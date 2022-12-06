Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! ICYMI, Washington Post Live is holding a week-long series called “This Is Climate.” On Wednesday, scientists Bill Nye and Alaina Wood will discuss their work to make science more accessible, while on Thursday, Washington Post Executive Editor Sally Buzbee will sit down with U.S. climate envoy John F. Kerry.

You can register for the program and see additional details here. But first:

Liberal House Democrats, Senate Republicans object to Manchin’s permitting deal

Liberal House Democrats and Senate Republicans don’t agree on much. But on Monday, they agreed on one crucial point: A controversial bill from Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) that would overhaul the nation’s permitting process for energy infrastructure should not be included in the annual defense policy measure.

Advertisement

These sentiments cast a pall of uncertainty over a last-ditch effort from Democratic leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.), to attach the permitting bill to the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA.

The details: Over the weekend, Democratic leaders pushed to include a version of the permitting measure in the NDAA, part of their efforts to honor a deal that secured Manchin’s support for the sweeping climate law known as the Inflation Reduction Act, as Maxine reported Sunday evening.

Top leaders met Monday to hash out a final agreement, with Schumer huddling with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) off the Senate floor to discuss the NDAA as well as the government funding bill.

However, the permitting push sparked an intense backlash from many liberal House lawmakers, who warned that Manchin’s bill would expedite the approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline , a natural gas project opposed by environmental justice activists.

Meanwhile, some Senate Republicans argued that Manchin’s bill lacked teeth and would not make meaningful changes to the permitting process, a long-sought conservative goal.

As of Monday evening, Democratic leaders had not made a final decision about whether to include Manchin’s bill in the new text of the NDAA, which had not yet been released, according to a person familiar with the matter. The White House said it supported including the permitting bill in the defense measure.

Advertisement

The delay in releasing the new text stemmed, at least in part, from the fact that the Congressional Progressive Caucus was still reviewing Manchin’s permitting deal, according to two people with knowledge of the situation, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private discussions.

Spokespeople for Pelosi, Schumer and Manchin did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

‘A slap in the face’

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), deputy whip of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, tweeted Monday that he would vote against the rule for the NDAA — a resolution that allows lawmakers to begin considering the bill — if it includes permitting changes sought by the fossil fuel industry:

I will vote against the rule for NDAA consideration if it includes giveaways to the fossil fuel industry. If even 10 House progressives vote against it, it likely can’t pass.



We all have a stake in tackling the climate crisis & it's critical we listen to communities hit hardest. — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) December 5, 2022

In a subsequent interview with The Climate 202 on Monday, Khanna said he thinks that at least 10 liberal House Democrats will band together to oppose the rule for the NDAA if it includes permitting changes.

Advertisement

“For leadership to do this would be a slap in the face of the environmental movement and young environmental voters,” Khanna said. “It’s basically telling young environmental voters that the leadership doesn’t care about what they think.”

On a personal level, House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.) told The Climate 202 that including the permitting provisions in the NDAA would hardly honor the legacy of Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), who died last week from the secondary effects of colorectal cancer.

McEachin and Grijalva, who co-sponsored landmark environmental justice legislation, emerged as vocal opponents of Manchin’s permitting bill earlier this year.

“I’m going to be at his services on Wednesday,” Grijalva said. “We potentially could be voting on something like this on Wednesday. … I think there’s some respect that should be extended to that man and what he did.”

Advertisement

Still, many liberal lawmakers vote against the annual defense bill every year, regardless of whether it includes contentious permitting provisions. And House Republicans are likely to support the defense bill, meaning the Democratic opposition might not be enough to sink the measure.

‘Super embarrassed’ in the Senate

On the other side of the Capitol, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) told reporters Monday that he continued to oppose language in Manchin’s permitting bill that would expedite the approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would transport natural gas about 300 miles from West Virginia to his home state of Virginia.

“Congress should be super embarrassed to contemplate that,” Kaine said, although he cautioned that he had not yet seen the latest text of the NDAA.

Some Senate Republicans were similarly critical of Manchin’s deal, albeit for much different reasons.

Advertisement

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) told reporters he wanted to see more muscular changes to the permitting process that would require the Biden administration to issue faster approvals for projects.

“I agree with Joe that there should be permitting improvements," Rounds said, “but you want something that actually requires the administration to follow through.”

However, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), a friend of Manchin’s, said Republicans should recognize that another opportunity to enact permitting changes might not materialize for a while.

“Republicans have come together and said we need to advance permitting reforms,” she said. “If we have an opportunity to do it, let's do it. Let's not let the perfect be the enemy of the good.”

Pressure points

Scientists thought carbon emissions had peaked. They’ve never been higher.

Near the end of 2020, several climate scientists and energy experts predicted that greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels had peaked in 2019. They were wrong, Shannon Osaka reports for The Post.

Advertisement

In fact, carbon emissions from fossil fuels in 2022 are expected to reach 37.5 billion tons of carbon dioxide, the highest ever recorded, according to a report released last month by the Global Carbon Project.

The report outlined a few of the reasons the scientists failed to anticipate this trend:

For the past half-century, carbon emissions have consistently fallen during crises that caused economic upheaval. The coronavirus pandemic, which locked billions of people indoors, was no exception. But emissions have bounced back as pandemic-related restrictions have been lifted.

Before the pandemic, coal appeared to be on the decline. But amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, the fossil fuel has had a resurgence, with some European countries leaning again on coal to keep energy prices low.

While developed countries have been able to afford transition to renewable energy and reduce emissions, developing nations are still seeing increases in pollution. For emissions to truly peak, richer countries would need to make even bolder moves to slash pollution or to help poorer nations fund the switch to renewables.

Agency alert

EPA requires owners of St. Croix refinery to remove dangerous chemicals

The Environmental Protection Agency on Monday issued an order requiring the owners of an idled refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands to remove dangerous chemicals that threaten the health of nearby residents.

The order comes after the EPA last month mandated that the refinery on St. Croix obtain a new permit under the Clean Air Act before it can resume operations. The refinery, formerly known as Limetree Bay, was shut down last year following accidents that spewed noxious fumes and showered oil droplets onto surrounding homes.

Advertisement

In September, the agency conducted an inspection of the facility and found that the plant could release “extremely hazardous substances” such as ammonia and liquefied petroleum gas.

“We are holding this facility to the same standards that we hold any refinery or industrial facility — meaning they must not pose a serious risk to workers or community members, and they must follow our environmental laws,” EPA Regional Administrator Lisa Garcia said in a statement.

On the Hill this week

Environmental committees are closing out the lame-duck session of Congress with a flurry of hearings. Here’s what’s on tap this week:

On Tuesday: The House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis will hold a hearing titled “Solving the Climate Crisis: Key Accomplishments, Additional Opportunities, and the Need for Continued Action.” The hearing could be the committee’s last meeting, as Republicans have indicated that they may scrap the panel when they take control of the House in January.

The House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will meet to discuss the problem of overcrowding in national parks.

The House Science, Space and Technology Committee will hold a hearing on creating a safer Antarctic research environment amid the growing risks to the area posed by climate change.

On Wednesday: The House Transportation and Infrastructure Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee will hold a hearing on the Coast Guard’s environmental responsibility in the Arctic.

In the atmosphere

Viral

re-branding “not knowing how to drive” into “climate activism” — Lori Berenberg (@loriberenberg) December 5, 2022

Thanks for reading!

GiftOutline Gift Article