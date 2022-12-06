Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

From the courts

What you need to know about the big Supreme Court election case

More than two decades after William H. Rehnquist, the late U.S. chief justice, first mused about what’s now known as independent state legislature theory, the controversial legal idea will have its day in court on Wednesday.

The theory might sound unbearably dry, but it has the potential to upend U.S. elections — and some lawyers warn that the Supreme Court could plunge the electoral system into chaos if the justices accept the idea, which would further empower state legislatures’ control of federal elections.

At a fraught moment for the electoral system, the court’s decision to consider the idea has only intensified the political scrutiny it faces.

Republicans are “asking the court to do something quite radical, which is to change the way elections have been run in this country for over two centuries,” said Thomas Wolf, deputy director of the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, which filed an amicus brief opposing the theory. “The consequences would be massive and intolerable.”

The theory will be tested in Moore v. Harper, a case in which North Carolina Republicans are seeking “to restore a redistricting map that was drawn by the GOP-led legislature but rejected as a violation of the state constitution by the state’s supreme court,” our colleague Robert Barnes reported in June when the court agreed to hear the case.

The independent state legislature theory posits that the Constitution grants state legislatures the power to administer elections without interference from state courts, nullifying the North Carolina Supreme Court’s ruling — and potentially much of the country’s election law.

It sprung from Rehnquist’s concurring opinion in Bush v. Gore, the 2000 decision in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Florida’s statewide hand recount in the presidential election between George W. Bush and Al Gore was unconstitutional. Rehnquist wrote that “the text of the election law itself, and not just its interpretation by the courts of the States, takes on independent significance.”

From the fringe to the spotlight

The theory was once relegated to the legal fringe, but some conservatives have come to embrace it. Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr., Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh expressed sympathy for the theory ahead of the 2020 election.

The debate over the novel idea took on new significance after the 2020 election when John Eastman, one of the architects of President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 results, cited it in a memo sent to the White House. (Eastman filed an amicus brief in Moore urging the justices to affirm the theory.)

The theory will come up “again and again if the Court does not grant review now,” David Thompson, one of the lawyers representing North Carolina’s legislature, wrote in March when he petitioned the court to take the case.

Fierce opposition

Opposition to the theory has been loud and bipartisan. The Conference of Chief Justices, which represents chief justices of state supreme courts, filed an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to “clarify that the Elections Clause does not oust state courts from their traditional role in reviewing election laws under state constitutions.”

The theory’s opponents warn that accepting it would overturn huge swaths of election law and flood federal courts with litigation.

It could also undermine confidence in elections and the U.S. Supreme Court, invalidate state redistricting commissions set up to combat gerrymandering and — as Rick Hasen, a professor at the University of California at Los Angeles and an election law expert, wrote in an amicus brief — raise the risk of future attempts to subvert elections by providing “a pretext for state legislatures to submit alternative slates of electors should members of the legislature be unhappy with the choice of their state’s voters for President.”

Supporters of the theory argue that embracing it would be “net positive.”

“State legislatures will remain constrained by the federal constitution, state constitutional requirements concerning voter qualifications, and congressional supervision,” t he Honest Elections Project , a conservative group argued in an amicus brief.

“Federal courts will provide the same modest check they already provide in our constitutional system. And state courts and executives will be free to interpret and administer — but not rewrite — the legislature’s written election code.”

Anything could happen

It’s tough to predict how the court might rule, but Hasen said there were at least five possible scenarios:

A broad ruling for North Carolina Republicans: This is the nightmare scenario for the theory’s opponents. Such a ruling would outlaw state supreme courts from overruling state legislatures on elections. (The legislature would still be bound by federal law, though.) A narrow ruling for North Carolina Republicans: The justices could rule that state supreme courts have the power to strike down election-related laws and redistricting maps but prohibit them from imposing remedies without giving the legislature the opportunity to fix the problem. Richard Pildes, a New York University law professor, wrote Sunday in Of all the versions of the theory, this one “would be the least disruptive to the way state constitutions and state courts have functioned in this arena,”, alaw professor, wrote Sunday in an Election Law Blog post The justices could rule that state supreme courts have the power to strike down election-related laws and redistricting maps but prohibit them from imposing remedies without giving the legislature the opportunity to fix the problem. Remand to North Carolina: The justices could find a technical reason to return the case to the North Carolina Supreme Court. This could end up being a victory for Republicans, because voters ousted the court’s Democratic majority in November and gave Republicans control, opening up the possibility that they would accept a map that a Democratic-controlled court would reject. A ruling against North Carolina Republicans: The justices could reject independent state legislature theory, preserving the status quo. A ruling against North Carolina Republicans that still embraces aspects of the theory: It’s possible the court could rule in a way that undermines redistricting commissions created by ballot initiative — as opposed to those created by state legislatures — even if it doesn’t strike down North Carolina’s maps. Such a ruling “would be a hugely detrimental ruling for election reform,” Hasen said.

Any ruling that lends credence to the theory is sure to outrage its opponents.

“If the Supreme Court embraces the most aggressive view” of the theory and Congress doesn’t revise the Electoral Count Act — the 1887 law that governs the certification of presidential elections — then the court’s decision could have “significant implications for the next presidential election,” J. Michael Luttig, a former federal judge appointed by President George H.W. Bush, told The Early. He has sided against members of his own party and suggested the theory is part of the “Republican blueprint to steal the 2024 election.” (Luttig represents the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters, which sued the North Carolina legislature separately over its maps.)

The campaign

Georgia voters head to the polls to choose between Warnock and Walker

Election Day (again): “A nail-bitingly close Senate runoff in Georgia [today] will help determine how much power President Biden’s Democratic allies will have in the Senate, as Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D) faces Republican challenger Herschel Walker, a former football player,” our colleague Azi Paybarah reports. “If prior runoff elections in the state are any indication, media organizations could announce a winner within hours of the polls closing.”

But today’s contest is uniquely historic. It is “the first race in history where two Black men are competing for a U.S. Senate seat” within a runoff system that is a vestige of a segregationist past, our colleague Matthew Brown reports.

“Georgia’s system was created in 1964 after the urging of Denmark Groover , who blamed Black voters for a reelection loss and proposed runoffs. Groover later acknowledged the runoff system was intended to suppress Black political representation,” Brown writes. “Walker was born just before the system was created, and Warnock was born soon after.”

“Both men have common upbringings in the Deep South in the wake of the civil rights movement,” the Associated Press’s . “Yet Warnock and Walker have cut different paths and offer clearly opposing visions for the country, including on race and racism.” in the wake of the civil rights movement,” the Bill Barrow writes . “Yet Warnock and Walker have cut different paths and offer clearly opposing visions for the country, including on race and racism.”

Here’s what some voters in Lawrenceville, Ga., who spoke to The Washington Post had to say about whom they’re voting for and why:

Michelle Williams, 59, voting for Warnock: “I know it doesn’t go together, God and politics, but it goes together in my book because you’ve got to have something that you stand for and to be an honest person and a man of God,” she said. “I believe what he’s saying that he can do and he will for the community. I’ve seen him around, it’s not like he’s hiding behind closed doors in an office somewhere.”

Amanda Gabrell, 37, voting for Walker: “I’m sorry to say Warnock’s track record does not make me put faith in him and I don’t appreciate that because he’s a pastor within my faith,” Gabrell said. “And to hear some of the stuff he voted for I find is counter to what our faith stands for [and] gives me all the more reason not to trust him and not to vote for him.”

Georgia official doubts Democratic plan for 2024 presidential primary

The ‘no’s’ continue for Dems primary calendar: Georgia Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs told our colleagues Michael Scherer and Amy Gardner on Monday that “Georgia would not change its historic primary schedule if it cost either party delegates and would not hold different primary dates for Democrats and Republicans in 2024.”

“This needs to be equitable so that neither side loses a single delegate,” Fuchs said. “Without a push from the Republican side, the path to moving up Georgia’s presidential preference primary appears very slim.”

“New Hampshire’s Republican governor and two Democratic senators also have said they will defy Biden’s proposal to shuffle the primary calendar,” Michael and Amy write. “Rather than vote second — on the same day as Nevada — New Hampshire plans to hold its 2024 presidential primary at least seven days before any other state, as required by state law, Gov. Chris Sununu (R) has said.”

“If Georgia and New Hampshire leaders stick to their statements, Biden’s plan to have four 2024 primary dates for Democrats before Super Tuesday on March 7, which was approved by a key Democratic Party committee on Friday, will not come to pass.”

At the White House

Another victory lap: Biden is heading to Arizona today for the first time since he took office. He’s heading to the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company plant under construction in Phoenix, where company officials will announce plans to build a second plant nearby, according to White House officials.

Biden will talk about how the investment follows the passage of legislation he signed to encourage domestic chip manufacturing. The event is the latest of trips he has taken to talk up the law, following recent visits to Michigan and Upstate New York.

Expected to attend: Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Republican Gov. Doug Ducey; Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs; Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly; Democratic Reps. Ruben Gallego, Raúl M. Grijalva, Tom O’Halleran and Greg Stanton; Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Gabrielle Giffords, the former congresswoman and gun-control advocate.

What we're watching

We are waiting for the text of the annual defense policy bill — known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) — to be released. It was set to come out on Friday. Then it slipped to Monday. Today is supposed to be the day, but we’ll see.

A few last-minute issues are slowing down the process.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus is reviewing the language of the permitting reform measure to make it easier to license energy projects, which is a top priority for Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and has been attached to the measure, according to two people familiar with the status of the negotiations. The caucus was opposed to the oil-and-gas projects included in the permitting reform measure earlier this year.

Also, it looks like the vaccine mandate for the military is likely to be relaxed after some Republicans — including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is looking to shore up the support of 218 House Republicans in his campaign to become speaker — pushed to get rid of it.

The Media

