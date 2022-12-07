Post Politics Now Democrats, Republicans look for lessons in Warnock win over Walker in Ga.

Today, Democrats and Republicans alike are looking for lessons in the win of Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) over Republican challenger Herschel Walker in Georgia’s Senate runoff. With Warnock’s win Tuesday night, members of the Democratic caucus will hold 51 seats in the chamber, a pickup of one seat in midterm elections in which Republicans hoped to take control of the chamber. Walker was the fourth candidate backed by former president Donald Trump to lose a Senate race that Republicans thought they could win.
In Washington, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the spouse of Vice President Harris, is hosting a roundtable on the rise of antisemitism in the United States. President Biden has no public events on his schedule Wednesday.