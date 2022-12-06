Jan. 6 committee will make criminal referrals to DOJ

The House Select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, though no decision has been made on the target of a referral or what allegations of crimes the potential referrals would cover.
The committee will meet Tuesday evening when members are expected to discuss next steps.
After several high-profile public hearings over the summer, the committee is finalizing its work. Asked about the status of a final report, Thompson said that the committee is “going over printed materials now.”
The committee is still discussing how it will present the final report, Thompson added.
