Hospitals, doctors scramble to get looming cuts halted

Provider groups, along with their congressional allies, are escalating lobbying efforts in an attempt to stave off cuts to physician and hospital pay.

The blitz is aimed at several cuts set to kick in next year, as well as an extension of expiring provisions. Doctors are rushing to avert a nearly 4.5 percent cut to their Medicare reimbursement, while physicians and hospitals are seeking to again waive a mandatory across-the-board cut of up to 4 percent to their Medicare payments.

Physician and hospital groups are used to putting their lobbying might behind efforts to fend off pay cuts — and they often get their way. Congressional aides and lobbyists say talks are ongoing and the conversations on this are extremely fluid, with leadership yet to even clinch a deal on a top-line spending agreement for a year-end package.

With that backdrop, groups and provider-friendly lawmakers are scrambling to ensure a potential year-end spending deal halts the looming cuts.

American Medical Association ’s president headed to Capitol Hill this week for three days of meetings as The’s president headed to Capitol Hill this week for three days of meetings as provider groups urged their members to call and email their representatives in Congress.

Two cohorts of lawmakers are gathering signatures for letters, which were obtained by The Health 202, that they plan to send to congressional leadership next week.

A pair of senators is planning to introduce legislation next week to extend an expiring financial incentive for physicians to participate in certain Medicare payment models.

The details

Many provider groups and some lawmakers have a big ask: They’re seeking to avert the cuts in their entirety, arguing their practices are grappling with high inflation and rising costs. But that could be a tall order amid tense negotiations over the health-care portion for a possible year-end spending deal.

“I am not here to negotiate,” Jack Resneck, the president of the AMA, said of his visits to Capitol Hill this week. “I’m here to be very clear that no cuts are acceptable at this time.”

Reps. Susan Wild (D-Pa.) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) are asking other lawmakers to sign onto a bipartisan letter with a similar message. “Physicians, in particular, do not receive inflationary updates in the Medicare program and, as a result, we urge Congressional intervention to prevent the entirety of these cuts,” said the letter obtained by The Health 202.

Meanwhile, the GOP Doctors Caucus is readying a letter pushing for leadership’s support in the short term, while pledging to work on longer-term solutions to avoid what’s become an annual lobbying exercise of fending off cuts on Capitol Hill.

But not all experts believe that Congress needs to swoop in. Per Stat’s Bob Herman, the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission told Congress earlier this year that it would be reasonable to set physician payments “by the amount under current law,” and that doing so wouldn’t impact access to care or clinicians’ ability to provide it.

There’s more

For years, the health system has been attempting to transition to paying for quality care, rather than the sheer amount of services provided. In 2015, Congress created an incentive for providers to participate in new ways of testing how Medicare pays for care. The ability to qualify for that 5 percent bonus payment is set to expire at the end of the year unless Congress acts.

Groups like the National Association of ACOs, the National Rural Health Association and other medical practices have been pushing for months for an extension. Sens. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) are planning to introduce a bill next week that would address the cliff, Barrasso’s office confirmed to The Health 202.

Agency alert

CMS open to reassessing Alzheimer’s drug coverage

President Biden’s Medicare chief said the agency is willing to reevaluate its restrictive coverage of Alzheimer’s medications after a new therapy shows more promise.

The details: Drugmakers Biogen and Eisai released data for their new therapy lecanemab, which suggests the drug might provide more benefit to patients than its controversial predecessor Aduhelm, Stat’s Bob Herman reports.

“I can’t speak to any specifics, but just to say that our door is really open,” Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, the head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said at the Milken Institute Future of Health Summit. “We will look at it as new data comes.”

The backstory: In April, Medicare limited payment for Aduhelm to patients enrolled in a clinical trial, over doubts about the drug’s benefits and concerns that the medication came with high rates of brain swelling and bleeding. That finalized coverage policy also applies to any future anti-amyloid drugs — including lecanemab.

That decision “was based on the information that was available at the time” and is open to being reevaluated “as new products come to market,” Brooks-LaSure said.

Meanwhile …

First in The Health 202: A bipartisan group of senators are urging Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Brooks-LaSure to reconsider a 2013 CMS decision that limited Medicare coverage of certain brain scans to once per lifetime when a patient is enrolled in a clinical trial.

The lawmakers contend that subsequent research demonstrates that amyloid PET imaging — which scans the brain for clumps of a protein called amyloid beta, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s — is effective at diagnosing the disease. They argue that Medicare’s coverage restrictions create barriers to accessing the scans, which can cost thousands of dollars out-of-pocket.

Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.), co-chair of the Bipartisan Congressional Task Force on Alzheimer’s Disease, and Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) led 11 other lawmakers in sending the letter.

State scan

Texas judge dismisses suit against doctor who violated state abortion ban

A judge in San Antonio dismissed a lawsuit yesterday filed against Alan Braid, a Texas doctor who publicly defied a controversial abortion law enforced by private citizens, the Texas Tribune reports.

The law, known as Senate Bill 8 (SB 8), allows anyone to sue someone who “aids or abets” in an abortion after fetal cardiac activity is detected at roughly six weeks of pregnancy. But District Judge Aaron Haas found that plaintiffs don’t have standing to bring such lawsuits if they have no connection to or were not harmed by the prohibited abortion.

Why it matters: Yesterday’s ruling ends what appears to be the only active challenge under the statute. It sets an important precedent, but doesn’t overturn the law, according to Marc Hearron, senior counsel for the Center for Reproductive Rights, which represented Braid. Hearron said he expects the decision to be appealed.

Key context: SB 8’s unique civil enforcement mechanism made it difficult to challenge in court without a test case. Braid wrote in a Washington Post op-ed shortly after the law took effect in September 2021 that he had performed an abortion to intentionally attract a private lawsuit. “I wanted to make sure that Texas didn’t get away with its bid to prevent this blatantly unconstitutional law from being tested,” he wrote.

Coronavirus

FDA greenlights updated coronavirus shots for young children

The Food and Drug Administration authorized retooled coronavirus shots from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna for children as young as 6 months, our colleague Laurie McGinley reports.

Children who received Moderna’s vaccine will be eligible to receive the booster two months after their second shot.

But Pfizer’s omicron-targeting vaccine isn’t considered a booster. The company has a three-dose regimen, and the bivalent vaccine will now be substituted for the last dose. Since it’s not considered a booster shot, children who already got their three Pfizer shots aren’t eligible for another at this time.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to sign off on the updated shots shortly.

Yet, the government’s latest effort to bolster protections is bumping up against an unwelcome fact: Public interest in the shots has been dismal. Less than 5 percent of children 4 and younger have completed an initial series of the coronavirus vaccine and would be eligible for the updated shot, according to the CDC. Less than 10 percent have received even a first shot.

In other health news

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) tapped Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) to serve as chairman of the new House Select Committee on China in the next Congress, which is expected to probe the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, among other investigations. to serve as chairman of the newin the next Congress, which is expected to probe the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, among other investigations.

House lawmakers overwhelmingly passed a $858 billion defense policy bill yesterday that would rescind the Biden administration’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for military personnel, handing an emboldened Republican Party their first post-midterm victory. The bill now heads to the Senate for a vote, The Post’s Karoun Demirjian reports. that would rescind the Biden administration’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for military personnel, handing an emboldened Republican Party their first post-midterm victory. The bill now heads to the Senate for a vote, The Post’sreports.

The risk of mpox infections among unvaccinated people was nearly 10 times higher than individuals who had received two doses of the Jynneos vaccine, and 7.4 times higher compared with those who had received just one dose, according to than individuals who had received two doses of thevaccine, andhigher compared with those who had received just one dose, according to a study published yesterday by the CDC.

Health reads

