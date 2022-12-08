Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1941, Congress declared war on imperial Japan, formally entering World War II. The big idea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight No job too big, no job too small: Biden opens the 2024 argument Bringing microchip manufacturing back to America, spurring electric vehicle manufacturing in the United States, exposing or eliminating irritating bank, airline, and hotel fees: President Biden’s 2024 pitch is shaping up to be the argument that democracy, with the right leader, can still deliver.

No job is too big: Consider a generational investment in fighting the climate crisis. No job is too small: Look at the administration’s burgeoning war on resort fees, which are often tacked onto advertised hotel room rates, inflating the bill whether they pay for actual amenities.

Granted, Biden hasn’t formally announced he’s seeking a new term. White House chief of staff Ron Klain says to expect that after New Year’s. But with the 2022 midterms in the rearview mirror and former president Donald Trump officially running, it’s hard not to hear the president’s rhetoric through the filter of his potential fight for a second term.

It’s also true that we can’t know what inflation and jobs creation — which The Daily 202 argued in November 2021 are the two defining indicators of the economy under Biden — or economic growth will look like in nearly two year’s time.

Still, a look at Biden’s message to voters this fall suggests he’s already anticipating the classic political question for voters every four years: “Are you better off than you were four years ago?”

On the road again

My colleagues Cleve R. Wootson and Toluse Olorunnipa tackled the topic this week, with Biden on the road in Arizona in what they called “a prelude to what is likely to be two years of crisscrossing the country in an effort to persuade voters the bills he’s passed are making a difference in their lives.”

“As Biden heads into the slog of divided government, when legislative wins are likely to be much rarer, he faces pressure to remind voters that he made major gains when he had a freer hand, even as some Democrats complain privately that Biden has so far struggled to convey that his agenda is helping ordinary families,” they wrote.

“‘People are starting to feel a sense of optimism as they see the impact of these achievements in their own lives,’ Biden asserted. ‘It’s going to accelerate in the months ahead, and it’s part of the broad story about the economy we’re building that works for everyone.’”

Cleve and Toluse recalled Democrats’ past failures to make the public aware of their achievements. Large swaths of Americans never grasped that the 2009 economic stimulus package was heavily tilted toward tax cuts. The Affordable Care Act cost Democrats historic midterm losses, but seems to have become too popular to repeal.

“Republicans see things differently,” Cleve and Toluse noted. “Americans see Biden’s plans as bloated and ineffective not because they don’t understand them, GOP leaders contend, but because they understand them all too well.”

And “[a] recent poll by the Economist and YouGov shows that Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy by 50 percent to 37 percent, as many voters are concerned about inflation and unpersuaded that his program will help them.”

Yes, but …

Biden’s counter has been, my colleagues noted, not just to tout big-ticket items like the American Rescue Plan or the bipartisan infrastructure law, but highlight smaller projects, almost as a mayor might boast of filling potholes.

On Tuesday, Biden “ticked off local projects that will be funded by federal dollars: a new pedestrian bridge in Phoenix, additional buses for the region, a planned taxiway at the airport,” they wrote.

The Daily 202 looked at this phenomenon back in October, when we dubbed Biden’s strategy a “quality-of-life” approach, noting he was talking up everything from jobs growth, to lower prices on hearing aids or medicine, to the construction of literal bridges, to efforts to rein in gas prices.

Biden has also talked up efforts to cut Americans’ health care costs.

The White House points to projections 5-7 million Medicare recipients could see prescription drug prices go down because Medicare can now negotiate costs

1.4 million Medicare Part D recipients could directly benefit from capping pharmacy costs at $2,000 annually

3.3 million Medicare beneficiaries with diabetes may benefit from capping monthly insulin costs at $35

Biden came into office determined to prove that — for all of their faults and failings — democracies are better for their people than autocracies. It’s been a recurring theme of his remarks over the past two years: Rule by, for, and of the people is under strain.

“Most importantly and worrying of all,” he said at a Dec. 21 summit for democracy, is “the dissatisfaction of people all around the world with democratic governments that they feel are failing to deliver for their needs.”

Whether Biden gets another term could hinge on whether Americans believe the democracy he leads is delivering for them.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

House passes landmark legislation to protect same-sex, interracial marriages

“In a 258-169 vote, the House on Thursday passed the bill with [an] amendment, which clarifies that the federal government would not be authorized to recognize polygamous marriages and confirms that nonprofit religious organizations would not be required to provide “any services, facilities, or goods for the solemnization or celebration of a marriage,'” Amy B Wang reports.

Brittney Griner released in swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout

Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner.



She is safe.

She is on a plane.

She is on her way home. pic.twitter.com/FmHgfzrcDT — President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2022

“Moscow released the athlete in a swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, according to two senior administration officials and a separate statement from Russia’s Foreign Ministry. Biden approved the release of Bout, commuting his 25-year prison sentence, one of the U.S. officials said,” Mary Ilyushina, John Hudson, Ellen Francis, Missy Ryan and Jennifer Hassan report.

Key details:

Biden said Griner will be on United States soil “within 24 hours”

Biden stressed he has not forgotten about Paul Whelan, a former Marine imprisoned in Russia on espionage charges

Bout will land in Moscow in a few hours, according to Tatyana Moskalkova, Russia’s human rights commissioner

FDA gives nod to updated coronavirus shots for young children

“Federal regulators Thursday authorized an updated booster shot for Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for young children, saying the inoculation would offer increased protection amid a wave of respiratory illnesses that is increasing peril to youngsters. It means that the youngest Americans will have access to variant-targeting boosters already available to older children and adults,” Laurie McGinley reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Supreme Court majority questions massive shift of election authority

Supreme Court Associate Justice Elena Kagan warned on Dec. 7 against stripping state courts of oversight over elections in favor of state legislatures. (Video: Supremecourt.gov)

“A majority of Supreme Court justices on Wednesday seemed reluctant to conclude that state legislators may manipulate congressional district lines and set federal voting rules without any oversight from state courts, after nearly three hours of debate over what would be a fundamental change in the way elections are conducted,” Robert Barnes and Ann E. Marimow report.

Items with classified markings found at Trump storage unit in Florida

“Lawyers for Donald Trump found at least two items marked classified after an outside team hired by Trump searched a storage unit in West Palm Beach, Fla., used by the former president, according to people familiar with the matter,” Jacqueline Alemany, Josh Dawsey, Spencer S. Hsu, Devlin Barrett and Rosalind S. Helderman report.

“Those items were immediately turned over to the FBI, according to those people, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.”

… and beyond

Inside the turmoil roiling No Labels’ unity ticket presidential campaign

“Over the past year, the centrist group No Labels has spearheaded an ambitious $70 million project laying the groundwork for a unity ticket presidential campaign in 2024,” Politico’s Daniel Lippman reports.

“But behind the scenes there is turmoil inside the organization. Interviews with 14 former employees—including five who left in the last few months—and four other people familiar with No Labels reveals a cutthroat culture, one where staffers are routinely fired or pushed out, have little trust in management, and believe the workplace environment can be difficult for minority and female colleagues.”

It’s Latina Equal Pay Day — finally

“Latinas have been marginalized in the workplace in many ways: They are overrepresented in lower-paid industries such as service and domestic work, which were especially hard-hit by pandemic job losses. Those kinds of jobs, in turn, are less likely to offer paid leave, and many Latinas had to leave the workplace to fulfill caretaking responsibilities. That’s part of the reason they have returned to work slower than any other demographic during the pandemic; when they did return, they were more likely to take part-time work,” the 19th’s Rebekah Barber and Jasmine Mithani report.

The latest on covid

Face masks may return amid holiday ‘tripledemic’ of covid, flu and RSV

“While mask mandates are unlikely in most parts of the country, health experts are renewing recommendations to wear a high-quality medical mask on public transportation, in airports and on planes, while shopping and in other crowded public spaces,” Fenit Nirappil and Tara Parker-Pope report.

The Biden agenda

Biden releasing nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers

“President Joe Biden on Thursday is announcing the infusion of nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan, preventing severe cuts to the retirement incomes of more than 350,000 Teamster workers and retirees across the United States,” the Associated Press’s David A. Lieb reports.

Biden administration weighs Ukrainian requests for access to U.S. stockpile of controversial cluster munitions

“Ukrainian officials and lawmakers have in recent months urged the Biden administration and members of Congress to provide the Ukrainian military with cluster munition warheads, weapons that are banned by more than 100 countries but that Russia continues to use to devastating effect inside Ukraine,” CNN’s Natasha Bertrand, Alex Marquardt and Zachary Cohen report.

“The Ukrainian request for the cluster munitions, which was described to CNN by multiple US and Ukrainian officials, is one of the most controversial requests the Ukrainians have made to the US since the war began in February.”

Biden at gun violence vigil: Shared grief and another call to action

“Biden became the first president to attend the National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence, which has honored more than 1 million gun violence victims since the Dec. 14, 2012, shooting in Newtown, Conn. He said attendees had turned ‘pain into purpose,’ as he underscored his administration’s accomplishments on guns so far and promised the hundreds of people in a packed room that his work was far from done,” Politico’s Myah Ward and Olivia Olander report.

How a drop in Republican turnout helped Warnock, visualized

“Turnout was somewhat lower in Tuesday’s runoff than in the November general election, by about 400,000 voters, but Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D) more than doubled his lead over Republican Herschel Walker. The Democrat led by about 95,000 votes as of Wednesday, besting his 37,000-vote margin in the general election,” Adrian Blanco, Kevin Uhrmacher and Kati Perry report.

Hot on the left

Coalition asks: where is Biden’s NLRB?

“A coalition of union-side labor lawyers and organizers has initiated a pressure campaign against the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), over what they say is an unacceptably slow pace of issuing decisions on cases affecting millions of workers,” David Dayen writes for the American Prospect.

“Despite there being a Democratic majority on the board for over a year, several major cases that would be likely to reverse previous anti-union rulings have yet to be released, despite being fully briefed. Even some smaller cases aren’t moving quickly, former staff told the Prospect.”

Hot on the right

A narrow GOP majority is forcing moderates to find their voice

“As House Republicans prepare for the majority once again, more moderate members of the conference are banding together to prevent another ideological clash with their staunchly conservative colleagues. They say the party’s lackluster performance in this year’s midterm elections proves voters are rejecting the extremes in exchange for individuals who prioritize governing,” Marianna Sotomayor reports.

Today in Washington

At 12:15 p.m. Biden and Vice President Harris will have lunch.

Biden will speak about “building a stronger economy for union worker[s] and retirees” at 2:10 p.m. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will be in attendance.

In closing

In memoriam

Doug Wong, Washington Post news desk editor, dies at 58

“Doug Wong, a Washington Post journalist who edited breaking news stories on a wide array of subjects including politics, natural disasters, wars and criminal justice, died Dec. 3 at a hotel in Orlando while on vacation. He was 58 and a District resident,” The Post reports.

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

