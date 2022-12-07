Post Politics Now Democrats, Republicans look for lessons in Warnock win over Walker in Ga.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will take a victory lap Wednesday morning, holding a news conference to highlight Warnock’s win. One thing he’ll be certain to brag about: a 51st Democratic senator, which is likely to feel like a landslide margin after Schumer spent the past two years navigating an evenly divided Senate with Vice President Harris serving as the tiebreaking vote.

Democrats said they are ecstatic to have some breathing room.

“It’s a game changer,” Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) said of the 51st vote.