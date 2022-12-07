Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, Early Birds. Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us.

In today’s edition … The annual defense policy bill was released late last night and it would expand sexual assault provisions … Scoop: Trump team searches two of his properties amid court battle with DOJ … What we’re watching: The spending negotiations and the Supreme Court's election case … but first …

On the Hill

How big a deal is a 51st Senate vote, anyway?

Tuesday was a big night for Democrats.

Democratic Sen. Raphael G. Warnock’s reelection in the Georgia runoff will give Democrats a critical 51st vote in the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will take a victory lap this morning, holding a news conference to highlight Warnock’s win. One thing he’ll be certain to brag about: a 51st Democratic senator, which is likely to feel like a landslide margin after Schumer spent the past two years navigating an evenly divided Senate with Vice President Harris serving as the tiebreaking vote.

Democrats said they are ecstatic to have some breathing room.

“It’s a game changer,” Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) said of the 51st vote.

But how big a difference does having 51 votes, rather than 50, really make when the House will be controlled by Republicans and there is expected to be little agreement between the two parties over the next two years?

The short answer: It will help Democrats confirm nominees, it won’t matter too much when it comes to passing legislation and it will make running committees much easier.

Committee relief

The 51st vote means Democrats will have majorities on Senate committees, which currently have equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans. That will make it harder for Republicans to slow down legislation or nominations at the committee level. Tie votes in committee mean a vote before the full Senate is needed to advance the bill or nominee, which can be time consuming.

“The most precious asset of the majority is floor time,” said Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “The greatest weapon of the minority is eating up floor time.”

The Senate Finance Committee has had 28 votes result in ties over the past two years. The Senate Energy Committee had 19 ties. The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee had one just last week.

The Senate has had to vote to discharge nominations 24 times this Congress, with 22 waiting in the wings, according to Schumer’s office.

Nominations

On nominations, the extra vote will prevent a single Democrat from derailing President Biden’s picks for a job in his administration or on the federal bench — and Democrats are hoping to confirm lots of judges.

But it was rare that just one Democrat torpedoed a Biden nominee this Congress.

Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Angus King (I-Maine) have all balked at voting for some Biden picks — and all of them are up for reelection in 2024, perhaps giving them more incentive to exhibit an independent streak, though it’s not clear that all of them will run.

Only a few Biden nominees were ever pulled or didn’t pass. David Weil, for instance, Biden’s nominee for a Labor Department position, was defeated after Manchin, Sinema and Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) opposed him; David Chipman, the nominee for director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, was forced to withdraw after opposition from Manchin, Tester and King.

Jeff Hauser, who as executive director of the Revolving Door Project has pressed Biden to nominate more liberals, said blocking nominees would be harder with more Democrats in the Senate.

“There should not be any Democratic nominees who are knifed by the Democratic Party in 2023,” Hauser said. “And unfortunately that happened in 2022 to people like Sarah Bloom Raskin, Saule Omarova. Gigi Sohn has still not gotten a vote.”

Raskin and Omarova both withdrew their nominations this year — Raskin’s to the Federal Reserve Board, Omarova’s to be comptroller of the currency — after it became clear that neither had the votes to win confirmation. Biden nominated Sohn to the Federal Communications Commission, but she hasn’t been confirmed. A 51st vote might allow Biden to renominate Omarova or to pick another liberal for the role, such as Mehrsa Baradaran, a law professor the University of California at Irvine, Hauser said.

The legislative agenda

Even though Democrats have a bit of breathing room with Warnock’s victory, that isn’t expected to translate into a fuller legislative agenda. Getting 60 votes on anything will be difficult, and using budget reconciliation to move legislation with only a simple majority vote doesn’t make much sense with any proposal sure to be rejected by the Republican-led House.

Senate Democrats have yet to articulate much of an agenda for the next Congress, anyway.

The last time there was 51-49 Senate was during President George W. Bush’s first term, after Sen. Jim Jeffords (Vt.) left the Republican Party in 2001 to become an independent who caucused with Democrats. Control of Congress matched what the next Congress will look like: Democrats narrowly controlled the Senate and Republicans held the House with a bare majority. That divided Congress passed significant — albeit controversial — legislation. It authorized Bush’s invasion of Iraq and expanded government surveillance following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Let’s hope the next Congress doesn’t need to confront such cataclysmic threats.

Perhaps the biggest difference next year will be that no single Democratic senator can play kingmaker, putting an end to the tired “President Manchin” jokes.

A game changer indeed.

Sexual assault provisions expanded in defense bill

The annual defense bill was released Tuesday night after intense last-minute negotiations slowed down the process. Republicans are taking a victory lap because the bill would end the military’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, and Democrats were unable to include proposals to overhaul the permitting process for energy infrastructure and create a banking system for cannabis.

But Democrats are brushing off the fact that their last-minute demands weren’t included, indicating they knew it was a long shot.

The bill is named for Sen. James M. Inhofe (Okla.), the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, who is retiring at the end of the year.

The House is set to vote on the bill today. Here are some interesting provisions, according to a summary:

A review of military suicides.

Special pay for cold-weather services.

A pilot program to reimburse families for some child-care costs during a move.

A 4.6 percent pay raise for military families.

Sexual assault

There are also additional changes to how sexual assault and other violent crimes are addressed in the military system. They expand on landmark changes made last year that were pushed by Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), which removed the investigation and prosecution of sexual assault from the chain of command to an independent prosecutor.

This year’s changes give the independent prosecutor even more oversight of a case, including jury selection and calling expert witnesses, to further free the unit’s commander from prosecutorial responsibility. It also adds two more violent crimes under the purview of the prosecutor.

“I think it will be a seismic change for military justice because we are finally [moving to] an independent system with professionalized prosecutors making the fundamental decisions in an unbiased way that has the chance of allowing for more justice for more survivors,” Gillibrand said in an interview.

Advocates say this approach creates a fair system of justice and not one based on favoritism and hampered by bias. Gillibrand and advocates have said that people are afraid to report sexual assault and other crimes if they know their commander is in charge of the legal case, leading to fears of intimidation and retribution as well as a lack of trust in the military justice system.

The changes have been years in the making.

Resistance from the Pentagon and top members of the Senate Armed Services Committee stymied the effort, but they agreed to a compromise version of the proposal in last year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Allegations of sexual assault in the military have continued to rise and reached record numbers in 2021. Advocates for overhauling the system kept pushing for more changes resulting in the provisions included in this year’s annual defense policy bill.

“It’s just a better bill now,” Gillibrand said.

The investigations

Trump team searches two of his properties amid court battle with DOJ

SCOOP: “Lawyers for former president Donald Trump conducted a search of at least two of his properties for classified materials in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter, after they were instructed by a federal judge to attest they had fully complied with a May grand jury subpoena to turn over all materials bearing classified markings,” our colleagues Jacqueline Alemany, Josh Dawsey, Spencer S. Hsu and Devlin Barrett report.

“Trump’s legal team hired an outside firm to carry out the search of his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., and, more recently, Trump Tower in New York. … Trump’s lawyers have told the Justice Department that the outside team did not turn up any new classified information during their search.”

The news comes as the various investigations into Trump’s conduct and business practices, and that of his allies, intensify.

This week alone …

And today …

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit will consider whether Trump is entitled to presidential immunity from lawsuits accusing him of inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The former president is asking the appeals court to reverse U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta’s February ruling from lawsuits accusing him of inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The former president is asking the appeals court to reverse U.S. District Judge’s February ruling rejecting his claim of “absolute immunity.”

What we're watching

RIP: The funeral for Rep. A. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), who died last week at the age of 61, will be held this morning at St. Paul’s Baptist Church in Richmond. Several lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), are expected to attend.

Government funding: The slow pace of progress on negotiations continues over government funding. Both sides are ramping up their rhetoric in an attempt to pressure the other side into an agreement.

Schumer floated the notion of a “painful, pointless government shutdown” if agreement isn’t reached soon. And Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said “it’s becoming increasingly likely” that a stopgap spending bill into the new Congress is necessary, rather than completing Congress’s annual spending work this year. That would give House Republicans more say over a massive spending bill. It’s not clear that would be a great way to kick off the new Congress for Republicans, given the expected chaotic nature of the House GOP conference.

McCarthy’s quest for speaker: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) officially has a challenger for speaker of the House, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), and we’re watching how this race progresses as McCarthy works to find 218 votes for the vote on the House floor on Jan. 3.

SCOTUS: The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Moore v. Harper, a case concerning a Republican redistricting map that the North Carolina Supreme Court declared unconstitutional.

Big picture: North Carolina Republicans argue that the state supreme court had no authority to toss out their map under the independent state legislature theory . They are asking the justices to formally embrace the theory, which suggests that the Constitution grants state legislatures the power to administer elections without interference from state courts.

A ruling in favor of the GOP-led legislature would “negate a governor’s veto, end the oversight of courts enforcing the state constitution and cast doubt on citizen-implemented initiatives aimed at taking partisan politics out of map-drawing and election rules,” . “Last month’s elections showed that control of Congress can depend on the manipulation of a handful of congressional district lines.” “negate a governor’s veto, end the oversight of courts enforcing the state constitution and cast doubt on citizen-implemented initiatives aimed at taking partisan politics out of map-drawing and election rules,” writes our colleague Robert Barnes

We wrote about how the court might rule in Tuesday’s newsletter. Read more: HERE.

The Media

Early reeeads

From us:

From across the web:

