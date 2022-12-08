The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now House to pass same-sex marriage bill in one of Pelosi’s last acts as speaker

Key updates
On our radar: House poised to send same-sex marriage bill to Biden’s desk
The latest: Trump’s isolation deepens as Georgia loss adds to 2024 bid’s rocky start
The latest: Walker’s loss in Ga. spurs new GOP hand-wringing, calls for new strategy
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) walks with aides to her weekly news conference in Washington on Dec. 1. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)
Today, the House is poised to send a bill protecting same-sex marriages to President Biden’s desk, marking one of the last major legislative achievements during the tenure of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D), who is stepping down from leadership next month when Republicans take control of the chamber. The bill would require that people be considered married in any state as long as the marriage was valid in the state where it was performed. It is designed to protect marriages if the Supreme Court reverses course on the issue.

On the other side of the Capitol, Democrats are expected to formally reelect Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) to his position on Thursday. Schumer and fellow Democrats are continuing to bask in Tuesday’s victory in the Georgia runoff by Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (R-Ga.), while Republicans are trading blame for Herschel Walker’s loss.

  • 12:30 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 1 p.m. Eastern: Pelosi holds a weekly news conference. Watch live here.
  • 2:10 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks on “building a stronger economy for union workers and retirees.” Watch live here.
The 2022 Midterm Elections

Georgia runoff election: Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D) won re-election in the Georgia Senate runoff, defeating Republican challenger Herschel Walker and giving Democrats a 51st seat in the Senate for the 118th Congress. Get live updates here and runoff results by county.

Divided government: Republicans narrowly won back control of the House, while Democrats will keep control of the Senate, creating a split Congress.

What the results mean for 2024: A Republican Party red wave seems to be a ripple after Republicans fell short in the Senate and narrowly won control in the House. Donald Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign shortly after the midterms. Here are the top 10 2024 presidential candidates for the Republicans and Democrats.

