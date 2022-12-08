Post Politics Now House to pass same-sex marriage bill in one of Pelosi’s last acts as speaker

[Trump] made video appearances at a Republican Jewish Coalition meeting, a conservative conference in Mexico and a fundraiser for families of defendants in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot — all beamed out from Mar-a-Lago. He did an interview with Fox News and a tele-rally for Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker and he dropped in on a fundraiser with promoters of the QAnon conspiracy theory, still at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump’s seclusion within the ornate walls of his club and a series of controversies — from the dinner with antisemites Ye and Nick Fuentes to a social media post suggesting the “termination” of the Constitution — have left him increasingly isolated within his party as he tries to mount a political comeback. Walker’s loss in a Tuesday runoff election became the latest blow, prompting more Republicans to join the chorus faulting him for dragging down the party’s performance in this year’s midterms.