over printed materials now.”

The committee is still discussing how it will present the final report, Thompson added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

