Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! As a reminder, the newsletter is only publishing three days this week and next week. We'll be back in your inbox on Tuesday.

Air board votes to move forward with pulling Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) on Wednesday got one step closer to withdrawing the state from a regional climate change program.

The vote by the state Air Pollution Control Board will advance the process of pulling Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a program that targets carbon emissions from power plants in 11 Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. The process is expected to conclude by the end of next year.

The move underscores that governors can have enormous influence over the direction of state climate policy. That influence is set to grow in January, when a divided Congress comes to Washington, undermining the prospects for additional federal climate legislation.

The details: The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI (pronounced “Reggie”), requires polluters to purchase allowances at auctions for each ton of carbon dioxide they emit. The number of allowances declines over time, and states invest the proceeds from the auctions in environmental initiatives, such as efforts to promote energy efficiency.

Proponents argue that RGGI has successfully slashed emissions from power plants, the nation’s to global warming. But Youngkin second-biggest contributor to global warming. But Youngkin has asserted the program amounts to a “carbon tax” and has raised costs for consumers.

The Virginia Air Pollution Control Board is composed of seven citizens. Four were appointed by Youngkin, while three were selected by former governor Ralph Northam (D).

At the board meeting Wednesday, all four Youngkin appointees voted in favor of a proposal to end Virginia’s participation in RGGI. One of the Northam appointees voted against the proposal, while the other two abstained.

Before the vote, Travis Voyles, acting secretary of the Virginia Department of Natural and Historic Resources, argued that utilities have passed on the costs of complying with RGGI to ratepayers.

“The fact that RGGI operates as a direct tax on consumers is reason enough by itself to have serious doubts about the future of Virginia’s participation,” Voyles said.

In an interview after the board meeting, Peter Anderson, policy director at the environmental group Appalachian Voices, pushed back on this premise. He noted that Dominion Energy, which delivers electricity to about 2.6 million customers in Virginia, does not even charge customers for RGGI compliance costs, which the utility has folded into base rates.

In an Oct. 26 letter to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, Dominion wrote that it supports withdrawal from RGGI because “the additional costs borne by Virginia electric customers are clear.”

Dominion spokesman Jeremy Slayton declined to comment, saying “the letter speaks for itself.”

Skirting the state legislature

Some environmental advocates argue that Youngkin cannot legally withdraw the state from RGGI through executive action.

These advocates charge that Youngkin is making an illegal end-run around the Virginia General Assembly, where Democrats last year defeated several bills that sought to pull Virginia from the program.

Andrew Wheeler, the former coal lobbyist who led the Environmental Protection Agency under Donald Trump, as his secretary of natural and historic resources. General Assembly Democrats also blocked Youngkin’s efforts to install, the former coal lobbyist who led theunder, as

Nate Benforado, a senior attorney in the Charlottesville office of the Southern Environmental Law Center, said the air board members “don’t have the authority to simply ignore” a 2020 law that required Virginia to participate in RGGI.

“They have to operate within the confines of what the General Assembly lets them do,” Benforado said.

Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for the Youngkin administration, did not directly address questions about the General Assembly but said the administration believes RGGI is a “bad deal for Virginia,” as Voyles wrote in a recent opinion piece in The Washington Post.

Problems in Pennsylvania

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania’s participation in RGGI is in legal limbo while two state courts consider the matter.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) announced the state would join the program on Earth Day last year. But fossil fuel industry groups and Republican state lawmakers sued over the decision, saying the state Department of Environmental Protection lacked the authority to join the program.

Josh Shapiro (D) could inherit the litigation when he takes office in January. He Gov.-elect(D) could inherit the litigation when he takes office in January. He has not definitively said what he will do with RGGI.

Jessica O’Neill, a senior attorney at the environmental group PennFuture, said the RGGI participation of Pennsylvania — the nation’s fourth-largest carbon emitter and second-largest natural gas producer — would be “huge.”

The program, she said, represents “the most significant action that Pennsylvania has taken to combat the reality of climate change.”

On the Hill

Manchin pitches permitting bill as NDAA amendment, but challenges persist

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) on Wednesday called for his controversial permitting bill to be added to the National Defense Authorization Act as an amendment after it was excluded from the must-pass legislation, Rachel Frazin reports for The Hill.

Wednesday’s plea marks Manchin’s latest effort to gain support for his legislation that would speed up the approval process for new energy projects. But it appears extremely unlikely that the permitting language will be added to the NDAA as an amendment, with both liberal House Democrats and Republicans continuing to voice opposition.

The updated text of the permitting bill that Manchin released Wednesday makes a few tweaks aimed at addressing GOP concerns. For instance, it would back away from a proposal to accelerate the permitting of some electric transmission lines by declaring “national interest” corridors.

However, analysts with the research firm ClearView Energy Partners wrote in a note to clients Wednesday that “we wouldn’t say it makes such dramatic moves towards either the GOP opponents of his bill or its critics from the House’s progressive caucus to change its challenged prospects.”

Agency alert

Biden’s first offshore wind auction on West Coast nets over $750 million

The Biden administration’s first offshore wind energy auction on the West Coast generated more than $757 million in winning bids, as five companies competed for five lease areas totaling more than 373,000 acres, Ella Nilsen reports for CNN.

The leased areas off Northern and Central California have the potential to produce 4.6 gigawatts of energy, or enough to power about 1.5 million homes, the Interior Department’s Bureau of Ocean Management said in a news release.

The winners include RWE Offshore Wind Holdings, California North Floating, Equinor Wind US, Central California Offshore Wind and Invenergy California Offshore.

Still, this week’s auction fell short of February’s offshore wind lease sale off the coast of the New York Bight, which drew a record $4.37 billion from six companies. The lower bids may reflect the challenges of erecting floating turbines in the deeper waters of the Pacific Ocean, experts said.

Pressure points

Biden to require new federal buildings to cut emissions, electrify equipment

The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed rules that would require all federal buildings to reduce energy use and electrify equipment and appliances in 30 percent of their building space by 2030, Emma Newburger reports for CNBC.

The White House projected that the requirements would save $8 million per year in maintenance costs for equipment while cutting carbon emissions from federal buildings by 1.86 metric tons and methane emissions by 22.8 thousand tons over the next 30 years — equal to the pollution created by about 300,000 homes annually.

As a “complementary step,” the Energy Department also announced a proposed rulemaking to electrify new federal buildings as well as existing federal buildings undergoing major renovations.

The proposals come as several cities, including New York, ban natural gas appliances in new residential and commercial buildings, which account for about 12 percent of the nation's overall greenhouse gas pollution, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Karen Harbert, president and chief executive of the American Gas Association, slammed the proposals, saying in a statement that “eliminating natural gas in federal buildings is an impractical, unscientific and expensive idea that will have no environmental benefit.”

International climate

United Kingdom approves first new coal mine in 30 years

A year after hosting the United Nations climate summit, the British government on Wednesday approved its first new coal mine in three decades, prompting pushback from climate activists, The Washington Post’s Karla Adam reports.

The new mine in the region of Cumbria will take two years to build and will produce an estimated 2.8 metric tons of coal annually. The British government has stressed that the coal will be used in the production of steel, rather than in power generation.

Nicolas Stern, a climate expert at the London School of Economics, said in a statement that opening the mine is a “serious mistake.”

“Environmentally, it is adding to world supply and thus consumption of coal and releasing greenhouse gases, when there is an urgent need to reduce them," he said “Financially, it is creating a potentially stranded asset. And politically, it is undermining the U.K.’s authority, leadership and seriousness on the most important global issue of our times.”

In the atmosphere

Thanks for reading!

