Post Politics Now Democrats, Republicans look for lessons in Warnock win over Walker in Ga.

Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) greets supporters in Atlanta on Tuesday night after beating Republican Herschel Walker in the Georgia Senate runoff. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Today, Democrats and Republicans alike are looking for lessons in the win of Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) over Republican challenger Herschel Walker in Georgia’s Senate runoff. With Warnock’s win Tuesday night, members of the Democratic caucus will hold 51 seats in the chamber, a pickup of one seat in midterm elections in which Republicans hoped to take control of the chamber. Walker was the fourth candidate backed by former president Donald Trump to lose a Senate race that Republicans thought they could win.

In Washington, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the spouse of Vice President Harris, is hosting a roundtable on the rise of antisemitism in the United States. President Biden has no public events on his schedule Wednesday.

  • 11 a.m. Eastern: Emhoff hosts a roundtable with Jewish leaders at the White House.
  • 2 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters at the White House. Watch live here.
