In Senate shake-up, Sinema changes her party affiliation to independent

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) said in interviews published Friday that she is switching her party affiliation from Democrat to independent, creating a post-midterm-election shake-up in the chamber. Sinema told Politico that she doesn’t plan to change her voting behavior or join the Republican caucus. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I don’t anticipate that anything will change about the Senate structure,” Sinema said. “I intend to show up to work, do the same work that I always do. I just intend to show up to work as an independent.”

Sinema also shared the news in interviews with CNN and the Arizona Republic.

With the move, Democrats will still control the Senate next year, but their hold could be more tenuous.

Following the midterms, the Senate caucus claimed 51 seats, including Sinema and two independents — Sens. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) and Angus King (Maine) — who caucus with the Democrats.

Sinema, a first-term senator who has broken with her party on some key issues, did not explicitly say she will continue to caucus with Democrats in the interview with CNN.

Her office did not immediately respond to questions from The Washington Post.

